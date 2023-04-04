How India's birth control battle falters in rural district

Pratima Kumari, a government health worker in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, sets off on her mini scooter every morning, criss-crossing vast corn fields and pineapple orchards to visit villages and meet young, married couples.

She offers condoms and birth control pills for free in the Kishanganj district and talks to the couples about birth control and the benefits of having just two children.

But it’s mostly been a losing battle in Kishanganj, which has the highest fertility rate of any district in India, soon to be the world’s most populous nation.

“The minute I tell couples to use condoms or suggest permanent birth control, they ignore it or just change the topic,” Kumari told Reuters.

Kishanganj, and Bihar, are exceptions in India, which has over decades controlled its population growth.

The national fertility rate, or the number of children a woman has on average, fell to 2.0 in 2019-21, just below the replacement rate of 2.1, official data shows.