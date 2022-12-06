The most diverse group of organisms on the planet are in trouble, with recent research suggesting insect populations are declining at an
unprecedented rate.
The collapse
of insects
The most diverse group of organisms on the planet are in trouble, with recent research suggesting insect populations are declining at an
unprecedented rate.
The collapse
of insects
The most diverse group of organisms on the planet are in trouble, with recent research suggesting insect populations are declining at an
unprecedented rate.
The collapse of insects
The most diverse group of organisms on the planet are in trouble, with recent research suggesting insect populations are declining at an unprecedented rate.
As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.
“We could fill it up and put it by our bedside at night,” says Wagner, now an entomologist.
That’s all gone, the family farm now paved over with new homes and manicured lawns. And Wagner’s beloved fireflies – like so many insects worldwide – have largely vanished in what scientists are calling the global Insect Apocalypse.
As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate of up to 2% per year. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling — along with the crops, flowers and other animals that rely on them to survive.
“Insects are the food that make all the birds and make all the fish,” said Wagner, who works at the University of Connecticut. “They’re the fabric tethering together every freshwater and terrestrial ecosystem across the planet.”
At the base of the chain
An example of a North American food chain with insects feeding small- and medium-sized animals.
Red-tailed
hawk
Eats
Eats
American
red fox
Yellow
Perch
Eastern
ribbon snake
Deer mouse
Blackbird
Pickerel frog
Insects
Darkling
beetle
Blow fly
Bee
Butterfly
lave
Grasshopper
Moth
Mayfly
nymph
Dragonfly
nymph
Dragonfly
Yellowjacket
Eats
Eats
*illustrations not to scale
At the base of the chain
An example of a North American food chain with insects feeding small- and medium-sized animals.
Red-tailed
hawk
Eats
Eats
American
red fox
Yellow
Perch
Eastern
ribbon snake
Deer mouse
Blackbird
Pickerel frog
Insects
Darkling
beetle
Blow fly
Bee
Butterfly
lave
Grasshopper
Moth
Mayfly
nymph
Dragonfly
nymph
Dragonfly
Yellowjacket
Eats
Eats
*illustrations not to scale
At the base of the chain
Diagram shows an example of a North American food chain with insects feeding small- and medium-sized animals.
Red-tailed
hawk
Eats
Eats
Eastern
ribbon snake
American
red fox
Yellow
Perch
Deer mouse
Blackbird
Pickerel frog
Insects
Darkling
beetle
Blow fly
Bee
Butterfly
lave
Grasshopper
Moth
Mayfly
nymph
Dragonfly
nymph
Dragonfly
Yellowjacket
Eats
Eats
*illustrations not to scale
At the base of the chain
Diagram shows an example of a North American food chain with insects feeding small- and medium-sized animals.
Red-tailed
hawk
Eats
Eats
American
red fox
Eastern
ribbon snake
Yellow Perch
Eats
Eats
Eats
Eats
Deer mouse
Blackbird
Pickerel frog
Insects
Darkling
beetle
Butterfly
lave
Mayfly
nymph
Dragonfly
nymph
Cockroach
Butterfly
Grasshopper
Dragonfly
Yellowjacket
Bee
Blow fly
Moth
Detritivorous
(Eats dead plants
or animals)
Insectivorous
Insectivorous
Herbivorous
Aquatic
Herbivorous
Detritivorous
Herbivorous
Eats
Eats
*illustrations not to scale
At the base of the chain
Diagram shows an example of a North American food chain with insects feeding small- and medium-sized animals.
Red-tailed
hawk
Eats
Eats
American
red fox
Eastern
ribbon snake
Yellow Perch
Eats
Eats
Eats
Eats
Deer mouse
Blackbird
Pickerel frog
Insects
Darkling
beetle
Butterfly
lave
Mayfly
nymph
Dragonfly
nymph
Cockroach
Butterfly
Grasshopper
Dragonfly
Yellowjacket
Bee
Blow fly
Moth
Detritivorous
(Eats dead plants or animals)
Herbivorous
Aquatic
Herbivorous
Insectivorous
Insectivorous
Detritivorous
Herbivorous
Eats
Eats
*illustrations not to scale
The tree of life
It’s easy to think insects are doing OK. After all, they’re nearly everywhere — crawling through rainforest canopy, burrowing into soil, skimming freshwater ponds or, of course, flitting through the air.
