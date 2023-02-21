A year into Ukraine war, older refugees running out of hope

“I’m old, I want to die there (in Kyiv). Now I don’t know where I will die,” she told Reuters.

“I don’t bother anyone, the staff here are very helpful, I receive warm meals. What else would an old person need?,” she said in the sparsely furnished room in the home in Glogoczow, southern Poland, that she shares with two other refugees.

“But I want to go back to Ukraine.”

She knows she could not have stayed in Kyiv. When air raid alerts went off, she was in her apartment on the fourth floor, alone and in a wheelchair. The widow and her only daughter, Oksana, decided to leave with Oksana’s son.

A neighbour drove them to western Ukraine and then they took the train for the gruelling journey to Poland.

“We thought it was only for a month and we did not take anything with us. We even left unwashed dishes in the sink,” Melnichenko said.

She spent the first few months in the house of a Polish family but because of her difficulties walking her daughter placed her in the retirement home, paid for by Polish social services. She has no idea how long she will have to stay there and whether she will ever go back to Ukraine.