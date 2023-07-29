A spin through what makes the record-breaking star so popular
A radial bar chart that shows how each of Taylor Swift’s songs rank on acousticness. Around the data visualization sits a collage of a typewriter, cowboy boots, vintage books, pressed flowers, a quill pen and a banjo.
|Album
|Song
|Spotify acousticness value
|Midnights
|Lavender Haze
|0.258
|Midnights
|Maroon
|0.0573
|Midnights
|Anti-Hero
|0.13
|Midnights
|Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
|0.69
|Midnights
|You're On Your Own, Kid
|0.401
|Midnights
|Midnight Rain
|0.69
|Midnights
|Question...?
|0.2
|Midnights
|Vigilante Shit
|0.173
|Midnights
|Bejeweled
|0.0618
|Midnights
|Labyrinth
|0.785
|Midnights
|Karma
|0.0734
|Midnights
|Sweet Nothing
|0.964
|Midnights
|Mastermind
|0.553
|evermore
|willow
|0.833
|evermore
|champagne problems
|0.92
|evermore
|gold rush
|0.83
|evermore
|‘tis the damn season
|0.735
|evermore
|tolerate it
|0.878
|evermore
|no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)
|0.418
|evermore
|happiness
|0.87
|evermore
|dorothea
|0.696
|evermore
|coney island (feat. The National)
|0.819
|evermore
|ivy
|0.855
|evermore
|cowboy like me
|0.768
|evermore
|long story short
|0.66
|evermore
|marjorie
|0.876
|evermore
|closure
|0.835
|evermore
|evermore (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.937
|folklore
|the 1
|0.757
|folklore
|cardigan
|0.537
|folklore
|the last great american dynasty
|0.467
|folklore
|exile (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.778
|folklore
|my tears ricochet
|0.806
|folklore
|mirrorball
|0.687
|folklore
|seven
|0.9
|folklore
|august
|0.538
|folklore
|this is me trying
|0.314
|folklore
|illicit affairs
|0.881
|folklore
|invisible string
|0.838
|folklore
|mad woman
|0.655
|folklore
|epiphany
|0.731
|folklore
|betty
|0.6
|folklore
|peace
|0.918
|folklore
|hoax
|0.966
|Lover
|I Forgot That You Existed
|0.298
|Lover
|Cruel Summer
|0.117
|Lover
|Lover
|0.492
|Lover
|The Man
|0.0767
|Lover
|The Archer
|0.12
|Lover
|I Think He Knows
|0.0089
|Lover
|Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
|0.028
|Lover
|Paper Rings
|0.0129
|Lover
|Cornelia Street
|0.781
|Lover
|Death By A Thousand Cuts
|0.454
|Lover
|London Boy
|0.0246
|Lover
|Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks)
|0.907
|Lover
|False God
|0.736
|Lover
|You Need To Calm Down
|0.0093
|Lover
|Afterglow
|0.13
|Lover
|ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
|0.033
|Lover
|It’s Nice To Have A Friend
|0.971
|Lover
|Daylight
|0.808
|reputation
|...Ready For It?
|0.0527
|reputation
|End Game
|0.0084
|reputation
|I Did Something Bad
|0.0679
|reputation
|Don’t Blame Me
|0.106
|reputation
|Delicate
|0.216
|reputation
|Look What You Made Me Do
|0.204
|reputation
|So It Goes...
|0.122
|reputation
|Gorgeous
|0.0713
|reputation
|Getaway Car
|0.0046
|reputation
|King Of My Heart
|0.0088
|reputation
|Dancing With Our Hands Tied
|0.0604
|reputation
|Dress
|0.0329
|reputation
|This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
|0.0156
|reputation
|Call It What You Want
|0.186
|reputation
|New Year’s Day
|0.921
|1989
|Welcome To New York
|0.038
|1989
|Blank Space
|0.085
|1989
|Style
|0.0025
|1989
|Out Of The Woods
|0.001
|1989
|All You Had To Do Was Stay
|0.002
|1989
|Shake It Off
|0.0561
|1989
|I Wish You Would
|0.016
|1989
|Bad Blood
|0.0871
|1989
|Wildest Dreams
|0.0702
|1989
|How You Get The Girl
|0.0046
|1989
|This Love
|0.635
|1989
|I Know Places
|0.231
|1989
|Clean
|0.241
|Red
|State Of Grace
|0.0002
|Red
|Red
|0.0773
|Red
|Treacherous
|0.101
|Red
|I Knew You Were Trouble.
