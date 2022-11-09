Midterm Polling What midterm voters care about, according to exit polls Inflation, abortion and the direction of the country were top of voters’ minds

Voters in the U.S. midterm election had a constellation of issues on their minds: inflation, abortion, crime, gun policy and immigration. But exit polls from Edison research showed a sharp partisan divide over what decided their votes. Republican voters ranked inflation as their top priority by a factor of three-to-one compared to Democratic voters. On abortion, the scenario was flipped with Democrats ranking it as their leading concern by a similar three-to-one margin compared to Republicans. On the big overarching issues - the state of the country and President Joe Biden’s ability to make a difference - Republicans and Democrats were fairly gloomy.

Which ONE of these five issues mattered most in deciding how you voted today: Republicans Democrats 80% 80% 60% 60% 40% 40%

Inflation

Republican voters said by large margins that inflation was severely hurting them and their families. The vast majority of Democrats said inflation had caused no hardship.

Republicans Democrats Compared to two years ago, is your family's financial situation: In the last year, has inflation caused you and your family hardship: LESS MORE Better Severe 26% 73% Worse Moderate 77% 20% 22% 76% About the same None 60 0 20 40 80 100%

Abortion

Democratic voters strongly support access to legal abortion in all cases; Republican voters say it should remain illegal in all cases. Yet the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights landmark scrambled some of those certainties, with Democrats as well as Republicans expressing dissatisfaction.

Republicans Democrats How do you feel about the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade: Which comes closest to your position? Abortion should be: LESS MORE Legal in most cases Legal in all cases Illegal in most cases Illegal in all cases Enthusiastic Satisfied 88% 92% 86% Dissatisfied 58% Legal in most cases 40% Angry 60 0 20 40 80 100%

Biden

Biden himself was not on the ballot. But at the halfway mark of his presidential term, Republicans overwhelmingly believe that his policies are hurting the United States while Democrats think they are helping, according to the exit polls. Attitudes toward the president’s plan to cancel some student debt are also far apart and break along partisan lines.

Republicans Democrats Do you think Joe Biden's policies are mostly: How do you feel about Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student loan debt? 26% 71% Not making a difference Approve Disapprove 95% Hurting the country 4 50 0 100% Helping the country 96% 3

Democracy

Election denial remains core to Republican Party identification. Only a quarter of Republican voters in the midterms accept that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020. The universe of election deniers remains almost exclusively Republican. And yet a majority of Republicans believe that U.S. democracy is very secure. Democrats are less confident.

Republicans Democrats Do you think democracy in the U.S. today is: Do you think that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020? Yes No 44% 50% Very threatened 73% 25% 3% 95% 45% 54% Somewhat threatened 56% 44% Somewhat secure 52% 46% Very secure

Getting out to vote

Republicans were more likely to wait until the last three days of the campaign to decide who to vote for.

When did you finally decide for whom to vote in the U.S. House election? 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday In the last three days 57% 40%