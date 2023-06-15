Satellite imagery from 12:30AM June 11, 2023 to 4:45AM June 15, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy hits India and Pakistan
A severe cyclone heads for the western coast of the subcontinent
Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan have evacuated more than 180,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy, set to whirl in from the Arabian Sea and make landfall by Thursday night.
Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centred 100 km (62 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 240 km (149 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.
The cyclone’s forecast path is expected to skirt between the India-Pakistan border before entering into the Indian state of Rajasthan. Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy appeared to have lost some of its intensity in the last 24 hours.
More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat likely to be affected by the cyclone and moved to shelters, the state government said. Authorities in Pakistan said about 82,000 people had been evacuated from high-risk coastal areas.
Storm surges are abnormal rises in sea levels, caused primarily by high winds pushing water onshore. As the seabed gets shallower, the water “piles up” at the surface, which can lead to massive flooding on land. Along the coastline, such surges can be a storm’s deadliest and most destructive threats.
The western coast between India’s Gujarat and Pakistan bore the brunt of the surge according to data modelled by the EU’s Joint Research Centre.
Karachi, an economic hub of 20 million, faced no immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to protect against the expected winds and rain, said Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate change minister.
Temporary thatched homes in coastal Gujarat could be flattened while standing crops, plantations and roads are threatened with major damage, the IMD said in a statement that warned of disruptions to the railway network.
Data as of June 15, 2023
