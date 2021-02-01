Covid swells return to Europe

Europeans face an uncertain winter with coronavirus infections, deaths and hospital admissions hurtling past previous highs in many countries. Europe is once again the epicentre of the global pandemic, with 56 out of every 100 new infections globally now reported from countries in the region, according to a Reuters tally. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Almost a year after coronavirus vaccines became available and with high vaccine uptake in several European countries, most hoped for a return to a more normal holiday season. But as the new, highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly through the region, several European countries have reintroduced lockdown restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. One latent risk is countries who have lagged in getting their populations vaccinated. While a few countries, such as Spain and Portugal, have seen north of 80% of their people inoculated, across the continent as a whole, just 64% of Europeans have received at least one COVID-19 shot. In some countries uptake is well below 50%.

In an effort to increase inoculations, governments across Europe have introduced restrictions specifically targeting the unvaccinated. Since July, France has required people to show a vaccination certificate to enter public places such as theatres or museums and broadened the rule in August to include restaurants and long-distance trains. Many European countries have followed with similar restrictions and the Netherlands went into a fourth lockdown on Sunday.

Split lanes on the vaccine race Vaccine programs launched around the start of 2021 with the region inoculating 10% of the population by early May. But uptake has divided the region — Western Europe has so far double-vaccinated 73% of its population, outpacing the East with only 43%.

Many European countries have ramped up vaccination programs, but distrust still looms large in Eastern Europe, home to almost all of the European countries that have over 35% of the population unvaccinated. In June, a European Commission survey found that countries with about 30% or higher vaccine hesitancy — respondents reporting they will never get the vaccine, get the vaccine after 2021 or were unsure — were all from Eastern Europe. Doubt was highest in Bulgaria with nearly half unwilling to get the vaccine in 2021. Experts say central Europeans may be particularly sceptical, however, after decades of Communist rule that eroded public trust in state institutions and left underdeveloped healthcare systems that now struggle with poor funding.

Winter waves divide Europe COVID-19 deaths and infections have surged in countries with low vaccination rates, but waning immunity among those inoculated early and relaxed curbs over the summer have exposed even areas with high uptake of vaccines. Before vaccination programs were underway, infections peaked in November 2020. The peak of deaths followed a couple of months later. But the overall success of the vaccine program severed this pattern and deaths have remained below the pre-vaccination peak since inoculations reached 10% of the European population.

Some countries saw a reduction in death rates to below 25% of their pre-10% vaccination peak. Portugal, where the current double vaccination rate is 89%, saw deaths in this recent winter wave drop to 7% of last winter's peak.

In some places fatalities have exceeded 150% of pre-vaccination peaks, and Russia and Romania have been devastated this winter with deaths exceeding 200% of previous peaks.

A handful of countries with high vaccination rates did, however, experience death rates of at least the same magnitude as their pre-vaccination peaks. Despite 71% of the population being double vaccinated, Norway has recently seen deaths rise to over 130% of its pre-vaccination peak.

Hospitals shoulder the strain European countries with low vaccinations are also seeing rising coronavirus infections lead to mounting hospitalisations. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that without further measures to reduce social contact or increased booster vaccinations the levels of transmission could overwhelm healthcare systems. In November, Latvia received shipments of emergency medical equipment from other EU countries as it fought a surge in infections. New weekly hospitalisations in Latvia swelled to about 130% above its pre-vaccination peak.

With pressure rising on hospitals, towards the end of November, the Netherlands began sending COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany. The Netherlands has since entered into a fourth lockdown to prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

Europeans boost defences Omicron, a very contagious coronavirus variant, first detected last month in Southern Africa and Hong Kong, has raced around the globe and through Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) infections are doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission of the variant. In England, Omicron's transmissibility is already outpacing previous variants.

In addition to the recent push for mask wearing, social distancing measures and vaccine passports, many European countries are rolling out vaccine boosters to protect against Omicron and reduce winter waves of COVID-19.

Preliminary data shows vaccines are less effective against Omicron, but a booster increases protection. The EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has warned of difficult months ahead, but vaccine boosters could be the region's "wave-breaker" against Omicron.