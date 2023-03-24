THE WIDER IMAGE

Sharks, tourists jostle for space around Thai destination island

THE WIDER IMAGE

Sharks, tourists jostle for space around Thai destination island

Tourists watch a newborn blacktip reef shark at the beach in Maya Bay in Thailand, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sharks, tourists jostle for space around Thai destination island

On any given day in Thailand's Maya Bay, up to 40 blacktip reef sharks cruise in the cyan shallows while about 4,000 tourists visit its white-sand beach flanked by towering cliffs. Shark numbers have improved since almost every last one was driven from the bay by the influx of tour boats and tourists keen to see the uninhabited idyll that was made famous as the set of Leonardo Di Caprio's 2000 thriller "The Beach". The sharks returned after a tourism ban and the COVID-19 pandemic between 2018 and 2022 halted all visitors to the bay. Authorities allowed limited tourism to resume in 2022, and now conservationists say shark numbers are thinning out again, leaving Maya Bay struggling to strike a balance between preserving a pristine ecosystem and sustaining livelihoods dependent on tourism.

Filed


Photography and video by Jorge Silva
Reporting by Napat Wesshasartar and Jorge Silva

Filed: March 27, 2023, 11 p.m. GMT

On any given day in Thailand’s Maya Bay, up to 40 blacktip reef sharks cruise in the cyan shallows while about 4,000 tourists visit its white-sand beach flanked by towering cliffs.

Shark numbers have improved since almost every last one was driven from the bay by the influx of tour boats and tourists keen to see the uninhabited idyll that was made famous as the set of Leonardo Di Caprio’s 2000 thriller “The Beach”.

The sharks returned after a tourism ban and the COVID-19 pandemic between 2018 and 2022 halted all visitors to the bay.

The sun rises over Maya Bay’s limestone mountains in Phi Phi Island National Park, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Krabi province, Thailand, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Authorities allowed limited tourism to resume in 2022, and now conservationists say shark numbers are thinning out again, leaving Maya Bay struggling to strike a balance between preserving a pristine ecosystem and sustaining livelihoods dependent on tourism.

“We don’t talk about closing down everywhere or reducing the tourism numbers, but I think we are talking about managing it wisely,” said Petch Manopawitr, a marine advisor to Thailand’s National Parks Department.

Metavee Chuangcharoendee (L), 27, from the Maya Shark Watch Project, arrives with her team members Jampon Khonthong, 38, and Wizchayuth Limungkoon, 41, to install their baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A group of eight juvenile blacktip reef sharks swim in the early morning, during low tide, in the shallow waters used as a nursery, in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Shark nursery

Maya Bay lies in Phi Phi Leh Island, a spec of limestone rock covered in emerald-green vegetation in the Andaman Sea off Thailand’s west coast.

Marine researcher Metavee Chuangcharoendee said that thanks to the pause in tourism the island was once again functioning as a nursery for young sharks.



She and other researchers at the Maya Shark Watch Project use underwater cameras and drones to count sharks and observe their behaviour, feeding areas, and breeding patterns.

In the year between November 2021, when they initiated a pilot study, and the end of 2022, they noticed a decrease in the number of sharks as tourists gradually returned.

A newborn blacktip reef shark is silhouetted as it swims past the Maya Shark Watch Project’s baited remote underwater video station, at night in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Blacktips, named after the distinctive black colouring on their dorsal fins and tails, roam the Andaman Sea and other tropical regions in decreasing numbers due to overfishing, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A number of factors affect the sharks around Phi Phi Leh Island, including seasonal movement patterns and human activity like fishing, Metavee said.

Sommawan Kasa, 29, a divemaster with the Maya Shark Watch Project, takes notes on a waterproof filming board as the group instals its baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Metavee instals the team’s baited remote underwater video station, along with her teammates (2nd L-R) Sommawan, Paphassawan Sunthornkel, 33, Nuch Natwarachawisut, 29, and Jampon in Maya Bay, Thailand February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

But with the number of sharks already dwindling, authorities and conservationists are intent on keeping tourists from swimming in the bay and driving away the baby sharks, which hide in the shallows and coral reefs from the cannibalistic adults.

