Bats carry killer viruses. Scientists suggest ways to cope.

Biologists say they are only just beginning to learn about the complex rules and behaviors that govern how bat colonies interact and reproduce, nevermind how human interference can affect them. Enrico Bernard, a zoologist at Brazil’s Federal University of Pernambuco, in 2014 began counting bats with students in Meu Rei, a cave home to at least 10 species in the arid Caatinga region of Brazil’s northeast. Over the following four years, they noticed large fluctuations in the population.

They were especially puzzled by big variations in the number of Pteronotus gymnonotus, an insectivorous species commonly known as the big naked-backed bat. Using genetic testing on bats from the species in nine caves across a 700 km trajectory, the researchers discovered the animals were all part of the same reproductive colony. The animals move between different caves at different times of the year, possibly for reasons of reproduction or to follow fluctuations in the number of insects in the region.

The discovery, Bernard told Reuters, shows the importance of long-term and large-scale monitoring. It also illustrates how tricky it may be to delineate certain spots for protection while allowing development around others. “I can’t think about isolated caves anymore,” he said. “I have to think on a landscape scale.”

Research in Australia also is deepening scientists’ understanding of bats. And it suggests different ways humans might try to influence the animals’ behavior – potential solutions that would reduce the risk of spillover.

In Australia, occasional outbreaks of Hendra, another bat-borne illness, in recent decades have infected horses and sometimes humans, too. Four of the seven people who are known to have been infected died.

Scientists identified the black flying fox, a large bat that subsists mostly on nectar and fruits, as a natural carrier of the Hendra virus. Flying foxes travel long distances in search of food, dispensing seeds and pollinating trees along the way. But in winter, when natural sources are more scarce, the bats have increasingly sought food near farms and cities.

To better understand when spillovers might happen, one team of scientists studied more than two decades of roosting habitats for flying foxes, changes in land use around them, and spillover data from 1996 to 2020. As deforestation destroyed habitats and further disrupted the food supply, the bats have increasingly formed year-round roosts near people, they noticed. They also found that the bats shed more Hendra virus after periods when food was particularly scarce.

“If there’s this persistent, chronic diminishing in the amount of food,” said Peggy Eby, an ecologist at the University of New South Wales who was lead author of the study, “we see spillover risk being increased.”

In 2019, drought and wildfire made food scarcity likely. The scientists braced for Hendra spillovers the following year. To their surprise, though, only one horse was reported to be infected.

“This was a shock,” Eby said. “What we hadn’t been paying attention to was what was mitigating spillover.”

What the scientists hadn’t taken into account was the bats’ response to periodic massive blooms of native gum in the countryside.

They made a key discovery while studying some 240,000 flying foxes that roosted in a gully near the hospital in Gympie, a town in Queensland 160 km from the first recorded spillover of Hendra. Native gums flowering around Gympie lured the flying foxes away from horse paddocks and more urban areas. And because the bats had plenty of nectar to feed upon, the likelihood of spillover was reduced.

Broadening their analysis to include all large flowering events from across the subtropics, the scientists discovered there was never a spillover while the massive winter blooms occurred.

The findings, scientists say, could be crucial for the prevention of future spillovers. Planting trees like those that feed bats in winter, for instance, could help. And cataloging the measures would broaden understanding ahead of future development.

“We need to start collecting these systematic surveys to understand how animals are responding to environmental change,” said Plowright, the Cornell scientist, who worked with Eby on the research. “Otherwise, everything is going to be a surprise.”

The patterns could also help regulators better hone the notion of wildlife reserves and other protected lands as they vet future development. The interdependent nature of species and habitats, health experts argue, means that it’s not usually as simple as drawing a line and delineating one side as off-limits and the other as not.

In fact, the most dangerous areas for spillover aren’t rare, pristine habitats absent of humans, scientists say. Far riskier are areas where deforestation and development have blurred any boundary between human settlements and wilderness, where wildlife is stressed and frequent interaction can facilitate infection.

“People like a bright line,” said Nicholas Robinson, an American professor of environmental law who has advised governments and worked on conservation issues since the 1960s. “They don’t understand that it’s a continuum of engagement between nature and humans.”

