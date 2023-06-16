Mapping Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Last week, Ukraine began its long awaited counteroffensive against the Russian occupation in the east. While Ukraine’s army reported some initial victories and liberated a handful of occupied towns, the hardened Russian lines are still ahead of them. About 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline of the counteroffensive stands one of the largest defensive systems constructed in Europe since World War Two, according to analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Visible by satellite, the Russian’s fortified line stretches roughly 2,000 km, running from Russia’s border with Belarus to the Dnipro Delta. About 1,000 km of dense and layered lines are located in Ukrainian territory.

"Map of Ukraine showcasing the latest territorial situation under Russian occupation. Russia has built a 2,000-kilometre-long line of fortifications, of which 1,000 km lies within Ukraine."

Ukraine’s initial focus of the counteroffensive has been to cut through the centre of the Russian lines. The Ukrainians have broken through initial fighting positions along a broad part of the front but remain some distance from Russia’s main defensive line. The counterattack has been focused in at least three areas so far:

Ukrainian soldiers have regained some territory along a broad part of the front, but they are still 15-20 km away from the main Russian defense line.

1 Ukrainian troops have made progress on the southern and northern flanks of Bakhmut, advancing about 300 metres each day, according to reports. 2 The biggest territorial gains for Ukraine have been near Velyka Novosilka. Ukrainian forces liberated a cluster of four villages, including two visited by Reuters: Velika Novosilka, Storozheve, Neskuchne and Makarivka. 3 Despite constant ground attacks, there have been limited territorial gains since the counteroffensive began in various cities located 20 km south of Orikhiv.

Russian defences are strategically designed to stymie any Ukrainian breakthrough into the Russian occupied territories and channel Ukrainian forces into areas where defenders have the advantage. The defensive lines consist of layered networks of trenches, anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines, razor wire, earthen berms and dragon's teeth — concrete pyramids designed to obstruct the movement of main battle tanks and mechanised infantry. One example of the layers of fortifications the Russian’s have constructed is on the outskirts of the occupied town of Mykhailivka, situated 25 km south of the frontline at Zaporizhzhia. Three distinct defensive lines and a three-sided position encircling the town await Ukraine’s forces here.

