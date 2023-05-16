FOMENA, GHANA

They take flight by the thousands, black clouds of fruit bats flapping above the forest as the last light leaves the sky. Hungry multitudes descend upon fruit trees here and around nearby towns, where forest has been cleared for farms, mines, houses and roads.

Beneath them, on paths and fields trod each morning by farmers and other settlers, the nocturnal foragers leave trails of bodily waste potentially bearing bat viruses: feces, urine and partially eaten, saliva-tainted fruit. Residents at times feed the bats’ leftovers to livestock. Sometimes, after cutting away bite marks, they even eat the fruit themselves.

This collision – bats and humans competing for resources on territory long the domain of the bats – could trigger the next pandemic.

Last June, a 26-year-old farmer here named Mahama Faatey died of a mysterious illness after three days of high fever and bleeding from his abdomen, mouth and nose. Lab tests confirmed he had Marburg: a deadly virus found in the Egyptian rousette, a common African fruit bat. Faatey’s infant son died of Marburg soon after. Their deaths came out of the blue: This was Marburg’s first known appearance in Ghana.

But a Reuters data analysis has found that the area where the farmer lived and worked was among the likeliest places on Earth for such an outbreak. As people destroy bat habitats worldwide, they are unwittingly helping bat-borne viruses mutate, multiply, and infect other species, including homo sapiens.

For millennia, bat viruses lurked across the forests of West Africa and in other undisturbed parts of the world but posed little threat to humanity. No longer, Reuters found. Today, these pathogens represent an epidemiological minefield in 113 countries and on every continent except Antarctica.

The danger posed by bats comes not through biting people, as portrayed in literature and cinema. Even the famed vampire bat rarely attacks humans. Bats, rather, scatter viruses in their saliva, urine, blood and excrement. Those viruses can then enter humans through direct contact or via other animals hosts.

What’s more, scientists say, the catalyst for outbreak isn’t bat behavior, but our own. Unchecked development of wild areas is amplifying the risk of global pandemics through greater contact with animals.

“People need to wake up to the fact that we’ve developed a very dangerous relationship with nature,” said Jonathan Epstein, a veterinarian and disease ecologist at EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based global health research organization. As people encroach further into once-remote habitats, “that increases opportunity for viruses that used to be safely tucked away in the forest to now make their way into domestic animal and human populations.”

Intruding into the world’s bat lands gives rise to special perils. Bats are a leading reservoir of viruses: 72,000 by some estimates. Scientists don’t fully understand why that’s so, but they point out bats’ virus-packing superpowers.

Bats are exceptional incubators: They can harbor and survive viruses that kill other mammals. They’re potent proliferators: Some roost tightly together and in close quarters with other bat species. That means their viruses can rapidly spread and evolve – some equipped to infect other animals, such as people. And bats are prime delivery vehicles: Some can fly hundreds of kilometers in search of food – carrying viruses far and wide.

Scientists have yet to determine the source of the virus that causes COVID-19, the deadliest pandemic to emerge this century: Did it jump to humans from a wild animal, or leak from a lab? But of this they’re certain: It is related to coronaviruses found in some horseshoe bats, a type common in tropical Asia.

The bat universe Scientists have documented at least 1,300 species of bat. They are important players in the global ecosystem, pollinating flowers, dispersing seeds and devouring insects. Exceptional incubators, they can harbor and survive viruses that kill other mammals. Some of the world’s deadliest viruses and outbreaks have originated in bats.

Source: The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Queensland Government, World Health Organization, Nature and ScienceDirect

Even before hospitals and funeral homes were overrun with victims of that new pathogen, other viruses linked to bats had caused some of the deadliest new diseases of the last half century. Ebola, Marburg, SARS, Hendra and Nipah together have struck more than 90 times, sickening about 44,000 people and killing more than 16,000. COVID-19 has killed nearly 7 million, according to the official tally by the World Health Organization, but senior officials at the global agency say the toll is certainly far higher because of the high number of unreported infections.

