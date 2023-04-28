King Charles' coming coronation stirs memories of queen 70 years ago

Pamela Tawse was 18 and still in her nurse’s uniform and cap when she made her way to central London after her night shift, eager to catch a glimpse of the new Queen Elizabeth on the day of her coronation.

It was the huge crescendo of noise she remembers today, aged 88, twinkling in delight as she thinks back to a time when Britain, still enduring rationing eight years after the end of World War Two, turned out in force to see the opulence and glamour of the start of a historic reign.

“We climbed over the barricades and the crowds were really deep,” Tawse recounted.

“Then suddenly, we heard an enormous roar, and we knew that probably the queen was coming by,” she said, her eyes vividly lighting up at the memory through a pair of gold rimmed glasses.

Tawse had decorated the hospital bedpans in red, white and blue tape, a small symbol of the excitement greeting 27-year old Elizabeth as the new head of the royal family on the brink of a technicolour age.