On the biological “tree of life” — which classifies organisms to describe their evolutionary and genetic relationship to one another — insects fall under the branch, or phylum, called Arthropods, one of the 40 branches of the Animal Kingdom.
In terms of diversity, insects are unrivaled, representing two-thirds of the world’s more than 1.5 million documented animal species with millions more bugs likely still undiscovered, scientists say. By comparison, there are roughly 73,000 vertebrates, or animals with a backbone from humans to birds and fish — these represent less than 5% of the known Animal Kingdom, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Animal Kingdom
Over 1.5 million species
Split into 39 groups
known as
Phyla
Anthropods
Molluscs
Vertebrates
All animals with a backbone such as fish, birds and mammals
Invertebrate animals with an exoskeleton, a segmented body, and paired jointed appendages
73,000 species
Anthropods
can be split into 5
Subphyla
Animals with six legs
Hexapods
Chelicerates
Spiders, ticks and mites
110,000 species
With over
1 million species,
insects make up around two thirds of all animal species on Earth
The hexopods
can be split into 4
Classes
Insects
Finally, insects
can be split into 29
Orders
Beetles
Flies
With over 387,000 species, beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
Animal Kingdom
Over 1.5 million species
Split into 39 groups
known as
Phyla
Anthropods
Molluscs
Vertebrates
All animals with a backbone such as fish, birds and mammals.
Invertebrate animals with a segmented body covered by an exoskeleton
73,000 species
Anthropods
can be split into 5
Subphyla
Animals with six legs
Hexapods
Chelicerates
Spiders, ticks and mites
110,000 species
With over
1 million species,
insects make up around two thirds of all animal species on Earth
The hexopods
can be split into 4
Classes
Insects
Finally, insects
can be split into 29
Orders
Beetles
Flies
With over 387,000 species, beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
Animal Kingdom
Over 1.5 million species
Split into 39 groups
known as
Phyla
Anthropods
Vertebrates
Molluscs
Invertebrate animals with a segmented body covered by an exoskeleton
All animal species that have a backbone such as fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals
Second most diverse Phyla group
117,000 species
73,000 species
The anthropods
can be split into 5
Subphyla
Animals with six legs
Hexapods
Crustaceans
Chelicerates
Spiders, ticks and mites
110,000 species
With over
1 million species,
insects make up around two thirds of all animal species on Earth
The hexopods
can be split into 4
Insects
Classes
Springtails
Finally, insects
can be split into 29
Orders
Beetles
Lepidoptera
Flies
With over 387,000 species, beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
Butterflies
and moths
Animal Kingdom
Over 1.5 million species
Split into 39 groups
known as
Phyla
Anthropods
Vertebrates
All animals with a backbone such as fish and mammals
Animals with a segmented body covered by an exoskeleton
73,000 species
Anthropods
can be split into 5
Subphyla
Animals with six legs
Hexapods
1 million
species
Insects make up around two thirds of all animal species on Earth
The hexopods
can be split into 4
Classes
Insects
Finally, insects
can be split into 29
Orders
Flies
Beetles
With over 387,000 species, beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
Animal Kingdom
Over 1.5 million species
Split into 39 groups
known as
Phyla
Anthropods
Vertebrates
Molluscs
All invertebrate animals with an exoskeleton, a segmented body, and paired jointed appendages
All animal species that have a backbone such as fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals
Second most diverse Phyla group
117,000 species
73,000 species
The anthropods
can be split into 5
Subphyla
Animals with six legs
Hexapods
Chelicerates
Crustaceans
Spiders, ticks and mites
110,000 species
With over
1 million species,
insects make up around two thirds of all animal species on Earth
The hexopods
can be split into 4
Insects
Classes
Springtails
Finally, insects
can be split into 29
Orders
Beetles
Lepidoptera
Flies
With over 387,000 species, beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
Butterflies
and moths
Their importance to the environment can’t be understated, scientists say. Insects are crucial to the food web, feeding birds, reptiles and mammals such as bats. For some animals, bugs are simply a treat. Plant-eating orangutans delight in slurping up termites from a teeming hill. Humans, too, see some 2,000 species of insects as food.
