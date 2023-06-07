A growing field of Republican candidates is battling for the party's nomination and the chance to face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in 2020, is the front-runner in a Republican primary race that includes his former vice president, Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis among the main contenders.

A couple of Democrats also are making long-shot bids to challenge Biden for their party’s presidential nomination and secure a spot on the November 2024 general election ballot.

Here are the candidates who are polling at 1% or above in the latest Reuters/Ipsos public opinion survey.