“We are hoping that with the restrictions in place, we can mitigate the disturbance to (the sharks). We are doing this research in hopes that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist,” Metavee said.

Tourists pose for a picture as a newborn blacktip reef shark swims by the shore of the beach in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourism dollars

Tourism is a key driver of Thailand’s economy, accounting for 12% of GDP before the pandemic. The Southeast Asian country is hoping to generate 1.5 trillion baht from up to 30 million tourists this year.

For Phi Phi Island National Park, annual revenue was almost halved from 638.3 million baht ($18.7 million) in 2018 to 373.6 million baht in 2019 after authorities closed the beach.

The pandemic further crippled the struggling industry.

Tourists arrive for an hour-long visit to Maya Bay beach through a new pier constructed over a reef in Loh Samah Bay beach on Phi Phi Leh Island, Thailand, February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tourists take pictures at the beach on Maya Bay, Thailand, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Under pressure from tour operators, authorities reopened Maya Bay in January 2022 after four years of closure, and visitor and revenue figures are once again rising steadily.

But authorities have maintained restrictions on access.



Tour boats must dock on the other side of the island from the beach; visitors must walk to the beach; the number of visitors allowed every hour is capped at 375, and they are allowed to wade only knee-deep into the water.

“If you can create a new image of Maya Bay as a nature reserve ... I think that is actually going to create a new tourism scheme as well and we (are) going to benefit from it overall,” said National Parks Department advisor Petch.


















REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A newborn blacktip reef shark swims in the shallow waters in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 26, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourists watch a newborn blacktip reef shark at the beach in Maya Bay in Phi Phi Island National Park, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Krabi province, Thailand, February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourists enjoy the beach during an hour-long visit, in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourists enter the beach in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 28, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourists arrive for a visit to Maya Bay beach through a new pier constructed over a reef in Loh Samah Bay beach, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Thailand, February 23, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourists arrive for a visit to Maya Bay beach, through a new pier constructed over a reef in Loh Samah Bay beach, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Thailand, February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Maya Shark Watch Project team walk during low tide in Maya Bay in Phi Phi Leh Island, Thailand February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(R-L) Sommawan, Metavee, and Jampon, team members of the Maya Shark Watch Project, prepare to install their baited remote underwater video station in Maya Bay, Thailand February 23, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Metavee flies a drone searching for sharks with her teammates Paphassawan and Nuch in Maya Bay, Thailand February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Maya Shark Watch Project team members prepare to install their baited remote underwater video station in Maya Bay, Thailand February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Metavee pauses while snorkelling as she removes pieces of abandoned fishing nets from a coral reef in Maya Bay, Thailand February 26, 2023.

Researchers from the Maya Sharks Watch Project and tourists watch newborn blacktip reef sharks at the beach in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Nuch and Sommawan stay at their campsite in Maya Bay, Thailand February 27, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A National Park ranger stamps entry tickets for Maya Bay visitors, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Thailand February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wizchayuth takes a break as he waits to pick up cameras installed at their baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wizchayuth, Jampon and Petch eat corn as they wait to pick up the cameras installed at their baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wizchayuth prepares to get into the water to pick up cameras installed at their baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 25, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The moon is seen from inside a cave in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 27, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Paphassawan and Nuch check the water temperature in Maya Bay, Thailand February 24, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sommawan takes notes on a waterproof filming board before filming with the group’s baited remote underwater video station, in Maya Bay, Thailand February 23, 2023.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A newborn blacktip reef shark swims at night in Maya Bay, Thailand, February 24, 2023.

The Wider Image

Photography and video: Jorge Silva

Reporting: Napat Wesshasartar and Jorge Silva

Writing: Kanupriya Kapoor

Graphics: Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa

Photo editing and design: Eve Watling

Text editing: Stephen Coates



LICENSE THIS STORY