But insects are so much more than food. Farmers depend on these critters pollinating crops and churning soil to keep it healthy, among other activities.
Insects pollinate more than 75% of global crops, a service valued at up to $577 billion per year, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) says.
In the United States, insects perform services valued in 2006 at an estimated $57 billion per year, according to a study in the journal BioScience.
Dung beetles alone are worth some $380 million per year to the U.S. cattle industry for their work breaking down manure and churning rangeland soil, the study found.
With fewer insects, “we’d have less food,” said ecologist Dave Goulson at the University of Sussex. “We’d see yields dropping of all of these crops.”
And in nature, about 80% of wild plants rely on insects for pollination. “If insects continue to decline,” Goulson said, “expect some pretty dire consequences for ecosystems generally — and for people.”
Diversity
Dividing the more than 1 million known insect species into commonly understood categories illustrates how insects significantly outnumber all other animals.
INSECTS
1.05 million
Mammals
Birds
Molluscs
Amphibians
Other
invertebrates
Reptiles
164,000
Arachnids
Fishes
111,000
35,000
INSECTS
1.05 million
Mammals
Birds
Molluscs
Amphibians
Other
invertebrates
Reptiles
164,000
Arachnids
Fishes
111,000
35,000
11,000
88,000
11,000
35,000
81,000
INSECTS
1.05 million
111,000
164,000
11,000
88,000
11,000
35,000
81,000
INSECTS
1.05 million
111,000
164,000
11,000
88,000
11,000
35,000
81,000
INSECTS
1.05 million
111,000
164,000
Beetles
387,000
True bugs
Bees, Wasps, Ants
100,000
110,000
Butterflies, moths
Flies
150,000
150,000
Beetles
387,000
True bugs
Bees, Wasps, Ants
100,000
110,000
Butterflies, moths
Flies
150,000
150,000
True bugs
100,000
Caddisflies
Beetles
387,000
Flies
150,000
Butterflies, moths
150,000
Bees, Wasps, Ants
110,000
True bugs
100,000
Caddisflies
Beetles
387,000
Flies
150,000
Butterflies, moths
150,000
Bees, Wasps, Ants
110,000
True bugs
100,000
Caddisflies
Beetles
387,000
Flies
150,000
Butterflies, moths
150,000
Bees, Wasps, Ants
110,000
Darkling
beetles
Longhorn
beetles
Rove
beetles
Ground
beetles
56,000
Scarab
beetles
All other
beetles
Weevils
Leaf
beetles
51,000
Darkling
beetles
Longhorn
beetles
Rove
beetles
Ground
beetles
56,000
Scarab
beetles
All other
beetles
Weevils
Leaf
beetles
51,000
Rove beetles
Fireflies
56,000
Scarab beetles
27,000
Longhorn beetles
30,000
Weevils
51,000
Leaf beetles
32,500
Other beetles
97,521
Ground
beetles
40,000
Jewel
beetles
Rove beetles
Fireflies
56,000
Scarab beetles
27,000
Longhorn beetles
30,000
Weevils
51,000
Leaf beetles
32,500
Other beetles
97,521
Ground
beetles
40,000
Jewel
beetles
Rove beetles
Fireflies
56,000
Scarab beetles
27,000
Longhorn beetles
30,000
Weevils
51,000
Leaf beetles
32,500
Other beetles
97,521
Ground
beetles
40,000
Jewel
beetles
Rove
beetles
56,000
Weevils
51,000
Mammals
Birds
Amphibians
Reptiles
Fishes
35,000
Rove
beetles
56,000
Weevils
51,000
Mammals
Birds
Amphibians
Reptiles
Fishes
35,000
11,000
11,000
35,000
Rove beetles
Rove beetles
56,000
56,000
Weevils
Weevils
51,000
51,000
11,000
11,000
35,000
Rove beetles
56,000
Weevils
51,000
11,000
11,000
35,000
Rove beetles
56,000
Weevils
51,000
Longhorn
beetles
Birds
Longhorn
beetles
Birds
Longhorn
beetles
30,000
Longhorn
beetles
30,000
Longhorn
beetles
30,000
Ladybugs
Mammals
Ladybugs
Mammals
Ladybugs
6,000
Ladybugs
6,000
Ladybugs
6,000
Weevils
51,000
Fishes
35,000
Weevils
51,000
Fishes
35,000
35,000
Weevils
51,000
35,000
Weevils
51,000
35,000
Weevils
51,000