|0.0045
|Red
|All Too Well
|0.0382
|Red
|22
|0.0022
|Red
|I Almost Do
|0.0173
|Red
|We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
|0.0096
|Red
|Stay Stay Stay
|0.307
|Red
|The Last Time
|0.035
|Red
|Holy Ground
|0.0162
|Red
|Sad Beautiful Tragic
|0.632
|Red
|The Lucky One
|0.0371
|Red
|Everything Has Changed
|0.36
|Red
|Starlight
|0.0213
|Red
|Begin Again
|0.199
|Speak Now
|Mine
|0.0026
|Speak Now
|Sparks Fly
|0.0396
|Speak Now
|Back To December
|0.117
|Speak Now
|Speak Now
|0.095
|Speak Now
|Dear John
|0.166
|Speak Now
|Mean
|0.452
|Speak Now
|The Story Of Us
|0.0048
|Speak Now
|Never Grow Up
|0.819
|Speak Now
|Enchanted
|0.0739
|Speak Now
|Better Than Revenge
|0.0139
|Speak Now
|Innocent
|0.186
|Speak Now
|Haunted
|0.0826
|Speak Now
|Last Kiss
|0.57
|Speak Now
|Long Live
|0.036
|Fearless
|Fearless
|0.04
|Fearless
|Fifteen
|0.067
|Fearless
|Love Story
|0.17
|Fearless
|Hey Stephen
|0.194
|Fearless
|White Horse
|0.305
|Fearless
|You Belong With Me
|0.162
|Fearless
|Breathe
|0.379
|Fearless
|Tell Me Why
|0.0571
|Fearless
|You're Not Sorry
|0.146
|Fearless
|The Way I Loved You
|0.0408
|Fearless
|Forever & Always
|0.0752
|Fearless
|The Best Day
|0.647
|Fearless
|Change
|0.0041
|Taylor Swift
|Tim McGraw
|0.575
|Taylor Swift
|Picture To Burn
|0.173
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops On My Guitar - Radio Single Remix
|0.288
|Taylor Swift
|A Place in this World
|0.051
|Taylor Swift
|Cold As You
|0.217
|Taylor Swift
|The Outside
|0.0049
|Taylor Swift
|Tied Together with a Smile
|0.525
|Taylor Swift
|Stay Beautiful
|0.0868
|Taylor Swift
|Should've Said No
|0.0103
|Taylor Swift
|Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
|0.0177
|Taylor Swift
|Our Song
|0.111
|Taylor Swift
|I'm Only Me When I'm With You
|0.0045
|Taylor Swift
|Invisible
|0.637
|Taylor Swift
|A Perfectly Good Heart
|0.0035
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops on My Guitar - Pop Version
|0.0402
A radial bar chart that shows how each of Taylor Swift’s songs rank on emotion. Around the data visualization sits a collage of a phone, red lips, a snake, hands in the shape of a heart and newspaper. The data visualization sits within polaroids.
|Album
|Song
|Spotify valence value
|Midnights
|Lavender Haze
|0.0976
|Midnights
|Maroon
|0.0374
|Midnights
|Anti-Hero
|0.533
|Midnights
|Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
|0.193
|Midnights
|You're On Your Own, Kid
|0.38
|Midnights
|Midnight Rain
|0.23
|Midnights
|Question...?
