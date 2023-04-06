Africa Uganda’s anti-gay bill is the latest and worst to target LGBTQ Africans

On March 21, Uganda's parliament passed a bill that would criminalise identifying as LGBTQ and compels citizens to report those who do to authorities. It extends an existing ban on gay sex, further banning “promoting” homosexuality and prescribes the death penalty for certain crimes that involve same-sex activity. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has not yet signed the bill, which, if it becomes law, stands to become one of the most severe criminal statutes targeting LGBTQ people in Africa. More than half Africa’s 54 nations prohibit consensual same-sex activity, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Same-sex activity in Africa is punishable by … Map of the 32 African countries where same-sex activity is illegal. It is punishable by the death penalty in 3 countries, imprisonment of 10 years up to life in 9 countries and imprisonment of less than 10 years or other penalties in 20 countries. Countries where same-sex activity is punishable by imprisonment of less than 10 years or other penalties: Algeria

Burundi

Cameroon

Chad

Comoros

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Ghana

Guinea

Liberia

Libya

Mauritius

Morocco

Namibia

Senegal

Togo

Tunisia

Zimbabwe Countries where same-sex activity is punishable by imprisonment of 10 years up to life: Gambia

Kenya

Malawi

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia Source: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Somalia’s penal code mandates a prison sentence of up to 3 years, but the death penalty may be imposed under sharia law. Similarly, the Nigerian penal code mandates a 14-year jail sentence, but the death penalty may be applied in the 12 northern states under sharia. Mauritania’s laws also include the death penalty, but according to the U.N. there has been no record of executions since 1987. In Egypt, homosexuality is not a crime but gay men are frequently arrested and charged with debauchery, immorality or blasphemy. While there has been progress in some African nations to decriminalise same-sex relationships, public opinion polls show overall Africans' attitudes toward LGBTQ people starkly contrast those in other countries where homosexuality has been more widely accepted. Currently, 129 countries worldwide have legally affirmed LGBTQ identities, according to ILGA. An increasing trend of acceptance has been driven in part by younger people who have adopted more accepting views toward homosexuality. A 2019 study by Pew Research Centre found that in 22 of 34 countries surveyed worldwide, people aged 18-29 were significantly more likely than their older peers to accept LGBTQ people in society. However, in African nations there is little difference between younger and older opinions on homosexuality. In a poll by Afrobarometer of 48,000 people across 34 countries, more than 75% of respondents across all ages said they would strongly or somewhat dislike having a gay neighbour. The difference between the youngest age group, 18-25 years old, and the oldest, 56 and older, was just 3 points.

When asked how they would feel about having a homosexual neighbour, Africans said they would … Bar chart of Afrobarometer poll results by age group, showing that just 22.5% of 18 to 25-year-olds and 17.6% of 56-year-olds and older said they would somewhat or strongly like or not care about having a homosexual neighbour. 75.7% of 18 to 25-year-olds and 78.7% of 56-year-olds and older said they would strongly or somewhat dislike it. Source: Afrobarometer surveys (2019-2021)

Comparatively, more than 80% of the same respondents were much more likely to be tolerant of people from other social groups.

When asked about having a neighbour from another social group, Africans said they would … Bar chart of Afrobarometer poll results, showing that more than 80% of respondents said they would somewhat or strongly like, or not care if their neighbour were of a different ethnic, religious, or political background, or if they were an immigrant or foreign worker. 9% of respondents said they would somewhat or strongly dislike if their neighbour were of a different ethnicity, and 18.1% would strongly or somewhat dislike if their neighbour were an immigrant or foreign worker. Source: Afrobarometer surveys (2019-2021)

In 2014-15, Afrobarometer also asked respondents how they would feel about having a neighbour who had HIV/AIDS – 70.5% said they would like it or wouldn’t care. The colonial legacy of anti-LGBTQ laws One explanation for Africa's modern anti-LGBTQ attitudes is the lingering influence of colonial-era laws. A 2014 study by researchers at the University of Reading found former British colonies were “overwhelmingly more likely to have laws that criminalise homosexuality.” The legal system the British implemented in its African colonies was adapted from penal codes first established in India and Queensland, which included the anti-sodomy Section 377. By the time the UK legalised same-sex acts in Britain in 1967, many former colonies had gained independence and did not inherit the legal change. According to Human Rights Watch, of the 17 African countries colonised by the British that had anti-LGBTQ laws, only 3 have since struck them down.

Colonial territories in 1914 Africa, controlled by … Map of colonial territories in 1914 Africa, controlled by the British, the French and other European powers. The British controlled swaths of Eastern and Southern Africa as well as modern-day Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Gambia in the west. The French controlled most of West Africa and the eastern island of Madagascar. The rest of the country was controlled by other European powers, other than Ethiopia and Liberia which were independent states at the time. Source: ESRI GeoInquiries; Reuters research.