Species in the animal kingdom can be split into vertebrates and invertebrates
With over 387,000 species, Beetles make up around 24% of all animal species.
The beetle order can then be divided into families, with rove beetles and weevils making up the two largest families.
There are more species in the two most diverse beetle families than in all vertebrate classes.
There are more longhorn beetle species than bird species.
There are about the same number of ladybug species as mammal species.
There are more weevil species than fish species.
Bugs in decline
Describing a stroll through Costa Rica’s Area de Conservacion Guanacaste rainforest, evolutionary ecologist Daniel Janzen in 2019 wrote: “Gone are the spiderwebs that decades back entangled those leaves. Gone is the nighttime sparkle in the leaves reflected from thousands of lycosid spider eyes.”
The world has lost 5% to 10% of all insect species in the last 150 years — or between 250,000 and 500,000 species, according to a February 2020 study in the journal Biological Conservation. Those losses are continuing, though estimates vary due to patchy data as well as uncertainty over how many insects exist.
In the tropics, insects can be “extremely hard to identify, because there are vastly more species than (we) are used to,” Janzen, a University of Pennsylvania professor, told Reuters. “There are more species within 100 kilometres of my dwelling in a national park in northwestern Costa Rica than in all of Europe.”
Not knowing exactly what’s out there makes it harder to detect trouble. One April 2020 analysis in the journal Science suggested the planet is losing about 9% of its land-dwelling insect population each decade. Another January 2021 paper tried to paint a clearer picture by synthesizing more than 80 insect studies and found that insect abundance is declining around 1% to2% per year. For comparison, the human population is growing at slightly less than 1% per year.
“Even at the low end of 1% a year, after just 40 years you’re down more than one-third of species and one-third of individuals — a third of the entire tree of life lost,” said Wagner, who led the 2021 metastudy, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. But the reality is likely worse. Wagner’s team offered an “incredibly conservative” loss estimate, he said, noting that many insect studies are conducted in protected areas such as nature reserves. Degraded farmland or cities would likely reveal far fewer insects.
A world of dangers
The demise of insects can’t be attributed to any single cause. Populations are facing simultaneous threats, from habitat loss and industrial farming to climate change. Nitrogen overloading from sewage and fertilizers has turned wetlands into dead zones; artificial light is flooding out nighttime skies; and the growth of urban areas has led to concrete sprawl.
“Until recently, loss of land was the single greatest driver” of the decline, Wagner said. “But climate change is becoming a far more severe and ominous threat by drying out parts of the planet that were chronically wet. And that is absolutely catastrophic for a lot of insects.”
The introduction of non-native plants, which can dominate new environments, has also hurt insects. Because many insects have evolved to feed on or fertilize a single plant species, the disruption of the plant world can have an outsized effect. For example, the Tegeticula moth species pollinates California’s famed Joshua trees, with the succulent providing the only food source for the moth’s offspring. If Joshua trees were to disappear, so too could the moth. And vice versa.
