For Japan's ageing soccer players, 80 is the new 50
Filed: April 18, 2023, 11 p.m. GMT
Mutsuhiko Nomura's soccer career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.
Now the silver-maned former Japanese national team player is a member of the brand new over-80 division of Tokyo’s “Soccer For Life” (SFL) league, which played its first match this month.
The sprightly 83-year-old and his teammates are among a growing number of seniors pushing the boundaries of active living in Japan, one of the world’s fastest-greying societies.
“When I was a kid, men in their 50s and 60s were considered ‘grandpas’,” Nomura, already a member of several amateur teams, said after a pre-season practice match in February.
“And now, we’re all still at it in our 80s. It’s shocking.”
As Japan’s average lifespan inches up, people aged 65 and more form nearly a third of its population of 126 million, with life expectancy, now at 85, ranking among the world’s highest.
That has brought societal changes, too: about a fifth of those older than 70 are employed, and the government encourages pensioners to start collecting later, by holding out the promise of larger deferred payments.
Elderly security guards and shopkeepers have become a common sight.
“I think the formation of the 0-80 division is a reflection of what we’re seeing in Japanese society, where the elderly demographic can be active like this,” said Yutaka Ito, the secretary general of the SFL league.
It was only two decades ago that Tokyo created a division for the 0-60 age group. In 2012, the 0-70 division followed, and five years later, the 0-75 category. At that rate, 0-80 was simply a matter of time.
Role Model
If his more “mature” teammates are something to go by, Nomura may easily have another decade on the pitch: the oldest player, Shingo Shiozawa, is 93.
“If I hadn’t played soccer, I’d have been dead by now,” said the former designer of racing cars, who plays goalie.
He credits the sport with motivating him to quit smoking and helping to speed his recovery after treatment for spinal stenosis.
With an average age of 83-1/2, however, stiff backs, creaky knees and laboured breathing were often on display as the players of the three SFL teams slogged through inaugural matches under a blazing sun last Wednesday.
A ball propelled forward by a player failed to reach his slow-moving teammate, while a few stumbled and wobbled on the pitch. An 89-year-old who ran out of breath asked to be substituted about 10 minutes into a match, unable to play the rest of the 15-minute half.
After the game, Nomura and his teammates toasted their prowess with cans of beer, in a ritual familiar to many younger players.
Despite decades of watching Nomura play soccer, his wife, Junko, says she’s not concerned about injuries - only his high blood pressure, which she logs everyday in a notebook, along with his activities and meals.
“He likes to eat meat, so I try to get him to eat vegetables,” she said of Nomura, who started playing soccer in middle school and won the national tournament three times in university.
“I think soccer is the best thing for his health.”
Far from slowing down, Nomura has also taken to kicking the ball around with his daughter and grand-daughter on weekends, teaching them tricks and building their love of the game.
“I sometimes go to watch the seniors play, and it makes me feel I should work hard,” said his 48-year-old daughter, Yuriko.
“I really admire him. I hope to be like him, and continue playing when I’m older.”
Shiozawa claps with his teammates following the Japanese custom 'temije' (a ceremonial rhythmic hand clapping), after the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Shiozawa attends a Nihon Soccer OB Club soccer practice in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2023.
Members of Nihon Soccer OB Club hang a net on a goalpost as they prepare for their practice match in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2023.
Nomura stretches during a practice with his TAFF teammates in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2023.
Nomura checks a list with the team members and their ages, ahead of the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Nihon Soccer OB Club members do physical training before a practice match in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2023.
Kozo Ishida, 82, stretches before a pre-season practice match for the upcoming SFL 80 league opening matches in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2023.
Nomura arranges soccer vests with the teammates jersey numbers before the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Shiozawa talks with his teammates Akimichi Nakamachi (left), 82, and Kozo Ishida about players’ positions ahead of their opening match of SFL 80 League in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Red Star’s head coach Tamio Takeuchi, 84, instructs the positions to the team's players ahead of the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Shiozawa waits for the ball to come to his side at the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Players take part in a pre-season practice match for the upcoming SFL 80 league opening matches in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2023.
Red Star’s Haruo Kiyoto, 80, catches his breath after the second half of the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Red Star’s Takao Yokoyama, 86, chases a ball against White Bear’s Kozo Ishida at the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Red Star’s Akito Ohashi, 79, drinks water after the second half of the SFL 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Nomura and his teammates toast with canned beers at a park after the opening match of SFL 80 League in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023.
Nomura, his daughter Yuriko Nomura, 48, and his granddaughter Mone Nomura, 13, practice soccer at a park in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2023.
Nomura chats with his TAFF teammates at a restaurant after their practice in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2023.
Nomura checks his blood pressure while his wife Junko writes down the reading on a notebook to keep record, at their home in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2023.
A newspaper article from 1966 is seen in a scrap book Junko made featuring her husband Mutsuhiko Nomura, at their home in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2023.
Nomura explains photos taken when he and his wife Junko traveled to France to watch the 1998 France World Cup Games, at his home in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2023.
Shiozawa answers the landline phone from his office in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2023.
A pair of soccer shoes Nomura wore in 1972 when his team won the championship of Japan Soccer League is seen at his home in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2023.
A T-shirt from the 1998 France World Cup Games is displayed on a wall akongside old calendars at Shiozawa’s office in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2023.
