The risks posed by July Fourth fireworks

Noise and Light

Fireworks can distress local wildlife. Startled by the booming noises, young storks will sometimes jump out of nests before they’re able to fly.

Loud bangs and intense lights can be panic-inducing for certain people as well, potentially triggering to those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Polluting air

After the explosion, fireworks release compounds that affect air quality and the environment. These include harmful gasses and fine particulate matter, similar to what is found in wildfire smoke.

Carbon monoxide

reduces oxygen’s ability to reach organs.

Nitric oxide

can be inhaled or penetrate skin, causing respiratory and pulmonary problems.

Sulfur dioxide

can cause respiratory problems.

Fine particles (PM2.5)

Is linked to higher risks of brain tumors

When particulate matter (PM) is inhaled, it can penetrate deep into the lungs, and may cross into the bloodstream, creating an inflammatory reaction in the lungs and throughout the body.

Fine particles can enter the lungs and cause serious respiratory problems.

Studies linked firework smoke with increased rates of heart attacks.

Smoke is associated with a higher risk of preterm birth and lower birth weight.

Harming the planet

Pollutants can linger in the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. When some of the pollutants — PM, nitric oxide and sulfur dioxide — mix with oxygen, water and other chemicals, you get acid rain.

Sparking wildfire

The embers and sparks that fall from fireworks can ignite wildfires. Research shows that in the U.S.July Fourth is consistently when the most human-caused wildfires are ignited.

Passing to People

The most harmful elements in fireworks are perchlorate, an oxidizer used for propulsion, and various heavy metals. Perchlorate contaminates soil and water, making its way up the food chain, from insects, fishes to mammals — and eventually passing to humans.

These chemicals can cause reproductive, neurodevelopmental, developmental, immunotoxic and carcinogenic issues.

Affecting wildlife

Debris such as shells and heavy metals can be accidentally ingested by animals. Waterfowl such as Canadian geese can also get entangled in these remnants.

Greener alternatives

Some cities are migrating to alternatives to traditional fireworks shows, to mitigate environmental issues. Minneapolis is opting for a laser light show on July 3, while Salt Lake City is going to rely on a drone show this year due to wildfire and air quality concerns.

Eco-friendly fireworks

Fireworks without perchlorate or that have lower levels of heavy metals are gradually being adopted and developed. These can also be silent, helping to reduce stress to wildlife.

Drone and light shows

These alternative spectacles have no emissions and are quiet. Plus, they’re reusable. They’re starting to be adapted more throughout the world, most prominently at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.