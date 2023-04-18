Climate change thaws world's northernmost research station

Researchers have been studying the polar region for decades — with Ny-Aalesund’s weather records going back more than 40 years. But their work has become vitally important as climate change ramps up. That’s because what happens in the Arctic can impact global sea levels, storms in North America and Europe, and other factors far beyond the frozen region.

While the Arctic is warming about four times faster than the rest of the world, in Svalbard temperatures are climbing even faster — up to seven times the global average.

Last summer was the hottest on record. August temperatures in Ny-Aalesund were on average 5.1C degrees, about 0.5C warmer than normal for the month.

Polar bears - left hungrier due partly to the loss of sea ice, their hunting grounds – are more often seen prowling nearby islands in search of food.

Jean-Charles Gallet, a glaciologist with the Norwegian Polar Institute who has been coming to Ny-Aalesund for about 12 years, said that, whereas scientists could once travel into June, they cannot plan fieldwork after mid-May now.

“The snow in the valley is gone, and you are stuck in town, and your snowmobile is in the garage.”

The weather around Ny-Aalesund has become wilder. A few decades ago, snow typically began falling in October, while February and March were the year’s coldest and calmest months. Not anymore.

This winter saw snowfall only from January, with storms intensifying the next month. “We’re on storm No. 9 since early February. Wow. I’ve never seen that,” Gallet said in his office this month, as rain drizzled from a gray sky. “Even today, we are in early April, and it rains.”