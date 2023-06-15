Cyclone Biparjoy hits India and Pakistan

Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy as it made landfall early on Friday. At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit.

Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centered 100 km (62 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 240 km (149 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.

The cyclone’s forecast path is expected to skirt between the India-Pakistan border before entering into the Indian state of Rajasthan. Biparjoy had weakened to a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning, India's Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin, with speeds going down from 105 km (65.24 miles) to 85 km (52.82 miles). Wind speeds are likely to reduce further by afternoon, the bulletin said.