Cyclone Biparjoy hits India and Pakistan

Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan have evacuated more than 180,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy, set to whirl in from the Arabian Sea and make landfall by Thursday night.

Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centred 100 km (62 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 240 km (149 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.

The cyclone’s forecast path is expected to skirt between the India-Pakistan border before entering into the Indian state of Rajasthan. Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy appeared to have lost some of its intensity in the last 24 hours.