Cyclone Biparjoy hits India and Pakistan

A severe cyclone heads for the western coast of the subcontinent

Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy as it made landfall early on Friday. At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit.

Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centered 100 km (62 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 240 km (149 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.

The cyclone’s forecast path is expected to skirt between the India-Pakistan border before entering into the Indian state of Rajasthan. Biparjoy had weakened to a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning, India's Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin, with speeds going down from 105 km (65.24 miles) to 85 km (52.82 miles). Wind speeds are likely to reduce further by afternoon, the bulletin said.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat likely to be affected by the cyclone and moved to shelters, the state government said. Authorities in Pakistan said about 82,000 people had been evacuated from high-risk coastal areas.

Storm surges are abnormal rises in sea levels, caused primarily by high winds pushing water onshore. As the seabed gets shallower, the water “piles up” at the surface, which can lead to massive flooding on land. Along the coastline, such surges can be a storm’s deadliest and most destructive threats.

The western coast between India’s Gujarat and Pakistan bore the brunt of the surge according to data modeled by the EU’s Joint Research Centre. Power was disrupted at many places in the Kutch district of Gujarat because of strong winds, said Amit Arora, a top district official overseeing rescue operations.

In neighbouring Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which was on high alert. Pakistan's weather department advised local authorities to remain on alert for expected heavy rain in some coastal areas until Saturday.

Arabian Sea cyclones of category 1 or stronger since 1982

Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy appeared to have lost some of its intensity since it made landfall.

