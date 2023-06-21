Shanghai’s ‘voguing’ dancers step lightly to avoid official gaze

"I think the biggest difference in voguing is that you need to dance your own self, the deepest you want to express," said Sui Kawakubo, a member of the Kiki House of Kawakubo, one of the city's key voguing "families", as they describe themselves.

Voguing is a dance style characterised by staccato hand motions and angular arm and body postures punctuated by brief pauses, much in the manner of a model posing for photographs.

"I wouldn't say voguing has made me an extrovert, but it allows a new me to emerge," added Kawakubo, a self-proclaimed introvert who uses a stage name chosen as a tribute to Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo to protect his privacy.