Shanghai’s ‘voguing’ dancers step lightly to avoid official gaze

Bonnie Kawakubo, Vanessa Kawakubo, Sui Kawakubo, VJ Kawakubo, Tinora Kawakubo and Max Kawakubo (L-R) pose together in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photography by Aly Song
Reporting by Casey Hall

Filed: April 19, 2023, 11 p.m. GMT

Two hundred people gathered in a club in a basement in China's financial capital, many dressed in red and black latex with corsets and fishnet stockings, to cheer competitors who sashayed and danced down a red carpet under the scrutiny of judges.

Events like these, known as "balls", celebrate a subculture centred on the LGBTQ community that dates from mid-20th century dance halls in New York's Harlem, before being adopted by queer communities of colour in the 1980s.

VJ leads a dance class in Shanghai, China, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Participants perform on stage during a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

"I think the biggest difference in voguing is that you need to dance your own self, the deepest you want to express," said Sui Kawakubo, a member of the Kiki House of Kawakubo, one of the city's key voguing "families", as they describe themselves.

Voguing is a dance style characterised by staccato hand motions and angular arm and body postures punctuated by brief pauses, much in the manner of a model posing for photographs.

"I wouldn't say voguing has made me an extrovert, but it allows a new me to emerge," added Kawakubo, a self-proclaimed introvert who uses a stage name chosen as a tribute to Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo to protect his privacy.

Max Kawakubo (R) helps Sui (L) put on false eyelashes at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

With trophies awarded for categories such as "Femme Queen Performance", "Couple Realness", "Face" and "Body", the events are part dance competition, part fashion show and part judged performance art.

Popularised in 1990 by a hit Madonna song and the documentary, 'Paris is Burning', the trend has drawn adherents in China too, with Shanghai's first such event organised five years ago.

VJ Kawakubo, 30, was one of the city's earliest adopters of voguing, being drawn to a dance class seven years ago to eventually become one of its best-known exponents, figuring in marketing for brands such as Calvin Klein and magazine spreads.

Sui, Tinora Kawakubo and VJ (L-R) rehearse for an upcoming voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ and other members of the House of Kawakubo dance at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Although the performance aspect of voguing is important, he said, its ability to bring people together gave the scene deeper meaning.

"If you are just dancing by yourself, there is no meaning in that," said VJ, who also asked to be identified only by his stage name. "The most important thing for me is that it's a comfortable environment."

As International Pride Day approaches on June 28, the future for such activities looks increasingly uncertain in China, however, as authorities touting socialist values step up censorship of LGBTQ-related content.


















Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tutu

Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Songn

MissGengDiva

Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Volta

Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sui Kawakubo

Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yida

Difficult Environment

Even in Shanghai, China's most international city, the environment remains complex for the LGBTQ community, says VJ, who grew up in a small village in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

"It's both more inclusive but still quite conservative," he said, as international influences jostle with China's traditional values.

In 2020, citing an increasingly difficult environment, Shanghai Pride halted its activities after having run successfully for a decade. In May, Beijing’s 15-year-old LGBTCenter also shuttered for undisclosed reasons.

People gather at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

"The government sees strengthening the national power, the national rejuvenation, as the most important thing," said Hongwei Bao, a researcher in LGBTQ visual and performance culture at the University of Nottingham.

"That disconnects from younger people's desire to express themselves freely, to pursue their lifestyles, personalities, and individualities."

Such campaigns render the existence of voguing in Shanghai both more precarious and more vital in the community.

"I really don't know about the future," VJ said. "I still have hope that society can become more tolerant and more accepting."

People sit on a street near a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person shops at a supermarket after attending a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

While showing off is certainly on the agenda, the events are often publicised only in a discreet way, with some last-minute switches of location to avoid authorities' attention.

Loud music and cheers greet the competition portion of such events, when contestants line up by category to be winnowed by the judges before the final few battle for the winner's trophy.

People attend a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Regardless of experience, contestants were unfailingly greeted warmly by a crowd that seemed pleased and excited to find itself in a rare pocket of expressive freedom and fluidity.

"The reason many people come here is not just to have fun," said a 27-year-old who goes by the stage name Tinora Kawakubo for privacy reasons.

"They might say they are escaping an environment that does not allow them to express themselves."


















VJ warms up before his class at a dance studio in Shanghai, China, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A participant warms up at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sui attends a voguing class at a dance studio in Shanghai, China, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman attends a voguing class at a dance studio in Shanghai, China, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Tinora looks at the calluses on her hands after pole dancing practice at a studio in Shanghai, China, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dancers look through a window to watch a voguing class at a dance studio in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dancers warm up before a voguing class at a dance studio in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ tries on a coat for an upcoming voguing "ball", at a flea market in Shanghai, China, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ brushes his cat “Puxi” at his house in Shanghai, China, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ checks his phone on a subway train in Shanghai, China, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ hugs a friend's dog as he sits next to Sui (L) at a friend's house in Shanghai, China, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sui, Tinora and VJ (L-R) tell jokes at Sui's house in Shanghai, China, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sui poses as he smokes at his house in Shanghai, China, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
House of Kawakubo members, Vanessa Kawakubo, Sui, VJ, and Tinora wait for dinner at a restaurant in Shanghai, China, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
People hug at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
People perform on stage at a voguing "ball" in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
VJ sings with his friends at a karaoke venue in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photo editing: Maye-E Wong and Kezia Levitas

Text editing: Clarence Fernandez

Design: Maye-E Wong and Kezia Levitas



