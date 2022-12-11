‘Operation No Living Things’

Boko Haram began as an Islamist fundamentalist movement in Nigeria’s northeast, transforming into an armed insurgency in 2009. As the coalition of security forces conducting the counterinsurgency lost ground, then-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 put the Nigerian Army in charge, and it established a new unit, 7 Division, to lead the troubled war effort. The division has remained the core counterinsurgency force under current President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired general.

The army began working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a loose alliance of local militias whose stated mission is to support the counterinsurgency. CJTF members provide the army with intelligence on suspected insurgents, serve as interpreters and help soldiers navigate sometimes unfamiliar terrain. Though militia members officially report to their own leaders, army officers call the shots when the CJTF and soldiers deploy side-by-side in the field, Musa and three militia members said.

Bello Danbatta, a spokesman for the CJTF, told Reuters that the military and CJTF forces did not target civilians. “They are not fighting the women,” he said in an interview. “They are not fighting the children."

By late 2014, the militants had pushed government forces out of many major towns across the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. As of 2016, the Nigerian military had taken back control of many of these towns, but fighting continued in the countryside.

That same year, Boko Haram split into two main factions. The splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province, has become the region’s dominant insurgent force. Still, many Nigerian soldiers and civilians, including those in this story, refer to both groups as Boko Haram.

Children became pawns for both sides. The U.N. Office of the Secretary-General has in the past accused both the CJTF and militant groups of recruiting children into the war effort, a violation of international law. However, it commended the CJTF and the Nigerian government in a report in August for their efforts since 2017 to protect children from recruitment.

Meanwhile, the conflict has dragged on. Nigerian President Buhari and other leaders have repeatedly declared victory, even as the insurgents’ inroads in remote areas have undermined their claims. The failure to rout the enemy has drawn public criticism and put pressure on the national government ahead of elections set for February.

Tukur Buratai, a decorated general who presided over the army as its chief for nearly six years until January 2021, publicly blamed the drawn-out nature of the conflict on insurgents’ sustained indoctrination of locals. Buratai didn’t respond to a request for comment.

On the ground, soldiers and other counterinsurgency fighters told Reuters, the military has adopted an uncompromising approach toward communities it sees as infiltrated by militants.

During combat operations, soldiers told Reuters, it was common to take aim at anyone they came across in areas the army did not fully control. They were generally considered a member or supporter of the militants and therefore a legitimate target, troops said.

Army officers often branded particularly ruthless offensives “Operation No Living Things,” said four soldiers.

Musa said the army’s standard procedure is to separate out innocent women and children, and turn them over to state authorities for protection. Thousands of children have been taken to camps where they are cared for, he said.

“If we had wanted this war to end in good time, that will have been the solution: Kill everybody,” he said. “But because we take time to select and ensure that it’s only the combatants that we're after, that’s why you see that it’s been prolonged.”

A decade of war has taken a heavy toll on men of fighting age in the region. And in contested areas, males who have survived often flee at signs of trouble, some soldiers and residents said. Among the remaining civilians, children fall under greatest suspicion, they said, because they are seen as easily schooled in extremist ways.

“Boko Haram is taking them and putting something in their heart,” said the soldier who participated in the waterhole massacre. “Child fighters, they have no fear, they don’t realise the value of their own life.”

Many of the troops interviewed for this story said they were acting on orders from their commanders when they attacked children, and some expressed remorse.

Often uneducated with few job prospects, many soldiers joined the army in hopes of improving their lot, only to face paltry pay, a shortage of equipment as basic as bullets and boots, and a seemingly unending conflict. Stuck in the region for years, often without rotation, some described falling into a traumatised mindset that left them willing and even eager to kill children, especially as more and more of their comrades were wounded or died in combat.

Cultural differences deepened troops’ alienation. Though many share the region’s main faith of Islam, most hail from elsewhere in Nigeria and don’t speak the local languages. And in a war in which insurgents have forced minors to fight, soldiers said they couldn't even trust in the innocence of children.

