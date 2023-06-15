From invasion to counteroffensive

In the more than 475 days since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainians have endured near constant assault from devastating shelling along the front and missile and drone attacks striking cities far away from the battlefield. Despite an onslaught bigger than any in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine has survived. Kyiv hopes its next counterattack, supported by western weapons and training, can definitively turn the tide.

This is a brief history of what’s led to this moment where Ukraine hopes to decisively strike back: