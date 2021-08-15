Canada’s snap election

The race is too close to call ahead of the Sept. 20 election, which could see Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defeated by a largely unknown Conservative rival.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are in a tight race with the Conservatives, the main opposition party led by Erin O'Toole, as Canadians get ready to head to the polls on Sept. 20.

Trudeau called the vote last month, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure Canadians approved of his recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic. O'Toole has gained traction by accusing Trudeau of calling an unnecessary election during a health emergency to consolidate his power.

Polls show a tight race

Since Trudeau called the snap vote, his hefty lead in the opinion polls has vanished and surveys showed the Liberals could lose seats, and possibly the entire election.

But steady Conservative gains during the first three weeks of the campaign seemed to have stopped as Trudeau attacked O'Toole for his opposition to vaccine mandates and his promise - now reversed - to legalize some assault weapons the Liberals had banned.