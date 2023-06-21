One year without Roe v. Wade How access to abortion has changed The nearest abortion clinic became a lengthy journey for millions of people

One year ago on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide in the United States. This eliminated federal protections and allowed states to limit or ban abortion care. Since then, 14 states have pushed forward legislation banning abortions, but many states have blocked restrictions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.

A map of the United States that highlights the 14 states that have banned most abortions. The 14 states are Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Millions of people farther from abortion clinics With Roe in place, around 18,000 women lived in counties that were more than 300 miles away from the nearest abortion clinic, according to the U.S. Census. When Roe v. Wade was overturned and states banned abortions, that number jumped almost 900 times to 16 million.

Two maps of the United States showing the distance to the nearest abortion clinic for each county. The darker the color, the farther away the nearest abortion clinic is. The first map shows what the distance was when Roe v. Wade was in place and the second map shows what the distance is now, after Roe was overturned. Many more counties, especially in Texas and Louisiana, have turned much darker.

Dozens of clinics closed, forcing patients to travel thousands of miles to end pregnancies. These included clinics of Dr. Alan Braid and his daughter Andrea Gallegos in San Antonio, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Braid, an abortion provider since 1972, and Gallegos, manager of their clinics, decided to uproot their families in Texas to open the clinics in New Mexico and Illinois, two states where abortion remains legal. After Roe, Reuters documented their days spent in airports and weeks living out of suitcases.

A patient has an ultrasound at Alamo Women’s Clinic before her abortion in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein | Aug. 23, 2022 A patient lies in the recovery room after a surgical abortion at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein | Jan. 11, 2023 Clinic manager Andrea Gallegos looks out as tornadoes pass through Oklahoma, delaying her journey from Texas to Illinois where she runs an abortion clinic. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein | April 19, 2023 A woman who drove from Texas to New Mexico for a medical abortion checks her GPS before making the 640-mile drive back to Texas. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein | Jan. 11, 2023

Before Roe was overturned, the Guttmacher Institute rated 22 states as “certain” to attempt to ban abortions based on the states’ laws and state constitutions. While access to abortion clinics now is harder than when Roe was in place, it is better than what the Guttmacher Institute had predicted, especially in states such as Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Fourteen states have pushed forward legislation banning abortions, but many states have blocked restrictions. Some have added new protections. In California, a Democratic state senator has introduced a bill to protect doctors who prescribe medication abortion pills to patients in other states. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in April repealing a 1931 bill that criminalized abortion.

Two maps of the United States showing the distance to the nearest abortion clinic for each county. The map on the left shows what the distance was in Guttmacher Institute’s “certain scenario” before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The second map shows the distance under current restrictions and bans in place.

The people affected by Roe v. Wade’s reversal The abortion restrictions tend to have a greater impact on people with lower incomes. Census data show that those in counties with higher poverty rates and less health insurance coverage are more likely to be farther away from the nearest abortion clinic with Roe v. Wade overturned.

Two bar charts show that poverty and lack of healthcare both increase the farther one is from an abortion clinic with Roe v. Wade overturned.