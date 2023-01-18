Riots at the Brazil capital

How the insurrection in Brasília unfolded

It was the most serious attack on Brazil’s democracy in decades by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The three-hour rampage by demonstrators who stormed key government buildings was planned to create chaos and provoke a military intervention that would restore their far-right leader.
A photo showing security forces standing guard as Bolsonaro supporters demonstrate against Lula in the Planalto presidential palace. Photo taken in Brasilia, Brazil, on January 8, 2023.
REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at about 1 p.m., some 4,000 demonstrators began marching to the center of Brasilia. They had been allowed to gather outside the headquarters of the army in a tent city that was set up after Bolsonaro lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 30. They were calling for a coup to oust the leftist president.

Police cars escorted the protesters as the march advanced peacefully to the Congress building 8 kilometers (5 miles) away. There they were met by a contingent of just 58 police officers standing behind plastic barriers, and who were not wearing riot gear.

Congress

At 2:42 p.m. the demonstrators broke through the police line and surged forward onto the ramp leading up to the futuristic building that houses the dome-roofed Senate and the lower chamber with its bowl-shaped roof.

Legislative police in riot gear stopped the invaders in a one-hour pitched battle, but gave way after being overwhelmed by the violence and clouds of tear gas. The protesters flooded the Senate with water hoses from hydrants they had just used on the police. One sat victoriously in the Senate president’s chair.

Planalto palace

Hundreds of pro-Bolsonaro protesters advanced to the Planalto presidential palace and entered through the main door of the building that is normally protected by a company of army soldiers — the presidential guard — who were not on-site at the time.

They roamed the building smashing windows with fire extinguishers, overturning furniture, and destroying valuable artwork and an 18th Century clock. They vandalized offices and broke computers, until 5:56 p.m. when President Lula declared a federal emergency and police arrived to drive them out.

Supreme Court

Across the square from the presidential palace, demonstrators angered by judicial rulings against Bolsonaro and in defense of the electoral process targeted Brazil’s Supreme Court with their most aggressive attack.

They smashed the large panes of the glass building and ransacked the plenary room and the offices. The judiciary’s security police were able to retake the building an hour later.

Riot police arrived hours after the march turned violent. They dispersed the crowd with tear gas and arrested 300 demonstrators initially. The next day, another 1,500 were detained for questioning after army troops allowed police into their encampment outside army headquarters.

Bolsonaro supporters clash with mounted security forces during a demonstration against Lula outside the Planalto presidential palace.
Bolsonaro supporters demonstrate on rooftops holding a Brazilian flag as they protest against Lula in Brasilia.
Security forces operate on rooftops to confront Bolsonaro supporters outside Brazil’s National Congress.
Security forces place Bolsonaro supporters in handcuffs in Brasilia.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (top and center left); REUTERS/Adriano Machado (center right and bottom)

Lula blamed Bolsonaro for inciting the violent protesters and said the army had failed to protect the presidential palace.

Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha was removed temporarily pending investigation into his responsibility for the security failures.

The city’s security chief Anderson Torres is under arrest for allegedly making intentional omissions to Brasilia’s security preparedness that helped the demonstrators storm the government buildings. He will also have to explain a draft decree found by police in his house that appeared to prepare the ground to reverse the election result.

The Supreme Court agreed to a request by prosecutors to investigate Bolsonaro’s role in encouraging the protests that led to the storming of the seats of power.

Authorities have reinforced security in the capital.

Additional contributions by

Travis Hartman

Edited by

Matthew Weber and Chris Sanders

Photo and video credit

Photos in the Congress section by REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photos in the Panalto palace section by REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (left) and REUTERS/Adriano Machado (right)
Photos in the Supreme Court section by REUTERS/Adriano Machado (left) and REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli (right)

Top video by Geroge Marques/via REUTERS