Riots at the Brazil capital

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at about 1 p.m., some 4,000 demonstrators began marching to the center of Brasilia. They had been allowed to gather outside the headquarters of the army in a tent city that was set up after Bolsonaro lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 30. They were calling for a coup to oust the leftist president.

A map of Brasilia that highlights the location of the army headquarters.