Box office breakup

The romantic comedy has seen a rise and fall in popularity at theaters in the U.S. Will the genre make a comeback?

The plot structure of a romantic comedy has been a crowd pleaser since the days of Shakespeare. But a Reuters analysis of the top-grossing U.S. films found that far fewer romantic comedies are becoming box office hits.

Looking at the top 20 films each year since 1980, Reuters found that movie-goers have been losing interest in rom-coms since the early 2000s. Leading the genre to suffer the same, heart-broken fate of the narrative arc that defines the romantic comedy.

The question is whether the audience will find its way back to the genre in the end.