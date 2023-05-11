Unrest in India’s Northeast What sparked ethnic clashes in Manipur

Thousands of security personnel maintained vigil in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur on May 9 as a curfew was relaxed after days of rioting and ethnic clashes killed at least 60 people and displaced 35,000. The violence in the state bordering Myanmar began on May 3 when the hill tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and educational institutions given to the tribes. The violence was concentrated in the state capital of Imphal and Churachandpur, a district capital in the south-west of the state.

A zoomed-in map depicting Manipur, India and its topography

On May 3, members of the Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur's hills and are regarded as Scheduled Tribes, or India's most disadvantaged groups, launched a protest against the possible extension of the quota benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

Three maps depicting the geographic breakdown of urban, tribal, and Manipuri-speaking populations in Manipur

The divide between the valley and the hills go beyond urbanisation. More than 90% of the state’s Hindu and Muslim population lives in the valley while about 95% of its Christians live in the hills. The valley is also linguistically less diverse compared to the hills – most in the valley speak the Manipuri or Meitei language.

Three maps depicting the geographic breakdown of Hindu, Christian and Muslim populations in Manipur

They have also have better access to employment and economic opportunities. The Naga and Kuki tribes who live in the hills have fewer basic amenities than provided in the main Imphal valley. The development imbalance favouring the valley over the hills has been a point of contention and rivalry between the ethnic groups.

A chart showing economic indicators across the Hill and Valley districts

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km (250-mile) border with Myanmar and the coup there in 2021 pushed thousands of refugees into the Indian state. Kukis share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe and Meiteis fear they would be outnumbered by the arrival of the refugees.

Composition of Social Groups in Manipur A bar chart depicting the composition of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in Manipur over time, from 1961 to 2011

The state's ethnic composition has stayed relatively the same since the 1960s despite a steady growth in population. Groups have coexisted peacefully until unrelated events in recent months exposed old fault lines. Scheduled Tribes and Schedule Castes are groups of people designated by the government and are often the most socially and economically disadvantaged groups in India. Among India’s eight northeastern states, seven have more than 30 percent of their population earmarked as Scheduled Tribes according to India’s 2011 Census. Separately, the Manipur state government in February launched a drive to evict tribal communities from forests in the hills, saying they had encroached on government land, sparking anger among tribal people that they were being forced out of their homes.