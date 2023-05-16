To understand where a future global health pandemic could emerge, Reuters turned to the past.

Specifically, we looked at outbreaks of bat-borne viruses over the past half century and analyzed the conditions that existed around each of them. Bats are linked to many of the deadliest disease outbreaks that occurred during that time – including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has killed at least 7 million people and that has its roots in a family of bat-borne coronaviruses. Though scientists are still trying to figure out how that virus came to infect humans, dozens of other outbreaks can be traced to human incursions into areas thick with bats.

Viruses jump from bats to humans either by way of an intermediary host, such as a pig, chimpanzee or civet, or more directly through human contact with bat urine, feces, blood, or saliva. Such leaps are known as “spillover.”

Certain conditions – such as tree loss, precipitation, temperature and land cover – can make an area more conducive to spillover, and Reuters sought to identify such areas by analyzing a wide range of data.

We used previous outbreaks to help foresee the future. Using techniques scientists have applied on a smaller scale, reporters identified land cover and environmental conditions that existed at the time and place of past spillovers and compared them to annual conditions elsewhere in the world. Areas where conditions are similar are more prone to spillover, scientists say.

The analysis is the first to combine annual ecological factors with recent spillover events to predict where spillover of bat viruses has become more likely from year to year across the globe.

We found more than 9 million sq km worldwide – covering about 6% of the Earth’s surface and home to some 1.8 billion people – where conditions are ripe for a bat-borne virus to infect humans. Reuters has labeled these areas “jump zones.”

The number of people living in jump zones has grown by 57% over the past two decades, increasing the odds that a deadly pathogen could spill over and spread rapidly around the world.

The Reuters analysis, which assessed spillover risk through 2020, has proven to have some predictive power. Since 2020, the seven reported Ebola and Marburg outbreaks in Africa and the 20 Nipah cases reported in India and Bangladesh occurred in geographic areas made up almost entirely of jump zones flagged by the analysis.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED THE WORLD’S ‘JUMP ZONES’

Reuters divided the world into more than 7 million areas — most about 25 sq km each — and, for each area, gathered information about 56 specific conditions linked to spillover risk. Reporters chose the conditions based on a large body of academic research and interviews with dozens of scientists. The conditions include land surface temperatures, precipitation, the number of bat species estimated to live in the area, measures of deforestation, distance to geological formations that tend to harbor bat caves, land cover, livestock estimates, urban development and other factors.

Of the some 8 billion data points amassed for the analysis, many were derived from satellite imagery drawn from Google Earth Engine.

Identifying jump zones To identify the areas at highest risk for bat viruses to spill over to humans, Reuters used an algorithm that, for each year from 2002 to 2020, examined conditions across the land surface of Earth. A statistical model assigned each 25-sq-km area annual scores that predict how similar it was to places with past spillovers. This chart shows all annual scores for each area. We dubbed the riskiest areas, those falling in the 95th percentile and above, “jump zones.”

Source: Reuters analysis

To assess the conditions that existed around past disease outbreaks, the analysis relied on data from Concentric by Ginkgo, the biosecurity unit of Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston-based biotech company that is building a global pathogen monitoring network. Reuters verified and expanded on Ginkgo’s data, identifying for each spillover the locale where the index case, or first person known to become sick, was thought to have been infected.

All told, Reuters documented the locations of 95 spillovers of bat-borne viruses between 2002 and 2020. In 76 cases, precise geographic coordinates couldn’t be determined; for those, we recorded areas ranging from 45 sq km to 5,600 sq km. Reporters averaged conditions across the larger areas.

The spillovers included 68 instances of Nipah virus, 15 Ebola, six Marburg, three Hendra, one SARS, one Sosuga and one Sikamat. The instances ranged from single cases to small and large outbreaks. Reuters didn’t include SARS-CoV-2 because it remains unclear where the initial spillover occurred.

Next, Reuters fed information about the locations of past spillovers, along with a random sample of 10,000 other spots around the world, to a machine-learning algorithm that used the information to learn how to predict where new spillovers might happen.

The algorithm, called random forest, considered a variety of scenarios with environmental conditions known to contribute to viruses jumping from bats to humans. By assessing myriad scenarios, which assign differing levels of importance to each environmental condition, the statistical model produced by the algorithm can make more accurate predictions about where the next bat-borne virus might emerge. It’s like a group of people collaborating to solve a problem rather than one person working alone.

Similar statistical models are used widely to analyze data in ecology, and researchers use them to understand spillover risk.

