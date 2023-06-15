Satellite imagery from 12:30AM June 11, 2023 to 4:45AM June 15, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy hits India and Pakistan
A severe cyclone heads for the western coast of the subcontinent
Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy as it made landfall early on Friday. At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit.
Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centered 100 km (62 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 240 km (149 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.
The cyclone’s forecast path is expected to skirt between the India-Pakistan border before entering into the Indian state of Rajasthan. Biparjoy had weakened to a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning, India's Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin, with speeds going down from 105 km (65.24 miles) to 85 km (52.82 miles). Wind speeds are likely to reduce further by afternoon, the bulletin said.
The chart depicts the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which emerged on June 7, 2023, and reached land late at night on June 15, 2023, along the Gujarat coast. Additionally, it includes three wind buffers associated with the cyclone: 60-90 kph, 90-120 kph, and 120+ kph, indicated in gray. The chart also showcases the regions surrounding the Arabian Sea, with varying population densities represented in red.
More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat likely to be affected by the cyclone and moved to shelters, the state government said. Authorities in Pakistan said about 82,000 people had been evacuated from high-risk coastal areas.
The chart shows the surge map of Cyclone Biporjay along the coast of Gujarat, India. The affected regions, depicted in blue, indicate the extent of flooding caused by the storm surge resulting from the cyclone.
Storm surges are abnormal rises in sea levels, caused primarily by high winds pushing water onshore. As the seabed gets shallower, the water “piles up” at the surface, which can lead to massive flooding on land. Along the coastline, such surges can be a storm’s deadliest and most destructive threats.
The western coast between India’s Gujarat and Pakistan bore the brunt of the surge according to data modeled by the EU’s Joint Research Centre.
Power was disrupted at many places in the Kutch district of Gujarat because of strong winds, said Amit Arora, a top district official overseeing rescue operations.
The chart illustrates the Maximum Winds in red and Rainfall accumulated in blue along the path of cyclone Biporjay, along with it's forecast for the next 72 hours.
In neighbouring Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which was on high alert.
Pakistan's weather department advised local authorities to remain on alert for expected heavy rain in some coastal areas until Saturday.
Arabian Sea cyclones of category 1 or stronger since 1982
The chart presents historical cyclones across the Arabian Sea with category 1 or stronger since 1982, comparing their wind speed and total lifespan. It highlights Cyclone Biparjoy in red, which is currently active, with a recorded maximum wind speed of 195 kph. The cyclone's total lifespan is estimated to be approximately 12 days.
Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy appeared to have lost some of its intensity since it made landfall.
Note
Data as of June 16, 2023
