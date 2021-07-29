A satellite image from May shows the reservior for the Grand Ethiopian Rennissance Dam (GERD) after an initial filling last year during the rainy season. About 2 km Spillway 2 Power stations with 16 turbines able to produce 15GWh per year. Spillway 15,000 m3/s A satellite image from May shows the reservior for the Grand Ethiopian Rennissance Dam (GERD) after an initial filling last year during the rainy season. About 2 km Spillway 2 Power stations with 16 turbines able to produce 15GWh per year. Spillway A satellite image from May shows the reservior for the Grand Ethiopian Rennissance Dam (GERD) after an initial filling last year during the rainy season. About 2 km Spillway 2 Power stations with 16 turbines able to produce 15GWh per year. Spillway A satellite image from May shows the reservior for the Grand Ethiopian Rennissance Dam (GERD) after an initial filling last year during the rainy season. About 2 km Spillway 2 Power stations with 16 turbines able to produce 15GWh per year. Spillway 15,000 m3/s A satellite image from May shows the reservior for the Grand Ethiopian Rennissance Dam (GERD) after an initial filling last year during the rainy season. About 1.1 miles Spillway 2 Power stations with 16 turbines able to produce 15GWh per year. Spillway Maxar Technologies ©2021 Power struggle Ethiopia continues to fill the reservoir for its giant dam on the Blue Nile and hopes to generate electricity later this year. The dam will eventually bring power to a region mostly in the dark, but up until now it has sparked a bitter dispute over water rights

Since the $4 billion project was announced in early 2011, two downstream countries – Egypt and Sudan – have expressed concern that the dam, Africa’s largest, could reduce the flow of water in the Nile river. Ethiopia has pinned its hopes for power generation and economic development on its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which will require enormous amounts of water to fill and operate. The dam is hugely popular with many Ethiopians, and in June Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed his main election rally to chants of "build the dam". Since November 2020, Ethiopia’s government has been fighting a war in its northern Tigray region, which shares a border with Sudan. During the conflict, tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum have flared up, including over a decades-old border dispute.

Mediterranean Sea More than 25 dams in the Nile River Basin EGYPT Red Sea SUDAN ETHIOPIA S. SUDAN Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam KENYA UGANDA RWANDA BURUNDI D. R. CONGO 250 mi. TANZANIA Mediterranean Sea More than 25 dams in the Nile River Basin EGYPT Red Sea SUDAN ETHIOPIA S. SUDAN Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam KENYA UGANDA RWANDA BURUNDI D. R. CONGO TANZANIA 250 mi. Mediterranean Sea More than 25 dams in the Nile River Basin EGYPT Red Sea SUDAN ETHIOPIA S. SUDAN Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam KENYA UGANDA RWANDA BURUNDI D. R. CONGO TANZANIA 250 mi.

The dispute over water rights has highlighted concerns over individual nations’ rights to water and points to a shift in political power on the continent. Looming large are worries over climate change and increasing strains on the Nile. Here are the issues at stake in talks that have so far been unable to produce an agreement, despite help being sought from outside mediators from the African Union, United States and European Union. Water worries downstream The Nile, the longest river in the world, passes through 11 countries before reaching the Mediterranean Sea. Despite its expansive reach, more than 70% of the natural water flow comes from Ethiopia as a result of seasonal rains.

Inflows of water in the Nile river EGYPT Nile river SUDAN Atbara river 14% Blue Nile river 56% SOUTH SUDAN ETHIOPIA UGANDA DRC White Nile river 30% RWANDA BURUNDI TANZANIA Inflows of water in the Nile river EGYPT Nile river SUDAN ETHIOPIA Atbara river 14% SOUTH SUDAN Blue Nile river 56% UGANDA DRC White Nile river 30% RWANDA BURUNDI TANZANIA Inflows of water in the Nile river EGYPT Nile river SUDAN ETHIOPIA Atbara river 14% SOUTH SUDAN Blue Nile river 56% UGANDA DRC White Nile river 30% RWANDA BURUNDI TANZANIA

Decisions over allocation of the Nile’s water date back to colonial-era treaties. In 1929, an agreement between Egypt and Britain, which was representing its colonies in the Nile River Basin, allocated water to Egypt and Sudan.

Allocation of the Nile’s water Billion m³ per year (1959 agreement) 100% allocation No allocation D.R. Congo South Sudan* Tanzania Ethiopia Uganda Burundi Rwanda Kenya Eritrea Egypt 55.5 Billion m³ Sudan 18.5 Billion m³ Note: Total yield of the Nile is estimated at 84 billion m³ per year, including 10 billion m³ for water lost due to over-year storage. *South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Allocation of the Nile’s water Billion m³ per year (1959 agreement) 100% allocation No allocation D.R. Congo South Sudan* Tanzania Ethiopia Uganda Burundi Rwanda Kenya Eritrea Egypt 55.5 Billion m³ Sudan 18.5 Billion m³ Note: Total yield of the Nile is estimated at 84 billion m³ per year, including 10 billion m³ for water lost due to over-year storage. *South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Allocation of the Nile’s water Billion m³ per year (1959 agreement) 100% allocation No allocation D.R. Congo South Sudan* Tanzania Ethiopia Uganda Burundi Rwanda Kenya Eritrea Egypt 55.5 Billion m³ Sudan 18.5 Billion m³ Note: Total yield of the Nile is estimated at 84 billion m³ per year, including 10 billion m³ for water lost due to over-year storage. *South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

The agreement was updated in 1959, but other countries were not given allocations at that time. Ethiopia was not a party to the agreement and does not recognize it. Data from the United Nations shows that Egypt and Sudan require the most water from the Nile. Without factoring in the needs of the GERD, strains on the river's limited water flow are expected to increase dramatically by 2050 across the region.