These viruses may jump from bats to humans either by way of an intermediary host, such as a pig, chimpanzee or civet, or more directly through human contact with bat urine, feces, blood or saliva. Such leaps are known as “zoonotic spillover.”

To examine where the next pandemic may emerge, Reuters used two decades of disease-outbreak and environmental data to identify places most vulnerable to spillover of bat viruses. The analysis revealed a global economic system battling nature and putting more than 1 billion people at risk, as bat-rich forests are cleared to make way for agriculture, extractive industries, infrastructure and other development.

RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Deforestation and development across West Africa have raised risks that viruses in wildlife, including bats, could spill over into humans. Above, recent clearing and housing construction outside Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters is the first to conduct a global analysis that combines ecological factors to predict places where spillover of bat viruses has become more likely from year to year. Reporters divided nearly the entire land surface of Earth into sectors, most of them roughly 25 sq km each. Then, the news agency used a computer model to score and rank each sector according to how similar the area’s conditions are to those that existed in 95 locations where bat viruses infected people between 2002 and 2020. Each locale was given a “similarity score.”

The analysis considered 56 factors that studies have linked to spillover, including tree loss, temperature, precipitation, livestock and the count of bat species in the area. In all, the analysis included nearly 8 billion such data points, many derived from satellites.

Next, with guidance from statisticians and scientists, reporters identified sectors most conducive to spillover. These areas ranked in the top 5% of the model’s similarity scores. By that measure, Reuters found more than 9 million sq km on Earth where conditions in 2020 were ripe for a bat-borne virus to spill over, possibly sparking another pandemic.

These areas, which we’ve dubbed “jump zones,” cover 6% of Earth’s land mass. They are mostly tropical locales rich in bats and undergoing rapid urbanization. Nearly 1.8 billion people lived in these jump zones in 2020, an increase of 57% since 2002. That means more than one of every five people on the planet is now living in areas where the risk is highest for spillover.

More people, higher risk Reuters examined conditions across the land surface of the Earth, assigning each 25-sq-km area a score that predicts how vulnerable it is for a bat-borne virus to spill over to humans. The riskiest areas, with scores that fall in the 95th percentile and above, cover 6% of Earth’s land mass. We dubbed these “jump zones,” and grouping them by risk scores – from the 95th percentile on up – reveals spillover risk rising as more people live there, disrupting wild areas and coming into closer contact with bats.

Source: Worldpop, Reuters analysis

Not only are more people living in these places; they also are living closer together, increasing the chances for diseases to spread. Population density in jump zones soared by nearly 40% from 2002 to 2020. Most troubling, population is growing fastest and density increasing most in areas where conditions are ripest for spillover.

“The more people you have in a high-risk area, the more likely it is that a spillover happens,” said Hernan Caceres-Escobar, a scientist who studied emerging infectious diseases for the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Geneva-based organization that assesses threats to species worldwide. “In an increasingly connected world, it is also more likely that a spillover will become an epidemic or a pandemic.”

Countries at high risk of spillover Jump zones, where Reuters found high risk of viruses jumping from bats to humans, grew dramatically in land area from 2002 to 2020, as did the number of people living there. Highlighted are countries where Reuters took a deeper look at this risk.

Source: Worldpop, Reuters analysis

Along with West Africa, the jump-zone analysis found growing spillover risk in locales including:

China, where COVID-19 surfaced, and neighboring Laos, where scientists have identified the closest relatives in wildlife to the virus responsible for the current pandemic;

India, where nearly half a billion people live in fast-expanding jump zones, the most of any nation;

Brazil, which has the most land at risk of any country, as humans ravage the Amazon.

It’s impossible, though, to predict exactly where a new spillover may occur.

No model, including the Reuters analysis, can capture all variables that could contribute to overall pandemic probability, such as undocumented illegal wildlife trade or a person’s consumption of an infected animal. Also immeasurable are some big forces, such as the risk that arises when bats are stressed by habitat disruption and global warming. Scientists have found evidence that such stress makes bats more prone to catch viruses and shed them through their bodily waste.

