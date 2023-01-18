It was the most serious attack on Brazil’s democracy in decades by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The three-hour rampage by demonstrators who stormed key government buildings was planned to create chaos and provoke a military intervention that would restore their far-right leader.
Riots at the Brazil capital
How the insurrection in Brasília unfolded
A video showing supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro smashing windows of Brazil’s Supreme Court building in Brasília.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, at about 1 p.m., some 4,000 demonstrators began marching to the center of Brasilia. They had been allowed to gather outside the headquarters of the army in a tent city that was set up after Bolsonaro lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 30. They were calling for a coup to oust the leftist president.
A map of Brasilia that highlights the location of the army headquarters.
Police cars escorted the protesters as the march advanced peacefully to the Congress building 8 kilometers (5 miles) away. There they were met by a contingent of just 58 police officers standing behind plastic barriers, and who were not wearing riot gear.
The same map of Brasilia now shows the 8-kilometer or 5-mile path from the army headquarters to the Congress building through which the protestors marched.
Congress
At 2:42 p.m. the demonstrators broke through the police line and surged forward onto the ramp leading up to the futuristic building that houses the dome-roofed Senate and the lower chamber with its bowl-shaped roof.
An illustration of Brazil’s national congress building and photos of Bolsonaro supporters demonstrating against Lula. Sections of the building are highlighted yellow to show which parts of the national congress the photos capture.
Legislative police in riot gear stopped the invaders in a one-hour pitched battle, but gave way after being overwhelmed by the violence and clouds of tear gas. The protesters flooded the Senate with water hoses from hydrants they had just used on the police. One sat victoriously in the Senate president’s chair.
Planalto palace
Hundreds of pro-Bolsonaro protesters advanced to the Planalto presidential palace and entered through the main door of the building that is normally protected by a company of army soldiers — the presidential guard — who were not on-site at the time.
An illustration of Brazil’s Planalto presidential palace and photos of Bolsonaro supporters demonstrating against Lula. The photo on the right shows Bolsonaro supporters vandalizing a room inside the palace. Sections of the building are highlighted yellow to show where in the palace the photos were taken.
They roamed the building smashing windows with fire extinguishers, overturning furniture, and destroying valuable artwork and an 18th Century clock. They vandalized offices and broke computers, until 5:56 p.m. when President Lula declared a federal emergency and police arrived to drive them out.
Supreme Court
Across the square from the presidential palace, demonstrators angered by judicial rulings against Bolsonaro and in defense of the electoral process targeted Brazil’s Supreme Court with their most aggressive attack.
An illustration of Brazil’s supreme court building and photos showing the damages outside the supreme court following the protest by Bolsonaro supporters. A section of the building is highlighted yellow to show where one of the photos was taken.
They smashed the large panes of the glass building and ransacked the plenary room and the offices. The judiciary’s security police were able to retake the building an hour later.
Riot police arrived hours after the march turned violent. They dispersed the crowd with tear gas and arrested 300 demonstrators initially. The next day, another 1,500 were detained for questioning after army troops allowed police into their encampment outside army headquarters.
Lula blamed Bolsonaro for inciting the violent protesters and said the army had failed to protect the presidential palace.
Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha was removed temporarily pending investigation into his responsibility for the security failures.
The city’s security chief Anderson Torres is under arrest for allegedly making intentional omissions to Brasilia’s security preparedness that helped the demonstrators storm the government buildings. He will also have to explain a draft decree found by police in his house that appeared to prepare the ground to reverse the election result.
The Supreme Court agreed to a request by prosecutors to investigate Bolsonaro’s role in encouraging the protests that led to the storming of the seats of power.
Authorities have reinforced security in the capital.
Additional contributions by
Travis Hartman
Edited by
Matthew Weber and Chris Sanders
Photo and video credit
Photos in the Congress section by REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photos in the Panalto palace section by REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (left) and REUTERS/Adriano Machado (right)
Photos in the Supreme Court section by REUTERS/Adriano Machado (left) and REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli (right)
Top video by Geroge Marques/via REUTERS