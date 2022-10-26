A list of the latest calls for Senate, House, and Governor races.
U.S. election results 2022
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
A bar chart showing the balance of power for senate races
Democrats: 36 seats
Republicans: 29 seats
Democrats: 36 not up for election
Republicans: 29 not up for election
50 seats for majority
Democrats: No change
Republicans: No change
A bar chart showing the balance of power for house races
Democrats: 0 seats
Republicans: 0 seats
218 seats for majority
Democrats: undefined
Republicans: undefined
A bar chart showing the balance of power for Governors races
Democrats: 6 states
Republicans: 8 states
Democrats: 6 not up for election
Republicans: 8 not up for election
Democrats: No change
Republicans: No change
A map of the United States and a data table showing vote results for senate races. Click the buttons for the House and Governors vote results.
The table shows the percentage of votes counted for the top Democratic and Republican candidates in each state’s senate races. The races are grouped by how competitive they are.
State results
