Awash in grief

Three years ago, the coronavirus began quietly creeping through our communities.

The virus would eventually take the lives of over one million Americans and leave millions more to navigate deep loss. For those who lost a loved one, the pandemic placed obstacle after obstacle along our paths towards healing. Researchers worried that, in more severe cases, the pandemic’s challenges could lead to prolonged grief disorder – the newest disorder to be defined by the American Psychiatric Association, in March 2022. When a person experiences prolonged grief, the original intensity following a loss persists and can interfere with day-to-day life for years afterward. So, for those of us still here, what does it mean to have confronted death in a time of unprecedented societal change?

Sociologists estimate that each American who dies of COVID-19 leaves behind approximately nine close relatives. A white semi-opaque print of a single flower branching off a stem Two siblings The single flower fades into the background and two more flowers fade in. They are labeled “siblings.” Two children Two more flowers now appear. They are labeled “children.” The flowers are beginning to resemble a family tree. Four grandchildren From the children sprout four flowers, labeled “grandchildren.” Perhaps, a spouse Off to the side, a new flower appears. It is labeled “spouse.” and a parent Below the first flower one final one appears, “parent.”

By these estimates, 9.9 million people have lost a close relative to COVID-19 in the United States. Small flower petals sprinkle the page, as if being blown by the wind. They give way to larger flowers encircling text: “This of course doesn’t take into account the friends who held these people close. We have extended family, co-workers and neighbors we rely on and who rely on us.”

The flowers taper off and end with one single flower. The flower’s stem dips into an illustrated puddle of water with ripples expanding out from the stem. The text next to it reads, “When a person dies, grief ripples through their community.” As the illustrated water ripples expand outward, they begin to drip down the page like raindrops. Water droplets fall down the page, splashing into text, “Imagine grief as a rainstorm. We may yearn for sunnier days, but the water is essential for growth and repair.” The rain falls onto a flower in a vase, filling up the vase so the flower can thrive.

While everyone grieves in their own way, “acute grief”, as termed by experts, typically lasts for six to 12 months following a death. In that time, the pain can be overwhelming as the bereaved adapts to life without the person they’ve lost. Grief stays with us but eventually becomes a more manageable part of daily life. Research on how many people suffer from prolonged grief ranges widely from 4% to 20% because, until recently, there was no consistent way of measuring it. However, Dr. Katherine Shear, Director of the Center for Prolonged Grief at Columbia School of Social Work, said research is beginning to validate the predictions that COVID-19 deaths would be linked with a higher chance of prolonged grief disorder.

“The pandemic not only brought mass death, it introduced significant hurdles to healing.” Rain falls onto the same flower vase, except this time the vase is broken and water is gushing out the cracks, preventing the flower from getting the nutrients it needs. “Added stressors pulled our attention away from processing loss.”

Accepting the reality that a loved one has died takes time. “We don’t really understand it,” said Dr. Shear. “We know literally that the person died, but our mind and our bodies don’t know it for a while, and it takes time and it takes the ability to experience that loss.” For many of us, time was hard to come by in the early days of the pandemic. Uncertainty increased worry about unemployment, personal health and financial insecurity. Each of these concerns requires our attention, consuming space in our minds that could otherwise focus on comprehending our loss.

Rain falls but is diverted away from the flower and its vase because the flower’s leaves have grown up and around its petals, surrounding it and blocking it from the rain it needs. The flower vase only has a small amount of water in the bottom, not enough to reach the flower’s stem. “The nature of Covid deaths is often disturbing and can preoccupy our minds.”

When someone has a chronic illness, it’s likely we will have taken time to prepare ourselves for the possibility of losing them. However COVID-19 deaths are often sudden and unexpected, giving us little time to mentally prepare. “It seems so unthinkable when it’s sudden,” said Dr. Shear. “Most of us don’t walk around the world thinking of possible ways that our loved ones are going to die.” When someone dies alone, as was the case for so many Americans quarantined in hospital rooms, we can feel like we’ve let them down. “We all also feel responsible for the people we love, we want to help them,” Dr. Shear said. “And when they die, we all – almost everyone – will think of something that they didn’t do, that they could have or should have done that would have made their dying easier or saved them.” This “if only” thinking, as Dr. Shear calls it, distracts us from understanding our new reality.

Raindrops splash onto the surface of a pool of water that has risen up over the flower and its vase. The flower is almost completely submerged, except for three of its five petals. “Social distancing measures isolated us and kept us from the comfort of others.”

The constant threat of infection confined us to our separate homes, even as we lost friends and family around the world. “Because bereavement or death brings us really right face-to-face with death, which is of course something pretty intense and stressful, we feel so much better when we can share that with other people and be a part of a larger community,” said Dr. Shear. Funerals and other ritual practices are important in initiating the grieving process. These rites of passage help to make the loss feel more tangible, but so many of us were barred from gathering during the pandemic.

Flowers embrace a quote from Dr. Katherine Shear, Director of the Center for Prolonged Grief, “We can grieve in different ways when times require us.”

While it’s important to understand the pandemic’s challenges and how they can affect us, Dr. Shear said it’s also important to keep in mind that there are many ways to navigate accepting loss. “I believe that we can grieve piecemeal,” Dr. Shear said. “Reaching out to each other, staying open to each other and, I don’t know, just having some hope, is what I’d like people to have.”

As our understanding of prolonged grief develops, so do the treatments. One tested path to recovery is Prolonged Grief Disorder Therapy which focuses on helping patients understand and come to terms with their grief. For anyone experiencing prolonged grief symptoms, The Center for Prolonged Grief publishes resources and a directory of therapists

Notes Data as of Feb. 1, 2023 Sources Study: Tracking the reach of COVID-19 kin loss with a bereavement multiplier applied to the United States; The Center for Prolonged Grief at Columbia School of Social Work; COVID-19 death data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Additional development Minami Funakoshi Edited by Julia Wolfe and Claudia Parsons