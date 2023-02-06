Graphics

Map: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 1,700 in Turkey and Syria

A huge earthquake killed at least 1,700 people and injured thousands more on Monday in central Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake of magnitude 7.7.

It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.

Strongest earthquakes since 1900

Earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above in and around present-day Turkey and Syria.

Live footage from Turkish state broadcaster TRT showed a building collapse in the southern province of Adana after the second quake. It was not immediately clear if it was evacuated.

In Syria, already wrecked by more than 11 years of civil war, the health ministry said about 430 people had been killed and more than 1,000 injured. In the Syrian rebel-held northwest, a United Nations spokesperson said 255 people had died.

A man wearing a safety glove carries a young crying girl, who is barefoot and has a bandaged hand.
Two rescuers in helmets and red and yellow clothes and a brown sniffer dog stand on a mound of rubble, which appears to include building materials and household debris.
At least 15 adult-sized black body bags lie on the floor in a room with stone walls and a Turkish flag on the wall. At least 10 people are standing in the room beside the bodies.
A crowd of people in civilian clothing stand on rubble outside a hollowed-out building missing its windows. Smoke from an unseen source partially obscures the view.

A man carries a girl following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A member of Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) with a sniffer dog searches survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Dead bodies in bags lie on the floor in a hospital, following an earthquake, in Afrin, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

