The unstoppable pop of Taylor Swift. A collage of images that are relevant to Taylor Swift's music. The unstoppable pop of Taylor Swift. A collage of images that are relevant to Taylor Swift's music. The unstoppable pop of Taylor Swift. A collage of images that are relevant to Taylor Swift's music.

A spin through what makes the record-breaking star so popular

Note

Music data from Spotify current as of July 5th. We focused on the original released albums rather than the re-recording of her Masters to analyze her sound over time.

The cat photos are not Swift’s real cats due to copyright.

Sources

SeatGeek; Spotify; Billboard

Edited by

Julia Wolfe and Jonathan Oatis