How abortion rights fared in the midterms

This year’s midterms revealed where Americans stand on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court in June handed states the power to decide its legality. The overall outcome of ballot measures and competitive races seemed to suggest that voters of all political stripes are eager to protect abortion access at the state level.

Ballot Measures

A handful of states asked voters whether they wanted to amend their state’s constitution to clarify that it does not guarantee the right to an abortion or to solidify abortion rights. Voters across these states signaled their support for abortion rights.

Three states approved ballot measures to protect abortion, and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejected an anti-abortion measure. In Montana, the electorate voted against a so-called born alive law, which would require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after a failed abortion.