King Charles' Coronation through the eyes of Reuters photographers

Arriving before dawn ready to stand for many hours in crowds and pouring rain, Reuters photographers used ample time and quick instincts to cover the coronation of King Charles III.

Below is a selection of some exceptional Reuters pictures taken during this historic event along with the stories behind the shots, directly from the photographers who took them.

Lisi Niesner

“This was a big event but everything was so organized. There were no spectators around Westminster so maybe that was the reason. I’ve never covered an event like this. It was a very rare moment in history. I was excited as I was in a photo position where I could see King Charles wearing the crown right after exiting Westminster. A lot of people obstructed my view. I moved around in the media stand to try to get a shot of both inside and outside of the carriage. To make it harder, It was raining and a lot of umbrellas hit me in the face. Camilla raised her hand and started to wave - I was lucky to capture this photo of the newly crowned King and Queen together.”