But not all of Africa's current status can be explained by colonial legacy. Former French colonies fell under the jurisdiction of the French Penal Code of 1791, laws that were centuries ahead of other Europeans in decriminalising consensual same-sex activity. However, several former French colonies have passed anti-homosexuality laws after gaining independence, including Algeria, Cameroon, Mauritania and most recently Chad, which banned same-sex acts between men and women in 2017. A more contemporary influence, according to gay rights campaigners, has been foreign anti-LGBTQ religious groups. An earlier Ugandan bill, known as the “kill the gays” bill for initially proposing hanging homosexuals, was introduced after a March 2009 conference in Kampala that hosted representatives from the U.S. “ex-gay” movement, including prominent anti-gay evangelical Scott Lively. Ugandan LGBTQ rights activists filed a civil complaint against Lively in the United States, alleging he incited the persecution of LGBTQ people in Uganda, violating international law. A judge dismissed the case because the alleged activity occurred outside U.S. jurisdiction but said Lively aided “a vicious and frightening campaign of repression against LGBTI people in Uganda.” Some countries also use sharia to outlaw LGBTQ activity. Countries where being LGBTQ is legal It is currently legal to be gay in 22 African countries, according to ILGA’s database summarising laws about same-sex activity.

Same-sex activity in Africa … Map of the 22 African countries where same-sex activity is legal. It is currently legal in 10 countries and was never criminalised in 12 countries. Countries that have legalised same-sex activity include: Angola

Botswana

Cape Verde

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Mozambique

Sao Tome and Principe

Seychelles

South Africa Countries that have never criminalised same-sex activity: Benin

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Congo Republic

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast

Madagascar

Mali

Niger

Rwanda Source: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

In 1993, Guinea-Bissau became the first African country to legalise LGBTQ activity when it adopted a new Penal Code that didn’t include any laws criminalising it. Since then, nine other countries have followed suit and made it legal – most recently, Angola in 2021.

Timeline of legalisation, from 1993 to 2021. South Africa legalised same-sex activity in 1998, and Cape Verde in 2004. Lesotho and Sao Tome and Principe legalised it in 2012 and the rest followed in quick succession: Mozambique in 2015, Seychelles in 2016, Botswana in 2019 and Gabon in 2020. Source: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Beyond legalising LGBTQ identities and same-sex acts, a handful of countries also have constitutional or legal protections in place against employment discrimination, hate crimes, incitement to violence and other forms of discrimination. South Africa is the only African country to allow LGBTQ couples to marry, enter civil unions and adopt children.

Table of LGBTQ rights by country. Country Constitutional protection Broad protections Employment Hate crime Incitement Marriage or civil union Adoption Angola No Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Botswana No No Yes No No No No Cape Verde No No Yes Yes No No No Gabon No No No No No No No Guinea-Bissau No No No No No No No Lesotho No No No No No No No Mozambique No No Yes No No No No Sao Tome and Principe No No Yes Yes No No No Seychelles No No Yes No No No No South Africa Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Note: Broad protections include laws protecting against discrimination in at least 3 of 4 categories: the provision of goods and services, housing, healthcare and education.

Source: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

In the 12 countries that have never adopted laws criminalising homosexuality, it is de facto legal to be gay. However LGBTQ people in those countries still face homophobic discrimination. In the 2019-2021 Afrobarometer surveys, respondents in countries where homosexuality is de facto legal were just as likely to say they would dislike having a gay neighbour as respondents in countries where it is criminalised.

Respondents who said they would dislike having a homosexual neighbour in countries where same-sex activity is ... Chart showing the distribution of the share of respondents in each country who said they would dislike having a homosexual neighbour, grouped by the legal status of same-sex activity. More than 70% of respondents in countries where homosexuality is de facto legal and where it is illegal said they wouldn’t want to have a gay neighbour. Namibia and Mauritius criminalise same-sex activity, but around 35% of respondents said they would dislike having a gay neighbour. Of the countries where being LGBTQ is legal South Africa and Cape Verde were the most tolerant, with less than 30% of respondents saying they were against having a gay neighbour. However, the majority of respondents in Lesotho and Gabon still said they would dislike it if their neighbour were gay. Source: Afrobarometer surveys (2019-2021)

Even among the countries that have officially decriminalised same-sex activities, respondents from Gabon and Lesotho were just as likely to say they would dislike having a gay neighbour. Even in countries that hold the most tolerant views towards gay people, anti-LGBTQ violence still occurs. In South Africa, where respondents were among the most likely to hold tolerant views on homosexuality and where gay people have some of the most broad legal protections in Africa, cases of homophobic violence are well documented.

Ugandan Member of Parliament John Musira in an anti-gay gown during Anti-Homosexuality bill debate, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa South African organisations protest Uganda's anti-LGBT bill in front of the Cape Town parliament, March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

An international backlash to Uganda’s proposed anti-homosexualty law has continued to grow. A coalition of international companies, including Google and Microsoft, has warned the proposed law would directly damage Uganda's economy by reducing foreign investment and tourism. A White House spokesperson said the bill represents one of the most extreme actions taken against the LGBTQ community anywhere in the world, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said it “will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are”. “World leaders should put pressure on Museveni to not sign the bill because it's not only a Ugandan issue, it is an African continent issue,” Ugandan LGBTQ rights activist and photographer Papa De DeLovie Kwagala told Reuters at a protest against the Ugandan bill in Pretoria, South Africa. “Queer people don't owe anyone anything, but we also deserve to live just like everyone else.”