Winners and losers
While the situation is bleak for insects at large, a few species are thriving.
“It’s generally the pest insects that are thriving because they’re the ones that breed faster and are favored by human conditions, like all the waste we produce for them to lay their eggs in,” said Sussex’s Goulson.
Climate change is also giving some nuisance species a boost. Rising temperatures are driving major outbreaks of mountain pine bark beetles, which in two decades have decimated roughly 100,000 square miles (260,000 square kilometers) of North American forest. And with warmer, wetter weather, two disease-spreading mosquitoes Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus are expected to expand in Asia, North America and Europe, putting an additional 2.3 billion people at risk from dengue fever by 2080, a June 2019 Nature Microbiology study estimated.
Beyond pests, here are some more examples of other insect groups that are in trouble:
Bees (Order Hymenoptera)
These pollinators are in peril. Threatened bumblebees include 28% of North America’s species and 24% in Europe, according to the IUCN. North America’s rusty-patched bumblebee has seen its range shrink by 87% in the last 20 years.
U.S. honeybee colonies, which are trucked across the county to pollinate cucumbers, almonds and other commercial crops, have been declining steadily for decades, with about 2.7 million colonies now compared with some 6 million in 1947. The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization has warned that the decline in bees threatens global food security.
Butterflies and moths (Order Lepidoptera)
Bees aren’t the only pollinators being hit. Many moth and butterfly populations are also struggling due to habitat loss as well as pesticides and herbicides. As of 2010, nearly a third of Europe’s native butterfly species were declining, and 81 of the continent’s 482 species were considered threatened or near threatened, according to the IUCN.
In the western United States, the number of individual butterflies has been steadily decreasing over the past four decades, at a rate of around 1.6% every year, according to a March 2021 study in the journal Science. The iconic Monarch butterfly is one of the species in trouble. Warmer autumn temperatures, an effect of climate change, may be interfering with the butterflies’ hibernation-like period known as diapause. So rather than slowing down ahead of winter, the insects are staying awake longer, expending more energy, and eventually starving to death, scientists say. In July, the migratory monarch was added to the IUCN’s global endangered species list.
Number of Western Monarchs reported
Butterflies
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
1997
2021
Number of Western Monarchs reported
Butterflies
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
1997
2021
Number of Western Monarchs
reported have plummeted...
...despite surveys increasing
Butterflies
Surveys
300
1,200,000
250
1,000,000
200
800,000
150
600,000
100
400,000
50
200,000
0
0
1997
2021
1997
2021
Beetles (Order Coleoptera)
Tiger beetles, part of the ground beetle family, live in sandy coastal burrows. Being sensitive to change, they are good indicator species for environmental health. Today, around 15% of U.S. tiger beetle species and subspecies are in a state of decline or considered very rare. Conservation groups partially blame off-road vehicles for destroying the beetles’ larval burrows.
Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, may soon blink out. Fourteen of 128 firefly species — which make up a family within the beetle order — are threatened in the U.S. and Canada, according to the conservation group Xerces Society. Urban light pollution, thought to be partially responsible, can confuse fireflies, which rely on their own nighttime bioluminescence to attract mates and repel predators.
Freshwater insects
According to IUCN data, 16% of assessed dragonfly and damselfly species are threatened, and around 10% are in decline.
While the April 2020 Science study noted a decline in insects on land, it found that freshwater insects are recovering at a rate of 11% per decade overall thanks partly to clean water legislation passed in Europe and the United States. But the situation is worsening in South Asia and Southeast Asia, where many wetland breeding grounds have been cleared for crops. Today, more than a quarter of the region’s dragonflies and damselflies are threatened.
Research bias
IUCN data from 2021 show that, of the roughly 1 million known insect species, the conservation status of only about 1% has been assessed. So while scientists are certain that insect abundance is dropping fast, they aren’t entirely sure which insects are most at risk.
