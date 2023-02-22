Peru blockaded Peruvian political protesters have sustained roadblocks for over two months across the south of the country, interrupting commerce and tourism

CONDOROMA, Peru — Protests and roadblocks in Peru's copper-rich southern Andes have disrupted traffic and truck transit from mines as anger grows over a failure by Congress to bring forward elections following the dramatic ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo in December. The blockades have seen historic Incan sites such as Machu Picchu closed for long stretches, tourists evacuated, and activity plunge at some major copper mines as they run out of supplies. The anti-government protests have been focused in the south of the country, though they have also affected capital Lima. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces have left at least 49 dead. It is the worst violence in Peru in two decades and threatens to destabilize one of the region's most investor-friendly economies.

Roadblocks in Peru The quantity and duration of roadblocks over the last two and a half months in Peru. Chart showing the amount and duration of the almost 300 roadblocks across Peru since December 7th.

Beyond blocking roads, protesters have at times also taken over regional airports and burned buildings, impacting goods transport, businesses and the operation of mines in the world's No. 2 copper producer. Rapid new elections have been a key demand of protesters since Castillo was ousted and jailed in December after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress to avoid an impeachment trial. Many are demanding a new constitution and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s former deputy.

Protesters have created blockades from rocks, plastic barriers, tree stumps, and even their own bodies. Some are occupied by a handful of protesters while others have dozens. Many say they see no solution besides continued protests after Congress' repeated failure to bring elections forward to 2023. Clockwise from top: REUTERS /Hugo Courotto; Alejandra Orosco and Sebastian Castaneda.

“We want Congress to leave, for Dina to leave, because she’s not finding any solution to this situation,” said Walter Velasco Flores, a protester at a key blockade in southern Espinar province. Flores pointed to a feeling shared by many in Peru’s rural southern regions - that politicians in Lima had forgotten about them. “They think Peru is just Lima and that outrages the population. That’s why the people are fighting even more.” The protest deaths, almost all of them in the south, have become a lightning rod for anger, with regular marches criticizing “massacres” and calling Boluarte a murderer. Boluarte has pledged to give all necessary resources to prosecutors to investigate the deaths.

A map of southern Peru showing locations of the dozens of roadblocks that have been disrupting commerce and tourism across the country.

Protesters have said they won’t relent until their demands are met. But Congress is stalled by infighting amongst lawmakers of different parties over how and when to hold elections. Protesters say they can outlast the capital until their demands are met. In the meantime, the blockades are causing huge economic impacts on mining and tourism.

This hurts us, in every way, the population, the people who are striking, the people who are stuck there. We call on the Congress, the Peruvian state, to solve this urgently. Vladimir Peña Mamani Mayor of Condoroma, where a key road blockade is affecting mining

“Condoroma is a mining corridor where mining vehicles are always passing through and this complicates things, so the Peruvian economy weakens,” Peña said. “With all this taking place, we’re in political chaos in Peru.”

Drone video showing a long train of semi trucks winding back into the mountains of Peru that are stuck in a traffic jam due to a roadblock.

Trucks are backed up at a roadblock made by anti-government protesters in the Cusco region, Peru. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares; A woman prepares food for protesters at the border between Bolivia and Peru as demonstrators block the border. REUTERS/Claudia Morales; Truck drivers wait as demonstrators block a highway to Lima, in Ica, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Wilberto Coragua Salcedo, a protest leader at the Condoroma blockade, said the people were demanding a new government and would fight to the end, hoping pressure put on mining would spur politicians to action. “This is a strategic place for our fight … but this isn’t just Espinar, this is at a national level, the whole mining corridor is in this fight,” he told Reuters. With Congress in recess, the number of blockades around the country has dropped in recent weeks. Most are now confined to the southern Puno region, bordering Bolivia. However, the underlying issues that sparked the blockades are still simmering, and demonstrators are pledging to regroup. A similar truce period over Christmas and New Year saw protests fizzle out almost entirely before they exploded again in January. On Jan. 9, 17 people were killed in the city of Juliaca in Puno during a deadly day of protests. “The people don’t get tired. The people won’t back down," Coragua said.