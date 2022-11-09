Inflation, abortion and the exit polls

Midterm Polling

What midterm voters care about, according to exit polls

Inflation, abortion and the direction of the country were top of voters’ minds

Voters in the U.S. midterm election had a constellation of issues on their minds: inflation, abortion, crime, gun policy and immigration. But exit polls from Edison research showed a sharp partisan divide over what decided their votes.

Republican voters ranked inflation as their top priority by a factor of three-to-one compared to Democratic voters. On abortion, the scenario was flipped with Democrats ranking it as their leading concern by a similar three-to-one margin compared to Republicans.

On the big overarching issues - the state of the country and President Joe Biden’s ability to make a difference - Republicans and Democrats were fairly gloomy.

Which ONE of these five issues mattered most in deciding how you voted today:

Republicans

Democrats

80%

80%

60%

60%

40%

40%

Getting out to vote

Republicans were more likely to wait until the last three days of the campaign to decide who to vote for.

When did you finally decide for whom to vote in the U.S. House election?

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

In the last three days

57%

40%

When did you finally decide for

whom to vote in the U.S. House election?

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

In the last three days

57%

40%

Source

The National Election Pool Exit Poll was conducted by Edison Research. In the United States, a total of 17,912 voters who cast ballots on Election Day were interviewed at 250 Election Day polling places and 87 early in-person voting locations. This survey also includes 2,981 absentee and/or early voters interviewed by telephone using a registration-based sample (RBS). The National Election Pool members (ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC) prepared the questionnaire. Data are as reported at 5 p.m.

An upper bound on the error due to sampling for a 95% confidence interval is +/- 4% for a typical characteristic. Characteristics that are more concentrated in a few polling places, such as race, have larger sampling errors. Other non-sampling factors may increase the total error.

Edited by

Suzanne Goldenberg