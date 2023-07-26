THE WIDER IMAGE

In Baltic Sea, citizen divers restore seagrass to fight climate change

Martin Lampe, 52, shakes sediment off seagrass shoots, which were harvested from a donor meadow, before planting them near Kiel, Germany July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Photography and reporting by Lisi Niesner
Writing by Sarah Marsh

Filed: July 26, 2023, 10 a.m. GMT

Just off the coast of Kiel in northern Germany, scuba divers use hand trowels to dig up emerald green seagrass shoots complete with roots from a dense underwater meadow, delicately shaking off the sediment before placing them in yellow bags.

Back on land, they store the shoots in large cooling boxes, before heading out the next day to a barren area further north to replant them in circles. One diver holds a line, and the other uses it to navigate the murky waters and swim around him.

They hope this painstaking work, part of a new project that trains local citizens to restore seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea, can help tackle climate change.

A marine scientist for GEOMAR snorkels back to the boat after collecting flowering seagrass to harvest the seeds, in Laboe, Germany, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The meadows act as vast natural sinks that can store millions of tonnes of carbon, but they have reduced sharply over the last century due to worsening water quality, scientists say.

"It's like underwater gardening," said Lea Verfondern, 21, a veterinary assistant who was part of the first batch of citizens to attend the training in early July.

"Everyone should make a contribution to protecting the environment because it... affects us all," said Verfondern, before donning a full wet-suit with a hood.

Lea Verfondern (right) hands over bags with seagrass shoots to marine scientists Angela Stevenson, 39, (left) and Tadhg O’Corcora, 38, (centre) during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green the Baltic Sea in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Seagrasses store more than twice as much carbon from planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) per square mile than forests do on land, according to a 2012 study. The plants also help support fisheries and protect coasts from erosion.

Europe alone lost one third of its seagrass areas between the 1860s and 2016, one 2019 study found, releasing carbon into the atmosphere and speeding up global warming.

Flowering seagrass, collected to harvest the seeds, floats in a tank at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Thorsten Reusch holds a snail and a starfish in his palm at the lab of the SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

While there are other initiatives to restore the plants worldwide, the SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project in Kiel, run by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research, is one of the first that aims to enable citizens to do so autonomously.

Verfondern, 6 other divers and some land volunteers planted some 2,500 plants during the weekend course in July.

Tadhg O’Corcora, a marine scientist for GEOMAR, snorkels above a hand-planted seagrass meadow in a checkerboard pattern in Gelting, Northern Germany, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Re-greening the sea

Leading the Baltic Sea seagrass initiative is Angela Stevenson, a postdoctoral researcher at GEOMAR who planted three test fields in recent years, discovering shoots were more resilient than seeds.

Stevenson developed the course, encompassing an online presentation as well as hands-on training, to speed up the planting. Maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd fielded the first round of volunteers and organised gear, food, shelters and permits.

Flo Stadler, 36, an IT engineer and campaign leader of the maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd, and Angela Stevenson, 39, bundle and store harvested seagrass shoots from a donor meadow, near Kiel, Germany, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Angela Stevenson holds a bundle of seagrass shoots during a two-day citizen diver course in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

"Our aim is to scale it up after this pilot period," said Stevenson. "The ultimate goal is to re-green the Baltic Sea."

Martin Lampe, 52, one of the volunteers, said the Baltic Sea had changed so much since he went diving there in his youth that he felt he had no choice but to help out.

"Days like today show me we really can get a handle on the situation if enough people contribute," the IT technician said.

Angela Stevenson stands in a seagrass meadow while collecting flowering seagrass, in Laboe, Germany, July 10, 2023 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Stevenson said the GEOMAR team was also researching how resistant seagrass was to temperature rises. It hopes to breed more heat-resistant strains since, unlike fish, seagrasses cannot migrate to cooler climes as the oceans warm.

The team also continues to pick flowering seagrass to harvest seeds, and experiment with planting them on the seabed. If it can find a way to do this successfully, it would offer a far less laborious method of restoration.

Thorsten Reusch, a marine scientist for GEOMAR, poses for a photo next to tanks containing seagrass at the lab of the SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A student prepares samples that have been collected from a hand-planted seagrass meadow to analyse length of the blades, weight and root system for the SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Using its current approach, it would take half a million divers, planting shoots for 12 hours a day for an entire year, to restore all the lost seagrass in the Baltic Sea along Germany's coast, Stevenson estimated.

Even then, their efforts would only account for a tiny fraction of German emissions.

"We will have to think up new technologies that help us remove (carbon) artificially too," she said. "But if we have the nature-based solutions for storing carbon already, we might as well use it."


















Bundles of harvested seagrass shoots float in a cooler during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green large parts of the Baltic Sea, in Maasholm, Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tadhg O’Corcora looks for flowering seagrass, in Laboe, Germany July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Angela Stevenson dives with a bunch of flowering seagrass she has collected, in Laboe, Germany July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A member of the maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd, holds a bundle of seagrass shoots under water while planting, during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green the Baltic Sea in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Angela Stevenson demonstrates the seagrass planting technique to members of maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green the Baltic Sea in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The sun lights up a seagrass meadow close to the beach of Falckenstein, near Kiel, Germany, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tadhg O’Corcora looks out to sea as he travels on a boat to collect flowering seagrass, in Laboe, Germany, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Angela Stevenson and students Isabella Provera, 29, and Miriam Merk, 26 (left to right) sit in a boat as they collect flowering seagrass near Laboe, Germany, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A member of the maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd wades through shallow water to plant seagrass shoots during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green the Baltic Sea in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Lea Verfondern looks out to sea as she prepares her diving gear before planting seagrass during a two-day citizen diver course that aims to re-green the Baltic Sea in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Angela Stevenson teaches a lesson on seagrass planting to members of the maritime conservation group Sea Shepherd at their camp in Maasholm, Northern Germany, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Seagrass blades showing seeds (top) and a female flower with its pistil (bottom) are seen at the beach of Gelting, Northern Germany, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Seagrass blades are placed in tubes in Gelting, Northern Germany, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tadhg O’Corcora uses a microscope to look at samples at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research, in Kiel, Germany, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A marine assel Idotea is seen through a microscope at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The bay and coastline are seen in Gelting, Northern Germany, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The Wider Image

Photography and reporting: Lisi Niesner

Writing: Sarah Marsh

Photo editing: Maye-E Wong and Kezia Levitas

Text editing: Emma Rumney

Design: Eve Watling



