U.S. President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates, requiring most federal employees to get the shots and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

Vaccine mandates by states have been around for more than a century in the United States. In the 1850s, Massachusetts became the first state to mandate smallpox vaccination for school children, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication. In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that states could enforce vaccination mandates.

By the early 1900s, nearly half of the states had vaccination requirements for children entering school and by the early 1980s, all 50 states had vaccination laws covering students first entering school, according to the CDC publication.