Protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for U.S.-Canada cross-border truckers have become a rallying point against public health measures, disrupted trade and begun to spread globally.

Horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers have caused gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January.

Over the last two weeks, the demonstrations have morphed into a wider protest against COVID restrictions and the Canadian government. They have spread globally , with copycat protests springing up in Australia, New Zealand and France , while truckers in the United States have said they are planning similar demonstrations.

The White House warned on Feb. 9 that protesters blocking the border crossings risk hurting the auto industry.

Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States. The Ambassador Bridge, a key supply route for the U.S. auto industry in Detroit, has been shut for inbound Canada traffic since the night of Feb. 7. The bridge usually handles 8,000 trucks a day, representing a quarter of all cross-border trade, or about C$500 million ($393.6 million) per day.

At Coutts, Alberta, protesters have disrupted cross-border traffic for more than a week. The Coutts crossing sees C$44 million per day in two-way trade, said David MacLean, vice-president of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

The protests were disrupting jobs and the economy's supply chain and "must end before further damage occurs," Canada's Emergency Preparedness Minister, Bill Blair, told reporters in a press briefing.