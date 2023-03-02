Snow blanketed California the last weekend of February, only weeks after it was pummeled by torrential rains. But these historic storms barely made a dent in a daily reality for most Californians — a years-long, expansive drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99.39% of the state is still abnormally dry or in drought: crops wither, water supplies dwindle, and wildfire risk intensifies as forests dry out.

Recent rain has given reservoirs a much-needed boost. But the storms have been intense and concentrated, and the state’s water infrastructure, mostly built in the 20th century when the population was barely half of today’s 40 million, is ill-equipped to harness such massive rainfalls.

Short storms, however strong, are not enough to end California’s drought.