“You can’t pinpoint risk – this pathogen and this location and this time,” said Barbara Han, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in New York, of Reuters’ data analysis. “But what you can do – and what you are doing here – is show that the risk is not equally distributed. It’s clumped.”

ALL A VIRUS NEEDS IS OPPORTUNITY

The Reuters analysis has proven to have some predictive power by zeroing in on spillover spots. At least seven Ebola and Marburg outbreaks have been reported in Africa and 20 Nipah cases in India and Bangladesh since 2020, the last year covered by the analysis. All happened in geographic areas made up almost entirely of jump zones the analysis flagged.

The deadliest of these recent outbreaks ended in January in Uganda, where more than 160 people were infected and 70 killed by a rare strain of Ebola. Over the past two years, Marburg outbreaks have occurred in four African countries where the virus hadn’t previously been detected in humans. That includes ongoing outbreaks in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, where Marburg is suspected in at least 40 deaths.

Driving the rise in risk are human incursions into the world’s bat lands.

New jump zones have emerged year after year, growing in area by 16% over the past two decades. These areas have lost 21% of their tree cover over that time, double the worldwide rate. The destruction of forest, caves and other areas where bats roost and forage is forcing animals and people into closer quarters.

The human intrusions destroy bat habitat, but not necessarily the bats themselves. Unlike many other wild animals, many species of bats can adapt and thrive in habitats dominated by people.

The more bats there are, the more chances the viruses they carry have to mutate and become more infectious. And the closer bats get to people, the higher the chances that pathogens will jump species. The riskiest areas, in fact, aren’t seemingly pristine habitats where few humans are present, but those where rapid change has brought people and bats closer and more frequently together.

“If you have two cars a day on the road, the risk of accident is very low,” said Roger Frutos, who studies how viruses circulate among animals and people as research director at France's Agricultural Research Center for International Development. “If you have 10,000 cars an hour on a road, the risk of accident is very high.”

For a virus to jump to a new species, it needs the right traits to gain entry into a host’s cells. After that, it just needs an opportunity.

In 2008, two weeks after visiting a popular cave in Uganda, a 40-year-old Dutch tourist developed fever and chills that quickly deteriorated into liver failure, hemorrhaging and fatal brain swelling. Scientists who investigated her death think a bat, carrying Marburg, may have urinated in her eye.

That spillover was limited to one patient. Other pathogens spread and endure, such as the recent Marburg and Ebola outbreaks in Africa. The worst scenarios, like the COVID-19 pandemic, can kill millions.

Each of the bat viruses analyzed by Reuters has epidemic potential, according to the World Health Organization. By identifying areas of greatest risk, the Reuters analysis shows policymakers, corporations, activists and others where spillover is likeliest at the local, regional, national and international levels.

Pinpointing the areas of highest risk is “really important,” said Jean-Claude Manuguerra, head of the environment and infectious risks unit at the Institut Pasteur, in Paris. “When you have a spark,” he added, “the fire will start.”

MINING FOR PROSPERITY

Destruction of bat habitat, in addition to stoking pandemic risk, is driving some bat species to the brink of extinction and imperiling the good that bats do for the global ecosystem. The at least 1,300 species of bats play a host of roles, devouring insects, pollinating flowers and dispersing seeds.

Habitat destruction stems from some of the same economic pressures on nature that are driving climate change: people seeking livelihoods, global demand for resources, companies seeking profits. In few places is that pressure more apparent than in West Africa’s Nimba Mountains, a 40 km long chain that erupts from the plains where Guinea and Ivory Coast meet Liberia. Capped by grass, the mountains descend into dense forests that harbor chimpanzees, antelopes, rodents and dozens of species of bat – the kinds of creatures that can transfer animal-borne viruses to humans, either directly or as an intermediary host.