|0.106
|Midnights
|Vigilante Shit
|0.163
|Midnights
|Bejeweled
|0.433
|Midnights
|Labyrinth
|0.122
|Midnights
|Karma
|0.0969
|Midnights
|Sweet Nothing
|0.39
|Midnights
|Mastermind
|0.124
|evermore
|willow
|0.529
|evermore
|champagne problems
|0.32
|evermore
|gold rush
|0.353
|evermore
|‘tis the damn season
|0.348
|evermore
|tolerate it
|0.221
|evermore
|no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)
|0.535
|evermore
|happiness
|0.211
|evermore
|dorothea
|0.354
|evermore
|coney island (feat. The National)
|0.292
|evermore
|ivy
|0.535
|evermore
|cowboy like me
|0.511
|evermore
|long story short
|0.573
|evermore
|marjorie
|0.287
|evermore
|closure
|0.92
|evermore
|evermore (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.32
|folklore
|the 1
|0.172
|folklore
|cardigan
|0.551
|folklore
|the last great american dynasty
|0.706
|folklore
|exile (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.152
|folklore
|my tears ricochet
|0.111
|folklore
|mirrorball
|0.379
|folklore
|seven
|0.415
|folklore
|august
|0.403
|folklore
|this is me trying
|0.412
|folklore
|illicit affairs
|0.46
|folklore
|invisible string
|0.45
|folklore
|mad woman
|0.506
|folklore
|epiphany
|0.113
|folklore
|betty
|0.502
|folklore
|peace
|0.339
|folklore
|hoax
|0.429
|Lover
|I Forgot That You Existed
|0.541
|Lover
|Cruel Summer
|0.564
|Lover
|Lover
|0.453
|Lover
|The Man
|0.633
|Lover
|The Archer
|0.166
|Lover
|I Think He Knows
|0.416
|Lover
|Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
|0.487
|Lover
|Paper Rings
|0.865
|Lover
|Cornelia Street
|0.248
|Lover
|Death By A Thousand Cuts
|0.313
|Lover
|London Boy
|0.557
|Lover
|Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks)
|0.421
|Lover
|False God
|0.351
|Lover
|You Need To Calm Down
|0.714
|Lover
|Afterglow
|0.399
|Lover
|ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
|0.728
|Lover
|It’s Nice To Have A Friend
|0.545
|Lover
|Daylight
|0.265
|reputation
|...Ready For It?
|0.417
|reputation
|End Game
|0.151
|reputation
|I Did Something Bad
|0.305
|reputation
|Don’t Blame Me
|0.193
|reputation
|Delicate
|0.0499
|reputation
|Look What You Made Me Do
|0.506
|reputation
|So It Goes...
|0.374
|reputation
|Gorgeous
|0.451
|reputation
|Getaway Car
|0.351
|reputation
|King Of My Heart
|0.314
|reputation
|Dancing With Our Hands Tied
|0.284
|reputation
|Dress
|0.0851
|reputation
|This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
|0.438
|reputation
|Call It What You Want
|0.252
|reputation
|New Year’s Day
|0.23
|1989
|Welcome To New York
|0.615
|1989
|Blank Space
|0.583
|1989
|Style
|0.456
|1989
|Out Of The Woods
|0.343
|1989
|All You Had To Do Was Stay
|0.471
|1989
|Shake It Off
|0.943
|1989
|I Wish You Would
|0.502
|1989
|Bad Blood
|0.295
|1989
|Wildest Dreams
|0.472
|1989
|How You Get The Girl
|0.524
|1989
|This Love
|0.0828
|1989
|I Know Places
|0.507
|1989
|Clean
|0.22
|Red
|State Of Grace
|0.397
|Red
|Red
|0.641
|Red
|Treacherous
|0.395
|Red
|I Knew You Were Trouble.
|0.679
|Red
|All Too Well
|0.337
|Red
|22
|0.668
|Red
|I Almost Do
|0.233
|Red
|We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
|0.75
|Red
|Stay Stay Stay
|0.928
|Red
|The Last Time
|0.123
|Red
|Holy Ground
|0.648
|Red
|Sad Beautiful Tragic
|0.261
|Red
|The Lucky One
|0.545
|Red
|Everything Has Changed
|0.436
|Red
|Starlight
|0.587
|Red
|Begin Again
|0.323
|Speak Now
|Mine
|0.658
|Speak Now
|Sparks Fly
|0.374
|Speak Now
|Back To December
|0.286
|Speak Now
|Speak Now
|0.735
|Speak Now
|Dear John
|0.102
|Speak Now
|Mean
|0.789
|Speak Now
|The Story Of Us
|0.683
|Speak Now
|Never Grow Up
|0.554
|Speak Now
|Enchanted
|0.208
|Speak Now
|Better Than Revenge
