Note: A shakemap represents the ground shaking produced by an earthquake. The information is different from the earthquake‘s magnitude and epicenter as a shakemap focuses on the variation in ground shaking produced by the earthquake, rather than describing the earthquake‘s source or strength.

Terrain map showing the epicenter of the earthquake in eastern Turkey, close to the country’s border with Syria. Very strong shaking was felt close to the Turkish town of Gaziantep, about 100 km north of the Syrian capital of Aleppo.

A huge earthquake killed at least 1,700 people and injured thousands more on Monday in central Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake of magnitude 7.7.

It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.