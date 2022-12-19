Rising yields in Treasuries mean investors lending to the U.S. government are demanding that it pays more in interest. These rates, in turn, act as benchmarks for lenders’ charges on almost all types of lending, including personal loans and mortgages.
As of Dec. 14, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has spiked by 201 basis points in 2022 and is headed for its largest annual increase since 1994. It ended last year at 1.498% and, at 3.503%, has already more than doubled.
Yield in 10-year Treasury note soars
Annual change in basis points
Bar chart showing annual changes in yield of 10-year U.S. Treasury note.
And if the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes weren't enough to roil markets from the United States to Pakistan and China, investors also had to contend with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the subsequent energy shock, turmoil in crypto currencies and political upheaval that sent British markets into a tailspin.
Big events rattled rates, too
Daily change in yields of 10-year U.S. Treasury note during trading days of 2022.
Heat map of change in yields for 10-year U.S. Treasury notes during trading days of 2022.
Note
Data is current as of Dec. 14, 2022.
Sources
Refinitiv Datastream
