Don’t waste food. How every one of us can reduce greenhouse gases by keeping food out of landfills

Humans grow and waste food at a staggering scale. We devote half the earth’s habitable land to food production, while ultimately tossing one-third of that food. Simply using the food we grow and buy keeps planet-warming gases out of the atmosphere, leading to climate benefits we could feel in our lifetime. So where do we start? The EPA’s “Food Recovery Hierarchy” provides a framework for how to prioritize managing your leftover food. An illustration of food falling from a fridge into the EPA's “Food Recovery Hierarchy” pyramid. Heading level 2, Avoid surplus and feed people.

Most people don’t realize how much food they’re wasting, and even if they try to be thrifty, they often don’t realize how food waste harms the environment. “Right now, our culture is pretty agnostic about throwing food out,” said Dana Gunders, Executive Director of ReFED, a nonprofit that measures food waste. That’s a major hurdle in the effort to cut food waste, especially since the EPA finds waste prevention to be the most impactful way to meet the food waste goal. “While we need to recycle unavoidable food waste, we're not going to make a dent in these numbers or frankly, in the climate change effects, unless we actually prevent food from having to be managed as waste in the first place,” said EPA food waste expert Claudia Fabiano. Here are ways we can rescue food along each stage of the production chain, from seed to supermarket.

An illustration of the best ways to reduce food waste: reduce the production and get excess food to hungry people. The illustrations are accompanied by these solutions: Solutions for Production: One simple way to waste less: eat more. We can cut back on discarded food by eating all parts of the food we grow and raise. Examples of production solutions: 1. The nose-to-tail philosophy promotes eating the entire animal, not just the popular parts. 2. Vegetables like cauliflowers have perfectly edible leaves yet only the head is typically harvested. 3. Advancements in fishing technology like LED-illuminated nets help reduce ‘bycatch’, marine life unintentionally caught along with the target fish. Solutions for Processing: There are companies whose main goal is to upcycle food surplus and transform landfill-bound food into new products. Examples of processing solutions: 1. Fruit has a short shelf-life, making it prone to landing in the trash bin quickly. Scotland-based company Two Raccoons turns fruit surplus into wine. 2. Toast Ale brews beer using surplus bread from bakeries. Solutions for Distribution: The majority of perishable food worldwide is not refrigerated. Around 12% of food goes bad from insufficient refrigeration, according to the International Institute of Refrigeration. Examples of distribution solutions: 1. A 2014 report by the Institute of Mechanical Engineers estimates that transport refrigeration alone can prevent a quarter of food waste in developing countries. Solutions for Retailer: Food date labels like “sell-by”, “use-by”, and “freeze-by” are created by the manufacturers. These labels are generally used to describe the quality, not the product safety.Examples of retailer solutions: 1. In 2016, the USDA suggested manufacturers use “Best if Used By” to indicate quality because it is easily understood by consumers. 2. There are no federal regulations required for product date labeling in the U.S., with the exception of baby formula. Solutions for Food Service: Cafeterias and restaurants partner with pantries to help repurpose and redistribute leftovers as meals to those in need. Examples of food service solutions: 1. Chefs are creating "zero-waste" menus that use parts of food typically considered useless, like fibrous kale stalks and overripe plums. 2. Food donors who give “apparently wholesome food” to nonprofits for distribution are protected by law from liability by the Bill Emerson Food Donation Act. Solutions for Consumer: We waste more food at home than anywhere else, so even small changes in our habits can have significant impact. Examples of consumer solutions: 1. Placing food in the fridge based on where it thrives best can keep your purchases edible longer. 2. The door is the warmest area of the fridge and best suited for foods least likely to spoil like sodas and condiments. 3. The bottom shelf is the coldest part of the fridge and an ideal place for raw meat, poultry and fish. 4. Freezing food stops bacteria from growing and<a href="https://www.epa.gov/recycle/preventing-wasted-food-home#:~:text=you%20know%20won%E2%80%99t%20be%20eaten%20in%20time"> </a>gives you more time before it goes bad.

