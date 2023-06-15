From invasion to counteroffensive
In the more than 475 days since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainians have endured near constant assault from devastating shelling along the front and missile and drone attacks striking cities far away from the battlefield. Despite an onslaught bigger than any in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine has survived. Kyiv hopes its next counterattack, supported by western weapons and training, can definitively turn the tide.

This is a brief history of what’s led to this moment where Ukraine hopes to decisively strike back:

Feb. — March 2022
Russia invades Ukraine

After months of Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s border and failed international efforts to defuse the growing threat, Moscow orders troops to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The Russians stream in on three fronts, with a massive mechanised column in the north that threatens to overwhelm Kyiv.

April — Aug. 2022
Russia stalls outside Kyiv, withdraws to the east

Moscow’s forces stall on the outskirts of Kyiv and it abandons its northern assault, leaving behind evidence of atrocities against civilians in the capital’s surrounding towns. Ukrainians score a stinging victory after the Russian warship Moskva is sunk in the Black Sea. Russia consolidates its forces in the east.

Sept. — Nov. 2022
Ukraine’s lightning break-through

In early September, Ukrainian forces begin a “lightning counteroffensive” in the north and south. Russia acknowledges a section of its frontline has crumbled outside Kharkiv and retreats further east. In the south, Ukrainian forces push Moscow’s troops back across the Dnipro river, liberating the major southern city of Kherson.

Dec. ‘22 — May 2023
Russia resumes the offensive, gains little

After months on the back foot and much blame shifting in Moscow, Russia responds with an intense bombardment campaign, which Kyiv says targets energy infrastructure during the cold winter months. On the ground, the conflict settles into slow-grinding trench warfare. The city of Bakhmut becomes the site of the fiercest and bloodiest battles between Ukrainian defenders and waves of Russian mercenary fighters. Finally the city falls, but at a cost in lives that seems to far outweigh what little has been gained.

June 2023
Ukraine counterattacks

During the long winter, Russia has dug in, creating some of the longest and densest defensive lines seen in Europe since World War Two. But Ukraine has used the time, as well, to train new brigades on Western weapons, including advanced tanks and artillery. Kyiv is coy about goals for its much-anticipated counteroffensive, but analysts suggest the likeliest aim may be to cut the land bridge connecting Crimea to Russia and the occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk.

