Cyclone Mocha barrels into Myanmar The powerful storm unleashes its fury, disrupting communications in the region

Around midday on Sunday, Cyclone Mocha pummelled western Myanmar and southern Bangladesh. Myanmar's strife-torn Rakhine state bore the brunt of the storm, which unleashed strong winds, ripping roofs off homes, and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital, Sittwe.

Map shows the path of Cyclone Mocha. It originated in the Bay of Bengal three days before it hit the coast of Myanmar on May 14.

A spokesman for the Arakan Army militia force in Rakhine state said it was using its communication equipment to gather information on the impact of the storm because civilian networks had been severely disrupted. As a result, information about casualties and injuries has only trickled out. As of May 16, little is known about damage, or how many people may have been killed or injured. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 6 million people in the region already needed humanitarian assistance before the storm, among them 1.2 million people internally displaced by ethnic strife.

Map shows a zoomed-in view of the Cox’s Bazar section of Bangladesh, home to many Rohingya refugees. Their camps, which laid in the storm’s path, faced wind speeds between 90 and 120 kph.

Mocha killed a large number of Rohingya Muslims when it struck, residents, a relief group and a local media outlet said on Tuesday, with substantial damage reported and many areas inaccessible. The cyclone’s path skirted some Rohingya camps on the Bangladesh border near Cox’s Bazar, according to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS). The western Myanmar region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted minority that successive governments have refused to recognise. More than a million live in sprawling camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years.

Satellite images show Sittwe before and after landfall of Cyclone Mocha, in Myanmar. February 17 and May 15, 2023. Maxar Technologies

Most buildings in Sittwe were damaged, including the main hospital, which lost parts of its roof, a resident said by telephone. Storm damage to communications and road infrastructure and ongoing restrictions by Myanmar's military government was making it difficult to get information from and deliver aid to the affected area, non-governmental organisations said.

Storm surges are abnormal rises in sea levels, caused primarily by high winds pushing water onshore. As the seabed gets shallower, the water “piles up” at the surface, which can lead to massive flooding on land. Along the coastline, such surges can be a storm’s deadliest and most destructive threats. Myanmar’s coast bore the brunt of the storm surge from Mocha, according to data from the EU’s Joint Research Centre.

Mocha’s one-minute sustained wind speeds reached 282 kph (175 mph), the highest reported for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, according to GDACS. Cooler waters, interaction with land, dry air and higher wind shear near the coast of Myanmar then weakened Mocha, former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane scientist Jeff Masters wrote in a blog post for Yale Climate Connections. The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center reduced the severity of the cyclone to a category 4 a few hours before it made landfall.