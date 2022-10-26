*Special election

Note: House districts have been redrawn since the 2020 election. Reuters compiled congressional race ratings from University of Virginia Center for Politics, Cook Political Report and Inside Elections. When there was consensus among the three sources, the race was categorized with that rating. When there was no consensus, the race was placed in a “Lean” category.

“Share of expected votes counted” reflects recorded votes and the best estimate of the total number of votes cast according to Edison Research.