Canadian wildfires burning land at record pace

The average area graphic is followed by a shape representing the land area burned by fires so far this year. The area is so far that it stretches outside the window screen.

“So far in 2023, more than 101,800 square kilometers of land has burned – and still counting.

That’s more land than any other fire season since 1990, the earliest for which data is available. And the season is barely halfway through. These have been some of the fastest-moving fires in the country’s history.”

As the reader scrolls down the page, the area is broken up by province.

“Quebec 43,500 km sq; The majority of land burned is in Quebec, where fires are still burning from last year’s fire season. This is unusual. On average, in the 10-year period up to 2022, Quebec ranked sixth among Canada's provinces and territories for area burned, according to CIFFC data.

Alberta 17,300 km sq; Alberta's fire season exploded in early May, before vegetation had a chance to start growing again after the winter.”