Because the insect class is so vast, that 1% of insects assessed represents roughly the same number of species as the 100% of birds assessed, and twice the number of mammals assessed.
Backboned animals, particularly charismatic mammals, tend to attract more research funding than insects. A European research project looking at a vertebrate species, for example, receives nearly 500 times more funding on average than an invertebrate study.
Out of all insects assessed, one in five — or 2,270 in total — is considered threatened.
Species discovered
Every single bird species known to science has been assessed
Assessed
11,690
Proportion
properly evaluated
10,148
Reptiles
Mammals
Birds
11,162
Amphibians
36,058
Vertebrates
22,581
Fish
Crustaceans
Corals
80,122
Invertebrates
3,189
Molluscs
83,706
9,019
Other
invertebrates
Arachnids
110,615
157,755
441
917
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
Species discovered
11,690
Assessed
Proportion properly evaluated
Every single bird
species known to science has been assessed
10,148
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
11,162
36,058
Vertebrates
Amphibians
22,581
Fish
Crustaceans
Corals
80,122
Invertebrates
3,189
Molluscs
83,706
9,019
Other
invertebrates
Arachnids
110,615
157,755
441
917
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
Species discovered
11,690
Assessed
Proportion properly evaluated
Every single bird
species known to
science has been
assessed
10,148
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
11,162
36,058
Amphibians
Vertebrates
22,581
Fish
Corals
Crustaceans
80,122
Invertebrates
3,189
Molluscs
83,706
9,019
Other
invertebrates
Arachnids
110,615
157,755
441
917
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
Species discovered
11,690
Assessed
Proportion properly evaluated
Every single bird
species known to
science has been
assessed
10,148
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
11,162
36,058
Vertebrates
Amphibians
22,581
Fish
Invertebrates
Corals
Molluscs
Crustaceans
83,706
80,122
9,019
3,189
Other
invertebrates
Arachnids
110,615
157,755
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
441
917
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
Species discovered
11,690
Assessed
Proportion properly evaluated
10,148
Every single bird
species known to
science has been
assessed
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
11,162
36,058
Amphibians
Vertebrates
22,581
Fish
Invertebrates
Corals
Molluscs
Crustaceans
83,706
80,122
9,019
3,189
Arachnids
Other invertebrates
110,615
157,755
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
441
917
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
Species discovered
11,690
Assessed
Proportion properly evaluated
10,148
Every single bird
species known to
science has been
assessed
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
11,162
36,058
Vertebrates
Amphibians
22,581
Fish
Invertebrates
Corals
Molluscs
Crustaceans
83,706
80,122
9,019
3,189
Arachnids
Other invertebrates
110,615
157,755
Insects
1,053,578
There are more than a million
different insect species known to science.
441
917
99% have not yet been assessed.
12,100
1%
of insects are assessed
The graphic below breaks down the number of the assessed species by insect sub-groups, known as orders. Some groups have had no species assessments whatsoever and don’t feature in the graphic at all. Others may only have a very small number assessed and of those, all are threatened, such as stoneflies and mayflies.