Feed Animals

Noodles that went unseen and forgotten in the back of the fridge, a banana peel, a moldy peach – there will always be some food scraps leftover. When wasted food is unavoidable, using it to feed animals is the next best option. In the United states, 77% of all crops harvested are used to feed animals. Substituting leftover food scraps for some of that could lower the energy, water and land used to make animal feed while also rescuing food from rotting in landfill.

An illustration of the second best way to reduce food waste: feed animals. The illustrations are accompanied by examples of solutions, which include: 1. Japan’s Food Recycling: Japan’s food recycling programs shred and ferment food scraps to create nutritious pig feed. 2. Las Vegas Leftovers: MGM Resort properties on the Las Vegas Strip send thousands of tons of food to nearby farms each year.

Create Energy

Organic materials can also be converted into new products or transformed into renewable energy through processes like rendering and anaerobic digestion. Food manufacturers and processors send the largest portion of their food waste, 42.6%, through anaerobic digestion – more than any other sector according to the EPA. In 2019, over 17 million tons of food scraps from processing and manufacturing were managed by anaerobic digestion compared with less than 540,000 tons (0.81%) from the consumer sector.

An illustration of the third best way to reduce food waste: create energy. The illustrations are accompanied by examples of solutions, which include: 1. Anaerobic digestion: Anaerobic digestion uses food waste to produce renewable fuel and a material called digestate that can be used as fertilizer, compost and animal bedding. 2. Rendering: Liquid fats and solid meat can be “rendered” into products like lipstick and soap. 3. Biodiesel: Fat, oil and grease can also be converted into biodiesel which is an alternative, nontoxic fuel.

Compost

Composting inedible food scraps transforms them into a useful soil enhancer. However, it falls low on the list of solutions since composting still wastes the resources put into producing food that ultimately goes uneaten. “Municipal composting, when it’s rolled out, is as easy as taking the trash out,” Gunders said. As more states ban organic waste from landfills, local governments are setting up food waste collection which expands options for individual households hoping to avoid the dumpster.

An illustration of the fourth best way to reduce food waste: compost. The illustrations are accompanied by examples of solutions, which include: 1. Compostable Utensils: Even if utensils say they’re compostable, double-check that your local composting facility can process them. 2. Home Composting: With enough space and time, you can make your own compost in your backyard or even indoors using worms.

Landfill

When uneaten food decays in a landfill, it not only wastes the food itself but all the resources poured into creating it, like the land used, farm labor, water and fuel for transportation. Dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetables are the most frequently tossed foods in the U.S. according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

An illustration of a landfill, the final destination for food waste if it is not diverted to feeding people, feeding animals, creating energy, or compost. The landfill is accompanied by notes describing the impact on food waste to the environment. 1. Wasted Resources: Agricultural land, water, pesticides, fertilizer, energy and money are wasted each year in the U.S. when food is landfilled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. 2. Methane: Methane produced by food decomposing in landfills makes up 1.6% of all human-made Greenhouse Gas emissions. While that may not sound like much, it’s a large percentage for such a specific pollutant.

For most Americans, options to curb food waste remain limited. Yes, we can be more thoughtful with the amount of food we buy and try our best to use it before it spoils, but even the most environmentally conscious households will likely have food scraps left over. Considering a household’s disposal options, composting is likely the most available alternative to landfill. And even still, compost programs have a long way to go before they’re as accessible as dumping food in the trash. That’s why outfitting landfills to better handle food waste might be the most attainable solution for reducing methane emissions from food. “There are some cheap technologies that can be introduced to ‘organize’ landfills that can reduce the amount of methane that they produce,” said Kevin Karl, a researcher at NASA’s Center for Climate Systems Research who is also an Environmental Statistics Consultant at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. According to the United Nations’ Global Methane Assessment, making changes to solid waste disposal and treatment is relatively cheap and has the most potential to reduce methane emitted by the waste sector, not just in the United States but across the world.

An illustration of a happy planet thanks to food waste staying out of landfills.