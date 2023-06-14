On the evening of June 2, the Coromandel Express passenger train was moving at 128 kph (80 mph), heading for the southern city of Chennai, when it approached Bahanaga Bazar station in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. What followed was India’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades as the train careened into a stationary goods train resulting in a three train collision and derailment killing 288 people and injuring more than a thousand. Reuters analysed drone footage, carriage layouts and schematics to show how the cheapest and most crowded carriages bore the brunt of the impact of the crash in the Balasore district of Odisha. An Indian Railways spokesman confirmed that the cheapest carriages were among the worst affected by the disaster.

Map shows the location of the train crash in the Indian state of Odisha on a railway route connecting the western Indian city of Kolkata with southern cities of Bengaluru and Chennai.

In their first detailed briefing on the crash on June 4, Indian Railways officials said investigators were focusing on the failure of the track management system. The computer-controlled track management system, called the “interlocking system”, normally directs trains to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet, Sandeep Mathur, principal executive director for signalling for the Indian Railways, told reporters. On June 11, Reuters reported that an official probe by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) is focusing on suspected manual bypassing of an automated signalling system that guides train movement, three Indian Railways sources told Reuters. CRS investigators suspect the bypass was done by railway workers to get around signalling hurdles that arose from a malfunctioning barrier used to stop road traffic at a nearby rail-road intersection, two of the three sources said. The CRS, which is India's rail safety authority, did not respond to a request for comment.

Graphic shows how a switch point on a railway track helps divert trains from one track to another.

The carriages worst damaged on the two passenger trains were the non-air conditioned ones, according to Reuters’ analysis, some of which were unreserved coaches that allow anyone holding the cheapest category of ticket to board without a specific seat reserved for them. Such carriages are often the most crowded. These unreserved and general coaches are often used by migrant workers crossing India. Train travel is a lifeline for many of them. Long journeys on trains like the Howrah and Coromandel Express are vital for them to reach prosperous parts of the country from their remote villages.

Fare on the two trains Graphic shows the cost of journey on various types of compartments on the Coromandel Express and However Superfast Express on June 19, 2023. The First AC is the costliest compartment, costing between 35 to 54 dollars, while the cheapest, the unreserved compartments cost between 3 to 5 dollars. Note: Fare to travel on June 19, 2023, as of June 13, 2023.

Using drone footage of the aftermath of the crash and Indian Railways carriage data, Reuters found that the Coromandel Express typically has seven non-air conditioned carriages, including two unreserved carriages, while the Howrah Superfast Express has nine non-air conditioned carriages, two unreserved. Another unreserved carriage on both trains is partly used as a luggage carrier. An Indian Railways spokesperson said the engine, parcel van and two general coaches of the Coromandel Express were the worst affected in the crash. On the Coromandel Express, the general class carriages were closest to the engine and were strewn across the tracks after the collision with the stationary goods train. On the Howrah they were the farthest from the engine, and were hit by the derailed Coromandel Express carriages.

Graphic shows the sequence of coaches behind the engine on the Coromandel Express and Howrah Superfast Express. On the Coromandel Express, the engine is closely followed by non-air conditioned coaches, including three unreserved coaches. These coaches felt the hardest impact of the collision. On the Howrah Superfast Express, the cheapest compartments are further away from the engine, and these were the ones that derailed in the accident.

Unreserved and general class are the cheapest forms of railway passenger transport in India and seats are often scarce due to overcrowding.

Some of the general class coaches are designed to carry around 100 people, often teeming with passengers sharing limited space. They are often overcrowded, with passengers often sleeping or sitting in the aisles if they cannot find a seat. Reserved coaches, including some of the air-conditioned coaches, are comparatively roomy. Because passenger numbers are limited by reservations, there is adequate space.

Safety on India’s trains has improved steadily over the past two decades according to the Indian Railways Yearbook, an annual report that lists accidents and casualties. India's deadliest railway accident was in 1981, when a train plunged off a bridge into a river in Bihar state, killing an estimated 800 people. The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014, has launched high-speed trains as part of its plans to modernise the network. Some critics have said it has not focussed enough on safety and upgrading ageing infrastructure. The Railway Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the safety of its trains.

Deaths and injuries in Indian railway accidents Graphic shows the number of deaths and injuries in Indian railway accidents annually since 2001. The numbers are the highest in 2023. Note: 2023 data based on news reports and as of June 8

Connectivity to the line was restored within three days, but satellite imagery from June 6 and drone footage June 4 show multiple carriages on both sides of the railway line.

Satellite image of the accident site.

Drone footage shows aftermath of train crash in the Indian state of Odisha Drone footage shows aftermath of train crash in the Indian state of Odisha | Reuters

The site of the accident is rural. Few trains stop at Bahanaga Bazar, the sleepy, small rural station in Odisha’s Balasore district.