Uncovering the extensive destruction of Bakhmut in a new detailed analysis

The fighting around Bakhmut continues. A month after Russian forces claimed to have taken the city after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine so far, Ukrainian forces have reported modest gains along the nearby frontline. New analysis by Masae Analytics, a technology & strategy consulting firm, using satellite images and algorithm-based analysis, has measured the severity of the destruction in Bakhmut. The analysis measures damage to buildings, ranked from low to high levels of destruction and shows how broadly devastated the city has been after months of constant shelling and building-to-building combat.

The video shows a 3D model of the building footprint in western Bakhmut overlaid with videos and photos showing the destruction of many of those buildings since the assault on Bakhmut began.

Once a city of 70,000 people, Bakhmut is now mostly depopulated and a landscape of ruins. The most intense destruction can be seen in the western parts of the city, the last to fall under Russian control. The Ukrainian army withdrew slowly, fighting on every street. Nearly every building in this sector is marked by intense Russian bombardment. This video combines Ukrainian drone footage with a 3D reconstruction of the western part of the city to depict the desolation in this last area seized by the Russians, now a scene of charred walls and broken glass.

Video journey through the devastated city of Bakhmut.

Moscow paid for its occupation of Bakhmut with close to 100,000 casualties. Some military analysts regard this battle as the bloodiest of the 21st century, often referring to it as a "meat grinder" and also say the city has no clear strategic value. Now, Ukraine is fighting to regain control over this ruined city, one of the key fronts in its counteroffensive.

