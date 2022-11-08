2022 U.S. midterm elections When the polls close and races to watch

Earliest poll closing time by state (EST) 6:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 10:00 Past 11:00

Map showing poll closing times for each state in the United States

On Tuesday, November 8, 34 out of 100 U.S. Senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives will be up for election. States close polls in staggered times across the nation and results will begin to trickle in shortly after.

Polls closing at 6:00 p.m. Indiana and Kentucky

Map showing 6:00 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

The first results of the night are expected after 6 p.m. from Indiana and Kentucky where there are two senators and 15 House representatives up for election. 7:00 p.m. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia

Map showing 7:00 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

Polls will close in six more states. Watch for results in what is expected to be one of the closest races of the cycle - Georgia’s freshman Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, up against Herschel Walker, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. 7:30 p.m. North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia

Map showing 7:30 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

Ohio is the state to watch as polls close on this trio, as Democrat U.S. House Representative Marcy Kaptur faces perhaps her most difficult re-election since she took office in 1983 after Republicans redrew her Toledo-area district. She faces Republican nominee J.R. Majewski, a vocal Trump advocate who was at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. In the Senate, Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance is author of the hardscrabble memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," and has been backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Vance has been favored against Democratic U.S. House Representative Tim Ryan in a state that has trended Republican over the past decade.

8:00 p.m. 8 p.m.: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas

8:30 p.m.: Arkansas

Map showing 8:00 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

Results will start to come in on a closely watched Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz, a former brain surgeon and TV host, who is competing with John Fetterman, the Democratic lieutenant governor, for Pennsylvania's open seat. And in Kansas’s third district, Democrat U.S. House Representative Sharice Davids faces a difficult race after Republicans redrew her suburban Kansas City district. However, the national debate over abortion could work in her favor as voters recently rejected a constitutional amendment that would have banned the procedure. She will face Amanda Adkins, a former chair of the state Republican Party. 9:00 p.m. Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming

Map showing 9:00 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, is facing Theil-backed Republican Blake Masters. The state is a former right-wing stronghold where Democrats have made gains in recent elections - Biden won the state by 0.3% in 2020. 10:00 p.m. Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah

Map showing 10:00 p.m. EST poll closing times for the United States

In Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina to serve in the Senate, is defending her seat against state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican who spearheaded his party's efforts to overturn Biden's victory there in the 2020 election. 11:00 p.m. and later 11 p.m.: California, Oregon and Washington

12 a.m. Nov. 9: Hawaii

12 a.m. / 1 a.m. Nov. 9: Alaska

Map showing 11:00 p.m. EST and later poll closing times for the United States

In California’s 22nd district, Republican Representative David Valadao was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in his second trial. He is now facing a tough challenge from Democratic state representative Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district that has been redrawn substantially since the last election. The end of the night brings results from Alaska’s at-large district. Democrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory in an August special election, beating two Republicans: former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich. Republicans objected to Alaska's new system of "ranked choice" voting, in which voters list candidates in order of preference, although Peltola would have won even under the old system as she got the most votes.