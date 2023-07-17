Ukraine War Analysis The counteroffensive in Crimea

On Monday, Moscow reported an attack on the Crimean Bridge, a crucial artery connecting occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. Unverified imagery showed a section of road on the bridge had split and was listing to one side, with metal barriers buckled. Those reports followed others on Sunday that an aerial and naval drone attack had been launched against Russian forces in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol. While he's been reticent about Ukraine's goals for their ongoing counteroffensive, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Ukraine's forces will not rest until Crimea is brought back under Ukrainian control. Moscow has made clear that Crimea must be held at all costs.

Damage following an alleged attack on the Crimean Bridge that connects Russia with occupied Crimea, July 17, 2023. Сrimea24tv/Handout via REUTERS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several visits to the peninsula throughout the war to underscore his claim that Crimea is Russian soil. (After the last major attack on the Crimean Bridge, he drove across it in a Mercedes to prove it safe.) Former president and security council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev has said that Russia could use nuclear weapons to defend the peninsula if Ukraine or NATO threatened to wrest it out of Russian hands. Crimea houses the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol and supply lines for Russian forces occupying southern areas in mainland Ukraine. Kyiv could be seeking to cut off Russian forces in Crimea and make Moscow’s occupation untenable. The Crimean Peninsula is connected to Russian-occupied southern Ukraine through just three vulnerable main roads that pass through swampy areas. The Crimean Bridge is the only link directly to Russia. The Russian army's main advantage lies in its naval strength, but Ukraine has discovered a way to block it.

Crimea’s unique geography could enable Ukraine to blockade it both by land and sea.

In the Black Sea, Ukraine has opened a new era of naval warfare by employing suicide drones — drones armed with explosives designed to ram into targets and detonate. “Ukraine has employed explosive uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) as formidable weapons against Russian fleets and even infrastructure”, said Scott Savitz, a senior analyst of the research organisation RAND Corporation. According to Savitz's analysis, the ability of seafaring drones to carry large explosive payloads and strike at the waterline of ships makes them more dangerous than aerial weapons like missiles and bombs. The drones’ relatively low cost also allows Ukraine to stage attacks with large numbers, which are difficult to detect by Russian warships despite their scale.

Ukraine has employed explosive uncrewed surface vessels as weapons against Russian fleets and infrastructure.

In 2022, President Zelenskiy launched a fundraising campaign to build a fleet of naval drones to protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missile strikes launched from ships in the Black Sea. The attack on Sevastopol harbour According to Moscow, on Oct. 29, 2022, Ukraine used naval drones to attack Russian warships in the port of Sevastopol, home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The attack did not sink any ships, but it compelled Moscow to build up defences in Crimean ports and discouraged them from sailing warships beyond the protection of the port’s defences.

On October 29, 2022, Ukraine used naval drones to attack Russian warships in the port of Sevastopol, home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Investment in security and camouflage These repeated attacks using naval drones have forced Russia to build up the security at the entrance to the military port of Sevastopol and around its warships based there. Measures include the addition of nets, pontoons and barriers, as well as the deployment of dolphins trained to detect enemy divers.

Ukrainian repeated attacks have forced Russia to build up the security at the entrance to the military port of Sevastopol.

According to H. I. Sutton, an independent defence analyst, Russia is also attempting to camouflage its warships by painting the bow and stern in dark colours. This technique — which hearkens back to World War One “dazzle” camouflage, designed to disguise a ship’s heading and speed at sea — aims to confuse modern operators of suicide drones and satellites and prevent them from easily identifying important ships. According to Sutton, all these measures demonstrate that “the Russian Navy takes the maritime drone threat seriously.”

Russia is also attempting to camouflage its warships by painting the bow and stern in dark colours.

Water in Crimea Crimea has historically relied on the North Crimean Canal, flowing in from the Ukrainian mainland, for up to 85% of the water it needs for crop irrigation, industry and drinking water. But that canal, like irrigation canals across a wide swathe of southern Ukraine, was fed from the reservoir above the Nova Kahkhovka dam, which was destroyed in June. Ukraine and Russia blame the other for destroying the dam, which inundated territory on both sides of the river that divides their forces. The Russian-backed head of Crimea warned the peninsula could face a potentially serious threat to Crimea’s water supply in time. Ukraine had earlier blocked the canal after Russia's 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea, which led to severe water shortages. Before the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin held frequent meetings on Crimea's water problems, trying to devise plans — from drilling wells to building desalination plants — that would allow the peninsula to become fully autonomous when it came to water.

Add a description of the graphic for screen readers. This is invisible on the page.

Life in occupied Crimea According to Yevheniia Horiunova, Associate Professor of V.I. Vernadsky Taurida National University in Kyiv, daily life in Crimea has changed dramatically since Russian occupation. The overall population of the peninsula has decreased by 25-28%, the birth rate has fallen by 24%, average earnings have declined and more than 40% of companies in Crimea are unprofitable. Russia touts significant investments made in the area, but with much of the money going to signature infrastructure projects like the Crimean Bridge and the rest to sustain Russian military forces in the peninsula, living standards for locals fall well below the Russian average.

Add a description of the graphic for screen readers. This is invisible on the page.

Tourism once accounted for about a quarter of Crimea’s economy, but the downturn since Russia began its war against Ukraine has hurt many of the region’s small businesses, with many relying on direct government support schemes.

Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta. March 28, 2014. EUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov. St. Michael the Archangel Church in the hills overlooking the Crimean town of Yalta. March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter. Crimea, with its craggy hills, jagged coast and mild climate, has been the Russian empire's answer to the Mediterranean Riviera since the 19th century. March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov.