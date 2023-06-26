36 hours and hundreds of kilometres of the mercenary mutiny in Russia
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces returned to base after a 36-hour mutiny that saw mercenaries heading toward Moscow and the prospect of bloody confrontations with regular military defending the Russian capital.

A last-minute deal averted the immediate crisis, but the mutiny raised questions about the state of the Russian leadership and the prospect that the long war in Ukraine may be taking its toll on their grip on power at home. The apparent ease with which Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary forces barrelled hundreds of kilometres towards Moscow from Russia’s south, facing little resistance, indicated that Russian reserve forces were so thin they struggled to respond to the threat.

These were the major figures in the biggest challenge to Russia’s military and political leadership in a generation:

Founder of Wagner mercenary organisation

Since entering the spotlight when his Wagner mercenary troops occupied the frontlines in the months-long fight to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin — a one-time caterer — has frequently criticised Russia’s military leadership.

On Friday, after claiming that Russian troops had bombed and killed large numbers of Wagner soldiers, Prigozhin released audio messages in which he challenged the rationale for the war and said his fighters would “punish” those responsible. Within hours, Wagner fighters were streaming back across the border with Russia, had captured the military command hub in Rostov-on-Don, and were seen heading towards Moscow.

After a deal was struck late Saturday, Prigozhin declared the whole thing off, commanding his troops to return to their bases, while he decamped for exile in Belarus.

President of Russia

While Prigozhin singled out Russian top military brass, he carefully avoided criticising President Vladimir Putin. But the president made a national address to the Russian people on Saturday condemning the mutiny as a “stab in the back” and vowing to crush it. Putin has not commented publicly since then.

Russian Defence Minister

Prigozhin had for months openly accused defence minister Sergei Shoigu of rank incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support. Speculation quickly spread on Russian social media channels after the deal was struck to end the Wagner mutiny that Prigozhin might have secured concessions including changes in the military leadership. But on Monday, Shoigu was shown speaking to officers in an undated video released by his ministry. It was his first appearance since the crisis.

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser who remains close to the authorities, said the video was “a signal to everyone that Shoigu is in office and will probably remain defence minister now”.

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

Valery Gerasimov — whom Prigozhin had also accused of incompetence — is in direct command of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine. He rarely appears in public and has not been seen since the mutiny.

President of Belarus

Lukashenko became a surprise mediator to bring the crisis to an end after he brokered a deal between Prigozhin and Putin. On Saturday, he announced the deal would stop Wagner fighters streaming toward Moscow. In exchange, all charges would be dropped against Prigozhin and he would move to Belarus.