Projections of irrigation water requirements in the Nile Basin 2005 2030 2050 +224.8% +124.2% +75.8% +25.9% +7% 0.829 km3 0.483 km3 27,511 km3 1.076 km3 68,795 km3 UGANDA ETHIOPIA EGYPT SUDAN KENYA +172.9% +133% +94.5% +41% 0.317 km3 0.127 km3 0.048 km3 0.003 km3 RWANDA ERITREA BURUNDI TANZANIA Projections of irrigation water requirements in the Nile Basin 2005 2030 2050 +224.8% +172.9% +124.2% +133% +94.5% +75.8% +41% +25.9% +7% 27,511 km3 1.076 km3 0.829 km3 0.483 km3 0.317 km3 0.127 km3 0.048 km3 0.003 km3 68,795 km3 EGYPT SUDAN KENYA UGANDA ETHIOPIA RWANDA ERITREA BURUNDI TANZANIA Projections of irrigation water requirements in the Nile basin 2005 2030 2050 +75.8% +25.9% +7% 27,511 km3 1.076 km3 68,795 km3 EGYPT SUDAN KENYA +224.8% +124.2% +41% 0.829 km3 0.483 km3 0.317 km3 UGANDA ETHIOPIA RWANDA +172.9% +133% +94.5% 0.127 km3 0.048 km3 0.003 km3 ERITREA BURUNDI TANZANIA Projections of irrigation water requirements in the Nile Basin 2005 2030 2050 +75.8% +25.9% +7% 27,511 km3 1.076 km3 68,795 km3 EGYPT SUDAN KENYA +224.8% +124.2% +41% 0.829 km3 0.483 km3 0.317 km3 UGANDA ETHIOPIA RWANDA +172.9% +133% +94.5% 0.127 km3 0.048 km3 0.003 km3 ERITREA BURUNDI TANZANIA Projections of irrigation water requirements in the Nile Basin 2005 2030 2050 +224.8% +172.9% +124.2% +133% +94.5% +75.8% +41% +25.9% +7% 27,511 km3 1.076 km3 0.829 km3 0.483 km3 0.317 km3 0.127 km3 0.048 km3 0.003 km3 68,795 km3 EGYPT SUDAN KENYA UGANDA ETHIOPIA RWANDA ERITREA BURUNDI TANZANIA

There's much at stake for Egypt in any new agreement. The largely desert nation’s population of some 100 million people relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its fresh water. It imports about half of its food products and recycles about 25 bcm of water annually. Egypt accuses Ethiopia of not factoring in the risk of droughts, which affected the Nile Basin in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Nile Basin countries want an agreement that addresses current and future water needs, and provides a mechanism for dispute resolution. They've been unable to reach a deal. The local impact of the dam Last year, Ethiopia started the process of filling the reservoir behind the dam, which is still under construction but nearing completion. On July 19, Ethiopia filled the reservoir for a second year in a row and said the plant may start generating power in the next few months. While the reservoir could be completely filled in two to three years, Ethiopia says it made a concession by proposing a four- to seven-year process.

The reservoir is expected to hold about 66 bcm of water, according to an estimate published by Egypt's National Research Centre. Such a large volume of water raises security concerns for the dam and questions about what happens if an issue causes the downstream region to flood. Ethiopia has banned all flights over the area for security reasons and says that it is fully prepared to defend the dam from any attack. It’s about power A satellite image of the Earth at night shows huge swaths of central Africa mostly in the dark, and the continent’s key power emitters at the northern and southern extremes. About 7 out of every 10 Ethiopians are not connected to the power grid, making it one of the world’s least connected countries.

Cairo Egypt Sudan Juba GERD Addis Ababa S. Sudan Ethiopia D. R. Congo Uganda Rwanda Kenya Burundi TANZANIA Harare Pretoria Johannesburg Cairo Egypt Sudan Juba GERD Addis Ababa S. Sudan Ethiopia D. R. Congo Uganda Rwanda Kenya Burundi TANZANIA Harare Pretoria Johannesburg Cairo Egypt Sudan Juba GERD Addis Ababa S. Sudan Ethiopia Uganda D. R. Congo Kenya Rwanda Burundi TANZANIA Harare Pretoria Johannesburg Cairo Egypt Sudan Juba GERD Addis Ababa S. Sudan Ethiopia Uganda D. R. Congo Kenya Rwanda Burundi TANZANIA Harare Pretoria Johannesburg Cairo Egypt Sudan Juba GERD Addis Ababa S. Sudan Ethiopia Uganda D. R. Congo Kenya Rwanda Burundi TANZANIA Harare Pretoria Johannesburg

A power exporter The dam, with a projected capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts, is the centerpiece of Ethiopia’s bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter. Electricity generated will eventually flow to some of the world's poorest countries.

Water highway, power corridor A North-South power transmission corridor made up of an 8,000 km line will stretch from Egypt through Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe to South Africa to transport energy generated by the GERD. The corridor will provide the infrastructure for an integrated East and Southern African power market, which will allow increased regional power trade. EGYPT To Libya To Jordan To Saudi Arabia Key linkages Strategic connections between different power pools will reduce the need for reserve capacities, resulting in lower energy costs. International funding With the help of Britain, Egypt was the first country in the Nile basin to design barriers across the river to control flooding and generate power. Soviet loans and proceeds from Suez Canal tolls allowed former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser to begin work on the Aswan High Dam in 1960. Ethiopia is hoping that greater electricity production will bring with it prosperity. Meanwhile, other East African countries have an eye on the dam’s lasting political, economic and environmental impact in the region.