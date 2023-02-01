Understanding the debt ceiling

The United States could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1, according to the Treasury Department, if Congress does not lift the country’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit. Failure to act could trigger an unprecedented default, which economists say could rattle financial markets and push the country into a recession.

Republicans who control the House of Representatives have insisted that any increase in national borrowing authority must include limits on federal spending. Here’s a look at how the U.S. government raises and spends money.