|0.635
|Speak Now
|Innocent
|0.17
|Speak Now
|Haunted
|0.352
|Speak Now
|Last Kiss
|0.196
|Speak Now
|Long Live
|0.142
|Fearless
|Fearless
|0.476
|Fearless
|Fifteen
|0.203
|Fearless
|Love Story
|0.296
|Fearless
|Hey Stephen
|0.831
|Fearless
|White Horse
|0.223
|Fearless
|You Belong With Me
|0.443
|Fearless
|Breathe
|0.184
|Fearless
|Tell Me Why
|0.51
|Fearless
|You're Not Sorry
|0.276
|Fearless
|The Way I Loved You
|0.398
|Fearless
|Forever & Always
|0.544
|Fearless
|The Best Day
|0.396
|Fearless
|Change
|0.215
|Taylor Swift
|Tim McGraw
|0.425
|Taylor Swift
|Picture To Burn
|0.821
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops On My Guitar - Radio Single Remix
|0.289
|Taylor Swift
|A Place in this World
|0.428
|Taylor Swift
|Cold As You
|0.261
|Taylor Swift
|The Outside
|0.591
|Taylor Swift
|Tied Together with a Smile
|0.192
|Taylor Swift
|Stay Beautiful
|0.504
|Taylor Swift
|Should've Said No
|0.472
|Taylor Swift
|Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
|0.374
|Taylor Swift
|Our Song
|0.539
|Taylor Swift
|I'm Only Me When I'm With You
|0.518
|Taylor Swift
|Invisible
|0.233
|Taylor Swift
|A Perfectly Good Heart
|0.268
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops on My Guitar - Pop Version
|0.483
A radial bar chart that shows how each of Taylor Swift’s songs rank on danceability. Around the data visualization sits a collage of stars and disco balls.
|Album
|Song
|Spotify danceability value
|Midnights
|Lavender Haze
|0.733
|Midnights
|Maroon
|0.637
|Midnights
|Anti-Hero
|0.637
|Midnights
|Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
|0.663
|Midnights
|You're On Your Own, Kid
|0.696
|Midnights
|Midnight Rain
|0.643
|Midnights
|Question...?
|0.751
|Midnights
|Vigilante Shit
|0.798
|Midnights
|Bejeweled
|0.696
|Midnights
|Labyrinth
|0.406
|Midnights
|Karma
|0.642
|Midnights
|Sweet Nothing
|0.337
|Midnights
|Mastermind
|0.662
|evermore
|willow
|0.392
|evermore
|champagne problems
|0.462
|evermore
|gold rush
|0.512
|evermore
|‘tis the damn season
|0.575
|evermore
|tolerate it
|0.316
|evermore
|no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)
|0.546
|evermore
|happiness
|0.559
|evermore
|dorothea
|0.605
|evermore
|coney island (feat. The National)
|0.537
|evermore
|ivy
|0.515
|evermore
|cowboy like me
|0.604
|evermore
|long story short
|0.546
|evermore
|marjorie
|0.535
|evermore
|closure
|0.689
|evermore
|evermore (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.39
|folklore
|the 1
|0.777
|folklore
|cardigan
|0.613
|folklore
|the last great american dynasty
|0.686
|folklore
|exile (feat. Bon Iver)
|0.298
|folklore
|my tears ricochet
|0.456
|folklore
|mirrorball
|0.553
|folklore
|seven
|0.596
|folklore
|august
|0.532
|folklore
|this is me trying
|0.515
|folklore
|illicit affairs
|0.559
|folklore
|invisible string
|0.653
|folklore
|mad woman
|0.592
|folklore
|epiphany
|0.354
|folklore
|betty
|0.593
|folklore
|peace
|0.647
|folklore
|hoax
|0.662
|Lover
|I Forgot That You Existed
|0.664
|Lover
|Cruel Summer
|0.552
|Lover
|Lover
|0.359
|Lover
|The Man
|0.777
|Lover
|The Archer
|0.292
|Lover
|I Think He Knows
|0.897
|Lover
|Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
|0.662
|Lover
|Paper Rings
|0.811
|Lover
|Cornelia Street
|0.824
|Lover
|Death By A Thousand Cuts
|0.712
|Lover
|London Boy
|0.695
|Lover
|Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks)
|0.433
|Lover
|False God
|0.739
|Lover
|You Need To Calm Down
|0.771
|Lover
|Afterglow
|0.756
|Lover
|ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
|0.61
|Lover
|It’s Nice To Have A Friend
|0.737
|Lover
|Daylight
|0.557
|reputation
|...Ready For It?
