One year ago on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide in the United States. This eliminated federal protections and allowed states to limit or ban abortion care.
Since then, 14 states have pushed forward legislation banning abortions, but many states have blocked restrictions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.
Millions of people farther from abortion clinics
With Roe in place, around 18,000 women lived in counties that were more than 300 miles away from the nearest abortion clinic, according to the U.S. Census. When Roe v. Wade was overturned and states banned abortions, that number jumped almost 900 times to 16 million.
Dozens of clinics closed, forcing patients to travel thousands of miles to end pregnancies. These included clinics of Dr. Alan Braid and his daughter Andrea Gallegos in San Antonio, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Braid, an abortion provider since 1972, and Gallegos, manager of their clinics, decided to uproot their families in Texas to open the clinics in New Mexico and Illinois, two states where abortion remains legal.
After Roe, Reuters documented their days spent in airports and weeks living out of suitcases.
Before Roe was overturned, the Guttmacher Institute rated 22 states as “certain” to attempt to ban abortions based on the states’ laws and state constitutions.
While access to abortion clinics now is harder than when Roe was in place, it is better than what the Guttmacher Institute had predicted, especially in states such as Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Fourteen states have pushed forward legislation banning abortions, but many states have blocked restrictions. Some have added new protections.
In California, a Democratic state senator has introduced a bill to protect doctors who prescribe medication abortion pills to patients in other states. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in April repealing a 1931 bill that criminalized abortion.
The people affected by Roe v. Wade’s reversal
The abortion restrictions tend to have a greater impact on people with lower incomes. Census data show that those in counties with higher poverty rates and less health insurance coverage are more likely to be farther away from the nearest abortion clinic with Roe v. Wade overturned.
Data is current as of June 8. Distance calculations in the "certain" scenario assumed clinics in these states would be unable to provide abortions in any or the same capacity if Roe v. Wade were overturned. A full breakdown of the states in the “certain” category can be found here.
Guttmacher Institute; https://ineedana.com/; Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH); U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2020 5-year estimates
Julia Wolfe, Colleen Jenkins and Howard Goller