Dragonflies and damselflies
6,016 species assessed
Each dot
represents
a species
674
threatened
1
extinct
Grasshoppers,
locusts and crickets
Bees, wasps and ants
1,493 assessed
525
threatened
4
extinct
There are still
another 385,000
beetle species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Beetles
Praying
mantises
1,781
species assessed
365
threatened
16
extinct
Earwigs
Butterflies and moths
Roaches and
termites
1,541 assessed
239
Mayflies
21
Flies
Bristletails
There are another
155,000 fly species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Tree bugs
There are another
103,000 tree bug
species not yet assessed
or shown here
Rockcrawlers
Stick insects
Caddisflies
Stoneflies
Only handfuls of
species from these
insect orders have been
assessed but many
are threatened
Net-winged
insects
Booklice
Lice
Thrips
Dragonflies and damselflies
6,016 species assessed
Each dot
represents
a species
674
threatened
1
extinct
Bees, wasps and ants
Grasshoppers,
locusts and crickets
1,493 assessed
525
threatened
4
extinct
There are still
another 385,000
beetle species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Beetles
Praying
mantises
1,781
species assessed
Stick insects
Earwigs
365
threatened
Roaches and
termites
16
extinct
Mayflies
Butterflies and moths
1,541 assessed
Flies
Rockcrawlers
239
Bristletails
21
There are another
155,000 fly species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Tree bugs
There are another
103,000 tree bug
species not yet assessed
or shown here
Booklice
Net-winged
insects
Caddisflies
Stoneflies
Thrips
Lice
Only handfuls of
species from these
insect orders have been
assessed but many
are threatened
Dragonflies and damselflies
6,016 species assessed
Each dot
represents
a species
674
threatened
1
extinct
Grasshoppers,
locusts and crickets
There are still
another 385,000
beetle species
not yet assessed
or shown here
1,493
species assessed
Flies
Beetles
1,781
species assessed
525
threatened
4
extinct
There are another
155,000 fly species
not yet assessed
or shown here
365
threatened
16
extinct
Butterflies and moths
Stick insects
1,541 assessed
Tree bugs
239
Roaches and
termites
21
There are another
103,000 tree bug
species not yet assessed
or shown here.
Bees, wasps and ants
Praying
mantises
Caddisflies
Stoneflies
Net-winged
insects
Only handfuls of
species from these
insect orders have been
assessed but many
are threatened
Bristletails
Rockcrawlers
Thrips
Booklice
Earwigs
Mayflies
Lice
Dragonflies and damselflies
6,016 species assessed
Each dot represents
an insect species
There are still
another 385,000
beetle species
not yet assessed
or shown here
674
threatened
Grasshoppers,
locusts and crickets
Beetles
1
extinct
1,493
species assessed
1,781
species assessed
525
threatened
365
threatened
4
extinct
16
extinct
Bees, wasps and ants
Butterflies and moths
1,541 assessed
Tree bugs
Flies
Stick insects
239
There are another
103,000 tree bug
species not yet assessed
or shown here.
However, the vast
majority of those
which are assessed
are threatened.
21
Mayflies
Praying
mantises
There are another
155,000 fly species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Roaches and
termites
Caddisflies
Stoneflies
Earwigs
Bristletails
Only handfuls of
species from these
insect orders have been
assessed but many
are threatened
Booklice
Thrips
Net-winged
insects
Rockcrawlers
Lice
Dragonflies and damselflies
6,016 species assessed
Each dot represents
an insect species
There are still another
385,000 beetle species
not yet assessed or
shown here
674
threatened
Grasshoppers,
locusts and crickets
Beetles
1,493
species assessed
1,781
species assessed
1
extinct
525
threatened
365
threatened
4
extinct
16
extinct
Bees, wasps and ants
Butterflies and moths
1,541 assessed
Stick insects
Tree bugs
Flies
239
Praying
mantises
There are another 103,000
tree bug species not yet
assessed or shown here.
However, the vast majority
of those which are assessed
are threatened.
21
Mayflies
Roaches and
termites
Stoneflies
Caddisflies
Booklice
Only handfuls of species
from these insect orders have
been assessed but many
are threatened
Net-winged
insects
There are another
155,000 fly species
not yet assessed
or shown here
Earwigs
Lice
Bristletails
Thrips
Rockcrawlers
Losses beyond insects
As insects go, so go their predators.
In North America, nearly all songbirds feed insects to their young. But since 1970, the number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by 29%, or roughly 2.9 billion, which scientists theorize is tied to having fewer insects in the world. Some research also has linked insecticide use with declines in barn swallows, house martins, and swifts.
“Nature is just eroding away very slowly,” Wagner said. As insects disappear, “we’re losing the limbs and the twigs of the tree of life. We’re tearing it apart. And we’re leaving behind a very simplified and ugly tree.”
Sources
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); Xerces Society; Animal biodiversity: An introduction to higher-level classification and taxonomic richness.