|0.613
|reputation
|End Game
|0.649
|reputation
|I Did Something Bad
|0.696
|reputation
|Don’t Blame Me
|0.615
|reputation
|Delicate
|0.75
|reputation
|Look What You Made Me Do
|0.766
|reputation
|So It Goes...
|0.574
|reputation
|Gorgeous
|0.8
|reputation
|Getaway Car
|0.562
|reputation
|King Of My Heart
|0.675
|reputation
|Dancing With Our Hands Tied
|0.624
|reputation
|Dress
|0.719
|reputation
|This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
|0.567
|reputation
|Call It What You Want
|0.598
|reputation
|New Year’s Day
|0.661
|1989
|Welcome To New York
|0.793
|1989
|Blank Space
|0.753
|1989
|Style
|0.598
|1989
|Out Of The Woods
|0.552
|1989
|All You Had To Do Was Stay
|0.602
|1989
|Shake It Off
|0.647
|1989
|I Wish You Would
|0.648
|1989
|Bad Blood
|0.65
|1989
|Wildest Dreams
|0.554
|1989
|How You Get The Girl
|0.764
|1989
|This Love
|0.475
|1989
|I Know Places
|0.596
|1989
|Clean
|0.81
|Red
|State Of Grace
|0.588
|Red
|Red
|0.602
|Red
|Treacherous
|0.705
|Red
|I Knew You Were Trouble.
|0.622
|Red
|All Too Well
|0.602
|Red
|22
|0.658
|Red
|I Almost Do
|0.567
|Red
|We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
|0.628
|Red
|Stay Stay Stay
|0.729
|Red
|The Last Time
|0.505
|Red
|Holy Ground
|0.627
|Red
|Sad Beautiful Tragic
|0.624
|Red
|The Lucky One
|0.706
|Red
|Everything Has Changed
|0.624
|Red
|Starlight
|0.649
|Red
|Begin Again
|0.53
|Speak Now
|Mine
|0.624
|Speak Now
|Sparks Fly
|0.605
|Speak Now
|Back To December
|0.529
|Speak Now
|Speak Now
|0.709
|Speak Now
|Dear John
|0.589
|Speak Now
|Mean
|0.568
|Speak Now
|The Story Of Us
|0.543
|Speak Now
|Never Grow Up
|0.714
|Speak Now
|Enchanted
|0.455
|Speak Now
|Better Than Revenge
|0.516
|Speak Now
|Innocent
|0.552
|Speak Now
|Haunted
|0.436
|Speak Now
|Last Kiss
|0.371
|Speak Now
|Long Live
|0.418
|Fearless
|Fearless
|0.594
|Fearless
|Fifteen
|0.556
|Fearless
|Love Story
|0.618
|Fearless
|Hey Stephen
|0.841
|Fearless
|White Horse
|0.578
|Fearless
|You Belong With Me
|0.687
|Fearless
|Breathe
|0.505
|Fearless
|Tell Me Why
|0.604
|Fearless
|You're Not Sorry
|0.475
|Fearless
|The Way I Loved You
|0.433
|Fearless
|Forever & Always
|0.608
|Fearless
|The Best Day
|0.666
|Fearless
|Change
|0.541
|Taylor Swift
|Tim McGraw
|0.58
|Taylor Swift
|Picture To Burn
|0.658
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops On My Guitar - Radio Single Remix
|0.621
|Taylor Swift
|A Place in this World
|0.576
|Taylor Swift
|Cold As You
|0.418
|Taylor Swift
|The Outside
|0.589
|Taylor Swift
|Tied Together with a Smile
|0.479
|Taylor Swift
|Stay Beautiful
|0.594
|Taylor Swift
|Should've Said No
|0.476
|Taylor Swift
|Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
|0.403
|Taylor Swift
|Our Song
|0.668
|Taylor Swift
|I'm Only Me When I'm With You
|0.563
|Taylor Swift
|Invisible
|0.612
|Taylor Swift
|A Perfectly Good Heart
|0.483
|Taylor Swift
|Teardrops on My Guitar - Pop Version
|0.459
Note
Music data from Spotify current as of July 5th. We focused on the original released albums rather than the re-recording of her Masters to analyze her sound over time.
The cat photos are not Swift’s real cats due to copyright.
Sources
SeatGeek; Spotify; Billboard
Edited by
Julia Wolfe and Jonathan Oatis