In the first attack he witnessed on an army location, the soldier who told Reuters he wanted to avenge his friend’s death said he saw 8- or 9-year-olds carrying guns and loading ammunition into magazines. “I saw it with my own eyes,” he said. “There was one, the gun was too heavy for him, they tied it around him with a string, and he went with it.”

Smothering babies

Some of the children the army targeted, however, were infants and toddlers – too young to load a gun. Soldiers killed them just as their mothers thought they had landed in safe hands.

Yagana Bukar said she was hiding in a stand of gum trees, with seven other women and nine children, after escaping from insurgents about four years ago. When soldiers approached the group, she at first feared they were Boko Haram.

But they reassured her, she said: They were from the Nigerian Army and had come to reunite the group with the families from whom they’d been kidnapped. Bukar had been held by the insurgents for over a year and was anxious to go back to Baga, her hometown on the shores of Lake Chad. She climbed into the soldiers’ trucks with the other women and children.

After driving some distance, the troops stopped. A soldier asked Bukar to hand him Sani, one of her 4-month-old twins, saying he wanted to check whether the boy was healthy, she said. With one hand, she said, the soldier then blocked the infant’s mouth and nose. The baby’s legs began to kick.

A second soldier took her other twin, Musa, asking to play with him. He turned his back to Bukar, and she couldn't see what he was doing.

Both babies were returned to her limp.

The men “said they were sleeping,” Bukar said. “The children were not sleeping, and I started crying, because I saw what the soldiers had done.”

She angrily accused the troops of deceiving her.

“I cursed them, I told them that they betrayed us, they lied to us,” she said. “And now they brought us here to the bush and killed our children. I told them that I will never forgive them.”

In response, she said, one of the soldiers slapped her.

The soldiers took the seven remaining, older children into the bush, she said. Gunshots rang out. When the troops returned, the other women asked where their children were.

“Forget about the children,” Bukar recalled the soldiers saying. “They are no more.”

Bintu Ibrahim, who was in the group of former captives with Bukar, said she saw the soldiers take both of Bukar’s children. She watched as each boy’s mouth and nose were covered, and said both were returned dead. She said she too heard the gunshots in the bush. After the soldiers returned, she said, the women desperately questioned them about what had happened, and finally, the troops admitted they had killed the rest of the children.

In a separate event a few years ago, Felerin, a mother of two toddlers, said she and other mothers who had escaped insurgents were detained at the army’s Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Soldiers told the women that their children needed injections for malaria and other afflictions, she said.

The soldiers gave several of the children shots and took them into another room, shutting the door behind them. After some time, Felerin, then 28, became worried. “Where are my two children?” she recalled asking the soldiers.

The soldiers – part of an army that only five days before had offered her protection – tried to block her path, she said.

Felerin could hear her 2-year-old son Sadiq shouting through the door: “Mama, Mama!”

Felerin said she was finally able to force her way into the room. There, she found Sadiq, writhing in pain. His 3-year-old brother Ibrahim lay beside him, already dead, she said.

Sadiq “was still calling out for me,” she said. She tried to cradle Sadiq’s dying body, but soldiers would not allow it. “They’re Boko Haram children anyway,” she recalled a soldier saying. “What use are they?”

At least 10 children were in the room, either dead or dying, Felerin said. A friend who said she was rescued along with Felerin told Reuters that soldiers took away children – including her own young son – for what the women believed were injections to improve the children’s health. Her son died after they returned him to her. The woman, Acayu, was in another room when Felerin returned, sobbing, and told her what had happened to her own children.

After her release from army custody, Felerin recounted the killings to her sister and another woman she met at a displaced persons’ camp, according to both women.

Felerin endured other losses as well. She said she’d been forced to leave behind her eldest son, then 5, during her escape from an insurgent camp that was under attack by the military. And at Giwa Barracks, days before her other sons were killed, soldiers gave her an injection and pills, ending her six-month pregnancy. She was still bleeding from the abortion when she forced her way into the room where her sons died.

When she was finally released by the soldiers, she felt she had nothing left. “No children, no family,” she said.



