Canadian wildfires burning land at record pace

Two firefighters and a pilot have died this month as blazes rage across the country.

Battling the blaze

Typically Canada's fire season moves west to east as summer progresses. Fires have burned across the country simultaneously this year, straining containment efforts.

A Reuters survey of all 13 provinces and territories showed Canada employs around 5,500 wildland firefighters, not including the remote Yukon territory, which did not respond to requests for information. That's roughly 2,500 firefighters short of what is needed, said Mike Flannigan, a wildfire specialist and professor at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, in an interview with Reuters in June 2023.

This year, record fires have resulted in Canada deploying armed forces personnel and more than 3,400 international firefighters, paid for by the provinces, to beef up its stretched crews.

Flames reach upwards along the edge of a wildfire as seen from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada, June 12, 2023. Cpl Marc-Andre Leclerc/Canadian Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Area burned in an average Canadian wildfire season averages the area burned each year from 1990 to 2021. Data for area burned in 2023 is as of July 17 and is an estimate. Fewer than 25 sq km burned in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

