Georgia’s runoff election between Warnock and Walker will determine if the number of states with senators from different parties reach the smallest number in the last century.

Following Democrat John Fetterman's victory last month in a Pennsylvania contest for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey's seat, the number could fall to five if Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock successfully defends his Georgia seat in a Dec. 6 run-off contest against Republican Herschel Walker.

Only six states currently have split delegations, the lowest number since a 1913 constitutional amendment allowed for direct election of U.S. senators.

The U.S. Senate increasingly features state delegations where both members come from the same party, a sign of hardening regional divisions between Democrats and Republicans.

Split delegations have been on the decline since the late 1970s as Republicans grew to dominate the U.S. South and many rural Western states, while Democrats solidified holds elsewhere.

That trend could point to pressure on two moderate senators in the 2024 elections, when Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana seek to defend their seats in deeply Republican states.

The United States approved the 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1913, mandating direct election of U.S. senators. Previously, state legislatures picked senators. During the several decades that followed, the number of split delegations was relatively steady.

The U.S. civil rights movement scrambled U.S. politics in the 1960s. For decades, the Democratic Party had dominated the South following a 19th century Republican-led drive to abolish slavery. Then in 1964, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson pushed a landmark law through Congress prohibiting racial segregation, which was particularly common in the South. The number of split delegations surged as white voters and politicians in the South gradually abandoned the Democratic Party.

By 2022, split delegations have become relatively rare. Moderate Democratic senators Manchin and Tester hold seats in solidly Republican states while Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, has a seat in Democratic-leaning Maine. Wisconsin and Ohio - which are both closely fought in major elections - also have split delegations. Georgia, another battleground state, would also have a split delegation if Warnock, the Democratic senator, loses his reelection bid on Tuesday.