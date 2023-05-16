Those inroads are at the heart of spillover risk, the Reuters analysis found, because they create yet more areas of possible interaction between humans and potentially dangerous viruses. Though the news agency’s computer model accounts for only some of the risk factors contributing to disease outbreaks, one conclusion is clear: Deforestation and human intrusion on bat habitats consistently drive up risk and often precede spillover.

Some scientific studies have found that deforestation causes stress in bats, and stressed bats carry more viruses and shed more germs in their saliva, urine and feces.

Deforestation is hardly new in the Amazon.

People have sought to develop the rainforest since the early days of Brazil’s colonization – from 17th-century explorers sent by the Portuguese crown in search of silver to the rubber barons who milked the region in the 19th century to provide latex for industry. More recently, development has centered on agriculture and the potential, with the Amazon’s mighty rivers, for hydroelectric power.

Deforestation has ebbed and flowed over the decades. It spiked following the highway’s construction, making the Amazon in the early 1980s a rallying cry for the global environmental movement. Since the turn of this century, deforestation within 30 km of the highway has exceeded 30,000 sq km, an area the size of Belgium.

Under the recent administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, destruction across the region soared. His administration rolled back environmental regulations, slashed funding for scientific research, scoffed at the threat of COVID-19, and received scorn at home and abroad for a slow, dismissive response to the pandemic.

Bolsonaro left the presidency in January. A lawyer for Bolsonaro said the former president declined to comment on his role in accelerating deforestation.

Satellites detected more than 25,000 sq km of new tree loss across the Amazon in 2020. The combined clearings totaled more than 400 times the area of Manhattan. The destruction, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by a University of Maryland-led team of researchers, was the most since 2016 and 2017, when rampant wildfires drove massive tree loss. And the rapid losses continue: Brazil’s space research agency, using satellite data, said in November that deforestation fell slightly in 2022 but remained near a 15-year high.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s successor, successfully slowed destruction during a previous term as president starting in 2003. At the time, his administration improved law enforcement in the rainforest and blocked access to credit for ranchers and others caught illegally clearing woodland. He has said he will eliminate deforestation in Brazil by 2030 and has boosted the budget for environmental enforcement, made it easier to collect fines against those who clear land illegally, and set up a task force to investigate fraud in the lumber trade.

Despite the new president’s lofty goals, he would need to revamp Brazilian law to fully eliminate deforestation. Some destruction is legal at present, especially for agricultural purposes, and powerful legislators allied with Brazil’s farm lobby are unlikely to make his efforts easy.

Elected officials from opposition parties, and lawmakers from farming regions, have already said they will oppose any effort to change the existing “forest code,” as Brazil’s woodland legislation is known. “Brazil’s enemy is illegal deforestation, not deforestation permitted in the forest code,” said José Vitor de Resende Aguiar, a Congressman from Bolsonaro’s party and a representative of the farm caucus.

The steady pace of destruction, even before Bolsonaro, has been such that scientists say it is only a question of time before a spillover happens. “We raise a red flag for the current risks of ZD emergence in Brazil,” wrote a group of researchers, abbreviating zoonotic disease, in a 2022 study published by Science Advances, a scientific journal.

“WE HAVE VERY LITTLE DATA”

So far, Brazil – and humanity – have been lucky to avoid a major spillover from the Amazon, researchers say. Chances of a novel virus emerging from the region are high.

When examining spillover risk, scientists use the number of bat species in a given area as a key variable. One reason is that bats’ physiology is similar enough to other mammals, including humans, to provide a reasonable chance that some of the viruses they host could thrive in those species, too. And because bats live in close quarters, regularly dousing each other with bodily fluids, their pathogens easily spread, evolve and mutate, sometimes becoming more virulent and transmissible.

When humans encroach on their habitat, and bat species commingle, the viral cocktail intensifies. “There’s kind of more of a melting pot,” said Rory Gibb, a biologist at University College London. “Closer contact with people means there is always potential for some of those viruses to be problematic.”

With 172 documented species – and likely many more yet to be identified – Brazil has the third-greatest variety of bats in the world, following Colombia and Indonesia, according to data compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. Ludmilla Aguiar, a biologist at the University of Brasilia, said so little is known about bats in the rainforest that it could take hundreds of years, given the current state of research and funding, for scientists to document even elementary information about all the possible species and habitats specific to them.

Researchers have already identified some viruses in Brazilian bats that are known to infect humans. They include rabies, which occasionally causes outbreaks, particularly as cattle farms eat into the forest and provide an ever-expanding food source for vampire bats. Brazilian bats have also been shown to carry coronaviruses and hantaviruses, deadly pathogens commonly associated with rodents that can cause hemorrhagic fever and lung infections.

What worries some scientists most, though, are the viruses they don’t know.

“We have very little data to really discuss their pathogenicity,” biologist Aguiar said, using a term describing the ability of a germ to cause disease.

Although no major spillover from Brazilian bats has been reported to date, researchers don’t rule out unrecorded leaps by unknown pathogens in the past. A novel virus may have swept through native tribes or remote villages at some point, but died out before it spread elsewhere. “Odds of it being documented are very slim,” said Caio Graco Zeppelini, an ecologist and bat researcher at the Federal University of Bahia.

A RACE AGAINST TIME

One July evening, Vieira, the bat-catching biologist, gathered with a group of students outside Planaltina. The cave, a web of caverns extending more than 1.5 km underground, is home to thousands of bats. Many more caves like it exist throughout the Amazon.