The Reuters statistical model assigned each 25-sq-km area on Earth a similarity score, from 0 to 100, for every year from 2002 to 2020. Higher scores mean that a given area more closely resembles spots where actual spillovers have been documented.

Next, with guidance from statisticians and scientists, reporters identified sectors most prone to spillover. These areas ranked in the top 5% of the model’s similarity scores. By that measure, Reuters identified more than 9 million sq km on Earth where conditions in 2020 were most ripe for a bat-borne virus to spill over, possibly sparking another pandemic.

These jump zones sit mostly in tropical locales rich in bats and undergoing rapid urbanization. More than one of every five people on the planet is living in areas where the risk is highest for spillover.

The Reuters methodology is similar to those used by University of Washington scientist David Pigott and others, who published predictions of the presence of diseases such as Ebola and Marburg in Africa. Pigott and Barbara Han, co-author of the Ebola paper and a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, were among the five scientists Reuters reporters consulted about methodology. Han, an expert in using machine learning to predict outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, also reviewed our findings. Reporters sought feedback on the overall findings from at least 10 other scientists, including Alice Hughes, a University of Hong Kong zoologist who has done extensive research on how habitat disruption is linked to spillover.

Reuters also reviewed its methodology and findings with James J. Cochran, an applied statistician and associate dean for faculty and research at the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama.

Population is growing fastest in areas where conditions are ripest for spillover. Not only are more people living in these places; humans also are living closer together in them, increasing the chances for disease to spread. Population density in jump zones grew by nearly 40% between 2002 and 2020.

Our population estimates were derived from Worldpop, a program based at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. The Worldpop estimates rely on official census population counts, which are then distributed across 1 sq km areas based on a number of other factors, such as night lights detected by satellites or the distance to roads. Worldpop’s estimates are less certain in areas where no census has occurred for a long period or where there are substantial internal differences in migration, fertility and mortality since the last census.

For tree loss, Reuters used Global Forest Change data, which measures stand-replacement disturbance – the complete removal of tree canopy. Not all tree loss is deforestation. It can include harvested areas that are allowed to regenerate. During the two decades analyzed by Reuters, the algorithms used to detect tree loss changed and satellite images became better and more frequent.

The Reuters jump zones don’t paint a complete picture of pandemic risk. No model, including our analysis, can capture all variables that could contribute to overall pandemic probability, such as a person’s consumption of an infected animal. Also immeasurable are some big forces. One is the illegal wildlife trade, which puts people in contact with animals prone to spillover. Another is the risk that arises when bats are stressed by habitat disruption and global warming. Scientists say such stress makes bats more prone to catch viruses and spread them through their bodily waste.

SIMULATING SPREAD

Reuters conducted a separate analysis to explore how quickly a new virus emerging from the Amazon rainforest in South America could spread around the world. Using epidemic modeling software called GLEAMviz, the news agency simulated a worldwide pandemic originating from the spillover of a theoretical novel virus. The simulation used a virus even more infectious than COVID-19, a scenario scientists say could easily happen.

The simulation found that the virus could infect 1.2 billion people in the first six months of its travel around the globe, exponentially more than the estimated 10.5 million infected during the first six months of the current pandemic.

To predict how a virus might behave after it infects humans, the simulation software considers some of the key factors that contribute to disease spread. Those factors include disease dynamics, population totals, population density, regional commuting patterns and worldwide flight data. The software doesn’t consider countries’ healthcare or veterinary capabilities, but it did allow Reuters to simulate interventions, such as masking and travel reduction, meant to slow the spread of the virus.

To create the simulation, Reuters consulted with Ana Pastore y Piontti, a Boston-based data scientist who specializes in epidemiology; Alessandro Vespignani, a computational epidemiologist with a focus on the spread of infectious disease; and Marian Siwiak, a Slovenia-based data scientist with Cognition Shared Solutions. Vespignani is director of the Laboratory for Modeling of Biological and Socio-technical Systems and the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston. He and Pastore y Piontti and other researchers at Northeastern and the ISI Foundation in Turin, Italy, developed GLEAMviz. Siwiak co-authored a July 2020 paper about using the software to simulate the spread of COVID-19.

Editor's note: Reuters is compiling a detailed listing of scientists, statisticians and data references that informed this series, along with the programming code used in our statistical model. We intend to publish this in coming weeks and will link to it here.

The Bat Lands By Ryan McNeill, Allison Martell and Grant Smith Photo editing: Simon Newman Edited by Janet Roberts, Paulo Prada and Feilding Cage